ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

One Of The Most Powerful Moments In ‘House Of The Dragon’ Was Actually A Mistake

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cd3VP_0iV8fMte00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLbuV_0iV8fMte00 Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen in Episode 8 of “House of the Dragon.” (Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO)

The moving conclusion to a complex relationship in “ House of the Dragon ” almost never happened.

Spoilers for “House of the Dragon” Episode 8 below!

One of the series’ most powerful moments occurs in the “The Lord of the Tides” episode when a sick King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is helped to the Iron Throne by his estranged brother, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Viserys’ crown falls off his head, and Daemon picks it up.

Geeta Patel, who directed Episode 8, told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Sunday that Viserys’ crown tumbling to the ground wasn’t actually in the script. It was just a mistake that occurred on set.

“When we were shooting that — I think the rehearsal again, the first day — the crown fell off of Paddy’s head and Matt picked it up and we just kept going. We didn’t stop [filming],” Patel said. “There was a discovery there of this moment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPiA3_0iV8fMte00
Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Harry Collett (Prince Jacaerys 'Jace' Velaryon) and Emma D'Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen) act in “House of the Dragon” Episode 8. (Photo: Liam Daniel/HBO)

In the scene, a very sick Viserys enters the throne room to make an important decision. He is having a difficult time walking and is offered assistance that he proudly rejects. But when Viserys’ crown falls off, he is offered help yet again — this time from Daemon. In a stirring moment that cements the brothers’ love for one another, Viserys allows Daemon to walk him to the throne.

Once Viserys is on the Iron Throne, Daemon places the crown back on Viserys’ head and the two have a silent but emotionally potent exchange. It is the last meaningful moment the two share before Viserys dies at the end of the episode.

The original plan for the conclusion of the brothers’ relationship was for Daemon to deliver a toast at the family dinner later in the episode. Daemon’s speech was later cut for time.

But the actors and director felt there was something really special about the touching but wordless crowning moment. So, the scene in the throne room was shot two ways — with and without Viserys’ crown falling off — and the version that made it to the final cut was the one that aired Sunday.

“I was so thankful that accident happened,” Patel told Entertainment Weekly, “that the crown fell off because it proved to be, at least for me, quite a heavy moment and quite a turning point for a storyline that had started in the pilot: ‘Hey, I want your crown, and by the end here, I’m gonna put the crown back on your head and I’m gonna help you to your throne.’”

This isn’t the only time Smith has delivered a significant but silent performance in “House of the Dragon.” In Episode 3, Daemon portrays a range of strong emotions during a long battle sequence without saying a single word .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Aegon and Helaena’s Wedding to the Merling King

A lot happens in House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark.” Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) is laid to rest, Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) claims Vhagar and loses an eye, and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) finally sleeps with, schemes with, and gets to marry her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). But in between the fireworks on the beach and those rowdy kids almost killing each other, there were also a lot of quiet, subtle moments in House of the Dragon Episode 7. The latest installment of the HBO hit nodded at the Merling King, an upcoming family wedding, and the inside...
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

House of the Dragon Episode 8’s most emotional moment was improvised

One of the best scenes in House of the Dragon Episode 8 was the result of an “accident” during filming, and the actors improvised. It feels like we’ve had a reason to say this every week, but Episode 8 really does feel like a major turning point for House of the Dragon. A head rolled, a royal inheritance was settled, and – for a brief moment – the fate of the Iron Throne seemed to be decided.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Collett
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Paddy Considine
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#House Targaryen#Dragon#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Terrifier 2: New horror film is so violent people are ‘passing out’ in the cinema

A new film is said to be so shocking and violent that people are “passing out” in the cinema.On Thursday 4 October, Damien Leone unveiled his sequel Terrifier 2 in the US, and horror fans have been flocking to watch the film. It has consequently become a word-of-mouth hit.This is possibly due to the fact that social media is filled with posts from people who claim to have either passed out or vomited from the violence depicted in the film.The film, which Bloody Disgusting called “the kind of horror movie that just doesn’t really exist anymore”, is a sequel...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Her Go-To Sole Bliss Pumps with King Charles III in Scotland

Queen Consort Camilla brought her comfort-focused shoe style to Scotland on her latest royal visit. While greeting the Aberdeenshire community in Ballater with King Charles III for their support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the new queen attended a reception at Station Square in a short gray wool jacket with a red, black and light gray plaid lining. Featuring pointed lapels, the piece was paired with a coordinating plaid knee-length skirt and matte black tights. Finishing the royal’s ensemble was a gray leaf-printed scarf, blue gloves and small drop earrings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

Even a Wicked New Pinhead Can’t Bring ‘Hellraiser’ Salvation

Every October, horror fans are treated to the acute displeasure of having to wade through the season’s selection of streamer-dumped genre content in search of any gems, lest they fall through the cracks and get lost forever. This can sometimes lead to exciting discoveries, things that are still flying under the radar after an extremely limited theatrical release, or bold and exciting projects from first-time directors that go for broke on gonzo gore (even if they aren’t all the most narratively sound).
MOVIES
msn.com

Queen Camilla Is Reportedly Not A ‘Grandmother’ To Prince William & Princess Kate’s Kids

Prince William is reportedly adamant that his kids George, Charlotte and Louis not call Camilla ‘grandmother’ or ‘step-grandmother.’. Prince William reportedly has taken action to frame his children’s relationship with his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles. The newly-titled Prince of Whales is adamant that Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, not refer to Queen Consort Camilla, who married William’s father, King Charles III, in 2005, as “grandmother” or even “step-grandmother,” according to royal biographer Angela Levin’s new book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.
WORLD
TV Fanatic

Outlander Season 7: New and Returning Cast Confirmed by Starz

Ahead of Season 7, Starz has revealed who will be a part of the cast. The premium cabler announced the return of several fan-favorite cast members today, in addition to five new cast members joining the popular time-traveling series for its upcoming seventh season, which is filming now in Scotland.
TV SERIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

173K+
Followers
10K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy