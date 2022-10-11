ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

If your car is sticky or if you see webs hanging from trees, it's just fall worms

By Nick Starling
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=366jA8_0iV8fL0v00

If your car is sticky or if you see webs hanging from trees, it's just fall worm season 01:59

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Chances are you may have experienced sap-like substance on your car or have seen webs hanging from trees lately. Arborists point out, it's fall worm season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZcE1_0iV8fL0v00
CBS DFW

It's the worst season Trinity Forest Tree Care LLC Service Coordinator Bud Jackson has ever seen. He said it's thanks to our weather with the long drought and the deluge of rain.

The two most common insects you'll find are tree worms such as the Hackberry Leaf Cutter and Aphids.

"Aphids are a tiny insect, you can barely see them, they are a sucking insect and they concentrate the sugars in the leaf of the tree and then they expel it from their bodies. and it gets all over your car and it makes a mess," said Jackson.

Hackberry Leaf Cutters cling on to Hackberry trees but can get into your yard as well.

But don't worry, while these insects may look scary, Jackson said they're not harmful to humans, pets or your trees.

"You can treat with an insecticide but if you do that of course you're going to be harming the beneficial insects and in the case of pecan trees and aphids, you're going to be poisoning the buts on the tree as well," added Jackson.

One way Jackson said to get rid of the residue is to use sugar and water.

This problem can make some properties look like they've added Halloween decorations, but for Fort Worth resident Jennifer Sarap, it's an unwanted free decoration, "They all starting coming out of the trees, thousands upon thousands."

Jackson added the best thing to do is be patient as the leaves will eventually fall down in the next few weeks.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

The Gross Truth About That Sticky Stuff Under Your Pecan Tree

Last night I went to the 40th anniversary celebration of the Texas Trees Foundation, at Pegasus Park. Congrats to the head tree hugger, Janette Monear, and her staff. At the gig, I ran into Matt Grubisich, who used to work at TTF and who headed up the first comprehensive study of Dallas’ tree canopy. About six years ago, when I had to take down a huge silver maple on my property, I asked Grubisich for advice on what to plant in its place. That was the last time I had talked to him. At the TTF party, when I shook his hand, Grubisich asked, “How’s that red leaf maple doing?”
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man dubbed 'Edward Scissorhands' cuts trees during middle of night in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth neighborhood wants answers after a man has been observed sneaking around late at night, trimming trees.They're calling him Edward Scissorhands. "I was talking to my wife, Emily and I was like 'hey we had a storm last night' and she was like 'oh no that's Edward Scissorhands..' and so I was like 'uh what?'" Jerry Balkenbush said. "People in the neighborhood were talking about it and it seems like he was just hitting certain streets," Emily Balkenbush said. Several of their neighbors have caught him on their home surveillance videos, normally out around 3 a.m....
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
WFAA

Never seen a ghost? You're likely to smell one at The Baker

MINERAL WELLS, Texas — Searching for the most haunted place in Texas?. Might as well begin in Mineral Wells. Currently under renovation, The Baker Hotel and Spa once catered to the rich and famous and to people seeking a miracle. When the Baker opened in 1929, Mineral Wells was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Neighbors Speak Out Over Giant Pile of Dirt in Farmers Branch

Neighbors in Farmers Branch are complaining of dust from a giant dirt pile beside homes along Interstate 635 LBJ Freeway that they say is making residents sick. Over the past year, the dirt from the LBJ East road construction project was placed on the 22 acres of state-owned land along the freeway. The dirt is to be used as fill for the Interstate 35E Phase 2 project in Farmers Branch and Carrollton.
FARMERS BRANCH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Worms#Tree#Webs#The Hackberry Leaf Cutter
thedanielislandnews.com

Tip leads Texas family to DI in search of sister kidnapped over 50 years ago

It’s been 51 years since Melissa Suzanne Highsmith of Fort Worth, Texas, was last seen by her family before being abducted as a toddler. More than a half-century later, one of the coldest missing children’s cases in the Lone Star State has rekindled a flicker of hope that originated from an anonymous tip on Daniel Island last month.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS DFW

Grand Prairie apartment complex fire displaces 25 residents

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Grand Prairie Fire Department said that an apartment fire on Wednesday left 25 people temporarily without homes.At about 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022, the GPFD said it received several calls about black smoke and flames coming from an apartment building in the 1900 block of Houston St.When they arrived, crews saw flames engulfing the second floor and requested a two-alarm response, which was then increased to a three-alarm response by command staff. The fire was brought under control just before 9:30 p.m.By the time the blaze was extinguished, 17 units had been destroyed or damaged. The American Red Cross said it was working to help about 25 people who were displaced.No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
papercitymag.com

Sundance Square Lands a New Market, a New Steakhouse Hits a Historic Downtown and a Music Move — Your Fort Worth Restaurant Intel

Magnolia Motor Lounge made the move across town, but brought the same music and edgy decor. The Fort Worth restaurant and bar scene is adding prime steaks, a cigar haven and a new foodie-friendly market, while old favorites move to new locations. And how about afternoon tea paired with freshly baked sourdough bread?
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

The Great Central Expressway Speed Trap

A few months back, D Magazine received an email from a businessman who’d been pulled over on Central Expressway by a Fairview cop. Our tipster got a ticket for not properly displaying a temporary license plate. It was in the rear plate holder; the cop said it should have been in the rear window (not true). That traffic stop led the businessman and the magazine to file multiple open records requests with four agencies in the pursuit of truth, justice, and the American Way. Here are the results of a months-long investigation:
FAIRVIEW, TX
KXII.com

Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek

After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
157K+
Followers
23K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy