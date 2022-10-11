ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

United Way Designer Bag Bingo coming Nov. 15

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
 1 day ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – The United Way of Cullman County is gearing up for its next event, Designer Bag Bingo, to be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Loft 212. The yearly event promises to be a good time for all who attend to support the community.

With a silent auction, designer handbags and catered dinner, the night of bingo will support a variety of local causes funded in part by the United Way. Tickets are $50 and include dinner and three bingo cards for each round. A total of 15 rounds will be played, giving all players a chance to win a designer bag.

United Way of Cullman County Executive Director Waid Harbison shared, “We are really excited about our Designer Bag Bingo coming up in November. This is always a really fun, unique event that is one of our biggest fundraisers. It is always fun to get to come together, have a fun night out, and give back all at the same time. We have such a giving community so our support for this event is particularly great. We really appreciate all the support over the years we have had from this event.”

He continued, “There will be a few changes this year, but mostly, the format will be the same as it has been with rounds of bingo being played for a chance to win designer bags. We also will be offering raffle tickets for other great items as well. We will have Theresa Dyer catering this year with dinner and snacks provided! We also want to thank all of our sponsors and businesses for their donations to make this happen, especially Cullman Primary Care, our title sponsor for Designer Bag Bingo. We can’t wait to see everyone November 15 th !”

Tickets are available at the United Way office at 304 First Ave. NE. and can be purchased with cash or check. Online tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/UWCCDBB . A credit card processing fee will be charged for online ticket purchases.

October outreach project

The United Way’s October outreach project is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-noon. The family friendly projects will focus on volunteer opportunities at Smith Lake Park. Those interested in volunteering are asked to email mmurphy@uwaycc.org .

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Council approves ‘Jeepers Creepers’ event

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council at its Monday meeting approved the annual Cullman County Wranglers Jeepers Creepers Trunk or Treat event for Saturday, Oct. 29. This Halloween event is different from many others in that it benefits Cullman Caring for Kids by asking attendees to bring canned goods to be donated to the nonprofit foodbank. The Trunk or Treat will be held at Depot Park from 5-8 p.m.  Speaking of last week’s Cullman Oktoberfest, Councilman Clint Hollingsworth said, “Oktoberfest went very well. The weather was ideal and (we had) large crowds. It was a good Thursday, Friday and Saturday...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Soggy Senior Day at Cullman County Fair

CULLMAN, Ala. – Despite the drizzling rain Wednesday morning, Cullman County residents over the age of 55 gathered for Senior Day at Cullman County Fair. The special day was sponsored by Comfort Care Home Health and Hospice, which provided free T-shirts to the first 500 attendees.  The day, billed as “Just a Small Town Throwdown,” saw entertainment from the Cullman Active Adult Center’s Kickers dance line. Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry, Lt. Chad Whaley and Cullman County Commission Chairman Jeff Clemmons, along with County Commissioners Kerry Watson and Garry Marchman, attended and participated in the festivities with their favorite seniors.  Cullman County...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Comes Out event peaceful, despite online backlash

CULLMAN, Ala. – The LGBTQ pride event Cullman Comes Out was held Saturday at Depot Park. In the weeks leading up to and the days following the event, community response has varied from enthusiastic support to critical backlash.  Despite a barrage of negativity on social media, including private posts by a Wallace State Community College instructor that led to her being placed on administrative leave, there were no arguments or pop-up protests at the park on Saturday. Organizer Gilly Shine, who creates content online as the “Sunshine Wizard,” said he was not concerned about any disagreements arising at the event, saying, “Most...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Fair opens for 68th year

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Fair is officially underway following opening ceremonies Thursday evening. After the national anthem, the flag was raised before members of the Cullman County Commission, Cullman County Fair Association (CCFA) and Cullman Lions Club cut the ribbon, signaling the start of the 68th annual fair and welcoming the growing line of guests waiting to enter the fairgrounds. Months of planning and work go into pulling off the yearly community event. CCFA President Charlie Childers said, “We take November and December off, and we start back in January.” He said more than 100 Lions Club members volunteer to...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Tools of the Trade’ event for area students Nov. 3

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Over 1,000 eighth graders from all over Cullman County will participate in the upcoming Career Showcase: Tools of the Trade to be held at Wallace State Community College on Thursday, Nov. 3. The annual event for students to explore future career opportunities is a team effort between Wallace State, the Cullman Economic Development Agency, Cullman County Economic Development and the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce.  Representatives from area agencies representing a variety of career paths will provide insight and hands-on activities highlighting their respective industries from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Students will begin their day in small groups and...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Chamber welcomes 2022-23 Leadership Cullman County class

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Programs Administrator Paige Clabo, along with the Leadership Committee, welcomed participants in Leadership Cullman County 2022-23 last week to the session’s kick-off event at Stone Bridge Farms. Joining the team was Dr. Bruce Pieper with Emerge2Lead.  This year’s class of approximately 30 hand-picked participants represents a variety of community organizations including America’s First Federal Credit Union, Cullman Power Board, Daystar Church, Cullman Savings Bank, City of Cullman, R.E. Garrison, Elk River, Cullman County Schools and more.  On Tuesday evening, individual goals were determined and team-building activities with networking opportunities were provided. During Wednesday’s leadership...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
