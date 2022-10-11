Read full article on original website
Top 100 greatest footballers revealed with Cristiano Ronaldo third, Pele fourth and Neymar not on list at all
THE debate surrounding the greatest footballer of all time is one that divides opinion across the globe. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele and Diego Maradona are often the names touted as the best to ever lace up a pair of boots. But there are also a host of other names...
Sporting News
PSG vs. Benfica result, highlights and analysis as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar fail to seize Champions League last-16 chance
Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica both missed the chance to reach the Champions League last 16, with two games to spare, as they battled out a 1-1 draw in the French capital. The pair matched the result from their meeting in Lisbon last week, leaving them deadlocked on eight points each from four games in Group H.
MATCHDAY: Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo will look to push Manchester United closer to the knockout stage by helping the English team beat Omonia Nicosia for the second time in a week. With Anthony Martial injured once again, Ronaldo should start for United at Old Trafford and is pressing a case to get more minutes in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Everton on Sunday for his first open-play goal of the season. The Portugal forward has been marginalized since the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag, who looks to want more mobility and pressing from his strikers, meaning Ronaldo has mostly been used in Europe so far this season. United had to come from behind to beat Omonia 2-1 last week to move to six points, three behind Real Sociedad. Socieded, which hosts Sheriff Tiraspol, is one of four teams to have opened with three straight wins while Arsenal has won two from two, with its other match having been postponed. Of those with 100% records, Real Betis hosts Roma, German team Freiburg visits Nantes and Belgian club Union St. Gilloise hosts Braga. Arsenal, the Premier League leader, visits Bodø/Glimt in Norway.
When is the Ballon d’Or and who is on the 2022 shortlists?
The 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony returns and for the first time since 2005, Lionel Messi has not made the shortlist for the men’s prize. Messi was last year’s winner, with Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas claiming the third edition of the Ballon d’Or Feminin, but there will be a new name on the trophy when it is handed out at the Paris ceremony. Things are a little different this year as for the first time in the history of the Ballon d’Or, the winners will be judged by their performances over the previous season, rather than the calendar year. It’s why the...
ESPN
Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
BBC
Marc Skinner: Manchester United boss says players and coaches must 'call out misbehaviour' after NWSL report
Manchester United boss Marc Skinner says coaches and players must continue to "call out misbehaviour" following an investigation into abuse in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The investigation, published earlier this month, found abuse "had become systemic" in the United States' NWSL. Skinner, who coached Orlando Pride before taking...
Graham Potter succeeds where predecessors failed as he guides Chelsea to famous Champions League victory over AC Milan
GRAHAM POTTER is less than a month into his Chelsea reign but he has already achieved what Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel could not - a win in Italy. Chelsea had not won in Italy for 19 years before Potter's side rocked up at the San Siro. And...
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 39: Christian Pulisic
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. After experiencing the heartbreak of not qualifying for the World Cup as an 18-year-old in 2017, Christian Pulisic will bear the weight of expectations for the young United States men's national team at Qatar 2022.
Report: Thomas Tuchel Would Consider England Job
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in managing England if the FA were to part ways with Gareth Southgate.
Fox to avoid World Cup off-field controversy in Qatar
Fox plans to avoid coverage of Qatar's controversial treatment of migrant workers during World Cup broadcasts, much as it didn't address criticism of Russia's government during the 2018 tournament
NFL・
FOX Sports
FBI back at FIFA, teaming up to protect the World Cup
ZURICH (AP) — The FBI has been back at FIFA this week, working with soccer’s governing body to protect the World Cup in Qatar from potential crime including match-fixing. Federal investigators from the United States joined a panel meeting in Zurich that included Interpol and betting monitoring experts to oversee “timely handling of integrity matters” at the tournament that starts on Nov. 20, FIFA said on Thursday.
Antonio Rudiger's Little Piece Of UCL History Sees Real Madrid Deny Shakhtar Donetsk Memorable Win
Shakhtar were 29 seconds from recording a memorable win over Real Madrid in Warsaw, Poland.
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
SkySports
Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka's lucky header gives Arsenal slender Europa League win
Bukayo Saka's fortunate goal maintained Arsenal's 100 per cent Europa League group stage record with a 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt, but the out-of-sorts Gunners were lucky to escape with victory in northern Norway. Playing on an artificial surface in the cold environment of a fishing city just north of the...
FOX Sports
Ronaldo to defend himself after improper conduct charge
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will defend himself against an improper conduct charge brought by the English Football Association. The Manchester United forward was charged following an incident with a fan after a game against Everton in April. Footage caught on camera appeared to show Ronaldo knocking a phone out of the hand of a supporter as he made his way to the locker room following United's 1-0 loss.
Which countries need a visa to enter Qatar for the World Cup?
All the visa requirements you need to know for travellers attending the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League
Manchester United are prepared to possibly look into the goalkeeper market next summer. David De Gea’s contract expires at Old Trafford, however wants to stay at United for ‘years to come’. Erik Ten Hag wants to utilise playing out from the back and having a goalkeeper that...
Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp’s trademark toothy grin has become somewhat of a rare sight in the Premier League this season. More frequently, he has worn the look of a man with pressing concerns, perhaps having come to the crushing realization that even his special talents can only go so far.
Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
