KCTV 5
Video shows police taking rape, kidnapping suspect Timothy Haslett Jr. into custody
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs neighbor recorded the arrest of a rape, kidnapping and assault suspect, unaware that a days-long, large-scale investigation would soon follow. Timothy Haslett Jr. was charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault after a woman told police on Oct. 7 that she had...
KCTV 5
Midwest Innocence Project fights for information regarding KCKPD
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Midwest Innocence Project is fighting for information currently under a protective order in the Lamonte McIntyre civil case. Investigators spent more than a decade looking into allegations of police corruption connected to the KCKPD. “There’s just mountains and mountains and mountains of information, some...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Woman Indicted for Coronavirus Relief Aid Fraud
KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
KCTV 5
Not guilty plea entered for Timothy Haslett Jr., who is charged in Excelsior Springs investigation
Following KCTV5’s investigation into the Kansas foster care system, state lawmakers are now taking action. Investigators spent more than a decade looking into allegations of police corruption connected to the KCKPD. Chiefs provide personal experience for Special Olympics athletes. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tuesday was a night to...
KCTV 5
Disgraced retired KCK detective heads to court; investigation continues
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski was back in federal court in Topeka on Wednesday. He’s facing charges related to rape and kidnapping, but there are accusations swirling throughout Kansas City, Kansas, that he may be responsible for more crimes. Our cameras caught up with Golubski as he headed...
kttn.com
17-year-old Gallatin teenager, certified as an adult, faces multiple charges in Grundy County court
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a 17-year-old from Gallatin has been certified as an adult on Grundy County charges stemming from May. Caleb Scott Kinnison was held as a juvenile until he was certified as an adult on October 11th and extradited from a juvenile facility. He has...
Independence chase ends with shots fired at officers
Independence police chase ends with shots fired at officers north of Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 Wednesday morning.
Armed-disturbance suspects fired at Independence police during chase
Suspects in a vehicle led Independence police on a chase and fired at pursuing officers multiple times Wednesday morning, a department spokesperson said.
northwestmoinfo.com
Attempted Kidnapping Near Lathrop
Authorities in Clinton County have made an arrest after an attempted kidnapping incident near Lathrop Tuesday afternoon. the incident took place Tuesday afternoon when a 14-year-old female was going home from her bus stop and was approached by the suspect, who has not yet been identified. That suspect tried to...
921news.com
UPDATE: Arrests Made in Rural Butler on Several Counts
On 10/11/22 the Bates County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Missouri, in reference to a burglary in rural Cass County. Items from that theft were recovered at the residence. Three subjects were taken into custody with two being transported to the Bate County Sheriff’s Office.
Child’s death under investigation, Kansas City police say
Police said family called for an ambulance around 5:15 p.m. for an unresponsive child near E. 56th Street and Norton Avenue.
KMBC.com
Neighbors in Excelsior Springs shocked as details emerge in rape and kidnapping case
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Public works crews on Monday secured boards on the windows of 39-year-old Tim Haslett Jr. in the 300 block of Old Orchard Avenue, just days after prosecutors charged Haslett with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree assault. Lisa Johnson watched the crews work, remembering what...
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
KCTV 5
Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase. The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Menown Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Officers stated the car was thought to be in “an armed disturbance” earlier in the day.
Excelsior Springs neighbor recounts alleged kidnapping victim coming to her door
Excelsior Springs, Missouri, neighbors were shocked when a woman approached them for help Friday, saying she'd been kidnapped and assaulted.
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested for April robbery after police find he returned to town
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars for an alleged aggravated robbery after police found he may have returned from out of state. The Lawrence Police Department says on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that officials took a man into custody they believed responsible for robbing employees of the T-Mobile store on 6th and Wakarusa at gunpoint in April just after the Final Four basketball game.
KCTV 5
One dead, another seriously wounded in park shooting near Grandview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fatal shooting Wednesday evening. The Grandview Police Department stated officers responded to a shots-fired call at O’Donnell Park in the 13500 block of Kurzweil Road about 5:20 p.m. They found Orson Roth...
KMBC.com
Shots fired at officers during pursuit through Independence and Kansas City, police say
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police said multiple people are in custody in several different locations after a police chase through parts of Independence and Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday. During that pursuit, which involved at least three different agencies, shots were fired at officers, police said. Independence Police said the...
Bonner Springs police investigates stabbing that sends man to hospital
Bonner Springs police arrest a suspect in the stabbing of a 23-year-old man. The victim is recovering in the hospital, expected to survive.
KCTV 5
Advocates say it’s time to review all of Golubski’s cases
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Calls for a full review of retired KCK detective Roger Golubski’s cases continue to grow. Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. “It shouldn’t take this long,” said Tricia...
