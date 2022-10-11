ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior Springs, MO

KCTV 5

Midwest Innocence Project fights for information regarding KCKPD

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Midwest Innocence Project is fighting for information currently under a protective order in the Lamonte McIntyre civil case. Investigators spent more than a decade looking into allegations of police corruption connected to the KCKPD. "There's just mountains and mountains and mountains of information, some...
St. Joseph Woman Indicted for Coronavirus Relief Aid Fraud

KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
Attempted Kidnapping Near Lathrop

Authorities in Clinton County have made an arrest after an attempted kidnapping incident near Lathrop Tuesday afternoon. the incident took place Tuesday afternoon when a 14-year-old female was going home from her bus stop and was approached by the suspect, who has not yet been identified. That suspect tried to...
UPDATE: Arrests Made in Rural Butler on Several Counts

On 10/11/22 the Bates County Sheriff's Office and members of the Cass County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Missouri, in reference to a burglary in rural Cass County. Items from that theft were recovered at the residence. Three subjects were taken into custody with two being transported to the Bate County Sheriff's Office.
Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase. The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Menown Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Officers stated the car was thought to be in "an armed disturbance" earlier in the day.
Lawrence man arrested for April robbery after police find he returned to town

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars for an alleged aggravated robbery after police found he may have returned from out of state. The Lawrence Police Department says on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that officials took a man into custody they believed responsible for robbing employees of the T-Mobile store on 6th and Wakarusa at gunpoint in April just after the Final Four basketball game.
One dead, another seriously wounded in park shooting near Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fatal shooting Wednesday evening. The Grandview Police Department stated officers responded to a shots-fired call at O'Donnell Park in the 13500 block of Kurzweil Road about 5:20 p.m. They found Orson Roth...
Advocates say it's time to review all of Golubski's cases

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Calls for a full review of retired KCK detective Roger Golubski's cases continue to grow. Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. "It shouldn't take this long," said Tricia...
