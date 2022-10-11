ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Micheal Henderson
1d ago

Why has there not been voter ID before now. Or why is pot not legal here. why does it cost 300 bucks to register your car for 1 year. It ain't to keep the roads fixed.

WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District candidates debate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters in Nebraska’s contentious 2nd Congressional District will get to hear from the candidates themselves at noon Thursday. Republican Congressman Don Bacon and Democratic State Sen. Tony Vargas will engage in a debate at the Omaha Press Club moderated by 6 News Politics Reporter Brian Mastre. The debate is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha.
NEBRASKA STATE
Axios

Iowa residents to vote on adding gun rights amendment to state constitution

Iowa would have some of the most extensive gun rights guarantees in the nation under a constitutional amendment for voters to decide on Nov. 8. Why it matters: A "yes" vote would mean all gun restrictions under the Iowa amendment would be subject to "strict scrutiny," the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.
IOWA STATE
Omaha, NE
Elections
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
KETV.com

Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood hosts town hall in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Democrat Carol Blood held a town hall in Omaha on Tuesday. The state senator said she believes her campaign is gaining momentum as the election inches closer. Blood spoke with around 100 people and gave out newspapers created by her campaign, which highlights why people should vote for her and what changes she wants to make.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

John Arch and Cori Villegas run for District 14 legislative race

Two candidates running for the Nebraska Legislature in District 14 want reforms for child welfare in the state. District 14 covers parts of La Vista and Papillion. Cori Villegas has been canvassing neighborhoods, talking to voters about her experience in mental health care. She touts her years working with children...
LA VISTA, NE
KETV.com

Proposal to raise Nebraska's minimum wage draws debate

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska initiative 433 would raise the state's minimum wage from $9 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026. Some business owners, like Amelia Rosser, the owner of Sheelytown Market Garden, say a higher minimum wage would help businesses keep employees. "I don't want turnover," Rosser...
NEBRASKA STATE
Person
Julie Slama
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa governor not even close to keeping one 2018 campaign promise

"If elected, will you commit to weekly press conferences?" a moderator asked during the first debate between Iowa's candidates for governor in October 2018. "I do it all the time," Governor Kim Reynolds replied. Asked again during that campaign's third debate whether she would hold weekly press conferences, Reynolds claimed...
IOWA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
NEBRASKA STATE
#Legislature#Photo Id#Election Local#Ballot Measures#Election Security#Election Fraud#State
iheart.com

Nebraska One Of The Least Politically Engaged States In America

(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the least politically engaged states in the U.S. That's according to a recent study by WalletHub, which ranks Nebraska 46th overall. WalletHub says Nebraska has the fourth-smallest increase in percentage of people that voted between the 2016 election and the 2020 election. WalletHub says the most politically engaged state is Maryland and the least politically engaged state is Arkansas. A full list of states is available here.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Early in-person voting open to Douglas, Sarpy counties

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — You can now vote early in person for the November election. Voters in Douglas County can head to the election commission office through Monday, Nov. 7, the day before the election. The Douglas County Election Office is located near 120th Street and West Center Road...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Elections
KETV.com

Gov. Ricketts, Jane Kleeb talk Nebraska U.S. Senate appointment

LA VISTA, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he hasn't decided if he wants the U.S. Senate job. His comments come after the news that Sen. Ben Sasse will likely resign to become the next president at the University of Florida. Ricketts addressed the chamber of commerce manufacturing...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Native Americans react to name changes

Windy again Thursday with high fire danger concerns. A recipe of John Knicely's famous enchilada casserole was in a 1980s Jaycee's Cookbook. One online outdoor equipment supplier has been sending out ads on Facebook but a Nebraska hunter has yet to get his order or a refund. Are you planning...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Registration numbers for Nebraska Democrats have not rebounded since May primary

Democratic voter registrations in Nebraska have been steadily declining all year, contradicting the expectation that the party’s numbers would bounce back following a surge of Republican registrations ahead of the May primary election. Though Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said she doesn’t expect the trend to change in...
NEBRASKA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa GOP Chair Blasts Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Liz Cheney

Polk County, Iowa — Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent GOP critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in an August Primary,...
IOWA STATE

