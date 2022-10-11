United Way Designer Bag Bingo coming Nov. 15

CULLMAN, Ala. – The United Way of Cullman County is gearing up for its next event, Designer Bag Bingo, to be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Loft 212. The yearly event promises to be a good time for all who attend to support the community.

With a silent auction, designer handbags and catered dinner, the night of bingo will support a variety of local causes funded in part by the United Way. Tickets are $50 and include dinner and three bingo cards for each round. A total of 15 rounds will be played, giving all players a chance to win a designer bag.

United Way of Cullman County Executive Director Waid Harbison shared, “We are really excited about our Designer Bag Bingo coming up in November. This is always a really fun, unique event that is one of our biggest fundraisers. It is always fun to get to come together, have a fun night out, and give back all at the same time. We have such a giving community so our support for this event is particularly great. We really appreciate all the support over the years we have had from this event.”

He continued, “There will be a few changes this year, but mostly, the format will be the same as it has been with rounds of bingo being played for a chance to win designer bags. We also will be offering raffle tickets for other great items as well. We will have Theresa Dyer catering this year with dinner and snacks provided! We also want to thank all of our sponsors and businesses for their donations to make this happen, especially Cullman Primary Care, our title sponsor for Designer Bag Bingo. We can’t wait to see everyone November 15 th !”

Tickets are available at the United Way office at 304 First Ave. NE. and can be purchased with cash or check. Online tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/UWCCDBB . A credit card processing fee will be charged for online ticket purchases.

October outreach project

The United Way’s October outreach project is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-noon. The family friendly projects will focus on volunteer opportunities at Smith Lake Park. Those interested in volunteering are asked to email mmurphy@uwaycc.org .

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.