Election Commission updates Horry Co. leadership on runoff mail-in ballots error
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The company behind the error that resulted in hundreds of Republican voters receiving Democratic ballots in the June primary runoff blames the mistake on a network server crash. Those findings were delivered to the County Chairman Johnny Gardner roughly a month since Horry County councilmembers...
Horry Republicans elect Reese Boyd Party Chairman
In what turned out to be one of the best run party meetings of the past many years, Reese Boyd was elected Chairman of the local Horry County Republican Party tonight. While nominations were open for members on the floor, Boyd was unanimously nominated and elected. Good leaders plan, lead,...
Horry County Assessor’s Office relieves residents’ frustration over property taxes
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County mails out property tax notices to the owner of record in October, but payment isn’t due in full until January of the following year. With so many new residents moving to the area, it is important to the county that records are updated regularly to ensure accuracy.
Operator of Myrtle Beach gentlemen's club arrested for tax evasion: SCDOR
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents say they arrested the operator of a Myrtle Beach gentlemen's club on Thursday and charged him with four counts of tax evasion. David Joseph Bean, 68, of Myrtle Beach, operated Seaboard Ventures Inc., doing business as Derriere...
Pregnant Sumter woman's 4-year prison term over comments at protest upheld
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
Myrtle Beach issues hurricane-repair permits, no cost
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach will issue hurricane-repair permits at no cost. During Tuesday’s meeting, the Myrtle Beach City Council granted a waiver on building permit fees for any repairs associated with damage from Hurricane Ian. This means that property owners won’t have to pay a...
Horry County school board to vote on virtual school Oct. 24
The Horry County Board of Education on Monday explored the possibility of the district launching its own virtual school, but most members favored leaving things as they are. "For us to add another program to our system, which is already overloaded ... I just think it's overbearing with all we already have," said District 6 board member Helen Smith.
2 killed in Chesterfield County crash: Coroner
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield County Coroner Kipp Kiser. The victims have been identified by Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser as 28-year-old Calesha Janea Curlee of Hartsville and 18-year-old James Richard...
'Not going to let violence stop education:' Scotland Co. teachers urge for help from board
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Several teachers in Scotland County Schools attended Monday night's school board meeting to talk about issues regarding their safety. Some teachers said the escalating violence at Scotland High School and a couple of middle schools is alarming. According to Laurinburg Police Chief Mitch Johnson,...
Conway offers survey, considers consumption zone in downtown district
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway City Council is considering a consumption zone in the downtown district. This zone will allow adults to walk along the Riverfront and through the downtown area with open-beverage containers. Doing so can increase foot traffic and lead to economic development. Similar ordinances were implemented in several North Carolina cities including Raleigh and Greenville, as well as local cities like downtown Hartsville and the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet.
Atlantic Beach community reacts after councilman killed
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The small town of Atlantic Beach is on around 100 acres of land near North Myrtle Beach. A somber mood surrounded the town on Tuesday as the streets were quiet after one of their councilmen was found dead on Monday. James "Jim" Dewitt and...
2 Pee Dee school districts to receive $3M to renovate, improve school facilities
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two Pee Dee schools will receive $3 million in state funding to help renovate and replace aging school facilities. Dillon School District Three will receive the allocated money from ESSER funding. Marlboro County School Districts' funding is part of the $140 million in capital...
Atlantic Beach mayor releases statement after shooting deaths of councilman, family members
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Warrants released by police Tuesday reveal new details about the shooting death of a Conway woman by a suspect also accused of shooting and killing two other people in Richland County — including an Atlantic Beach councilman. Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, was arrested Monday in the Atlantic Beach area and […]
Why did Horry County taxes increase? Realtor breaks down everything you need to know
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County tax bills started going out this week and if any are surprised by this year's bill, you're not alone. Dozens of homeowners this week have said they are shocked by the increased property tax on their bill. The tax assessor's office in...
Two killed in crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, S.C.
There is no immediate word on possible injuries. CMS data has shown that English learners aren’t doing as well in science and math. It hasn't taken long for Rhule's replacement to earn the same level of trust from the team. Gaston County's new drug diversion program starts in three...
Yergeau Reinstated by City
Fire Chief David Yergeau was back on duty at 8 a.m. Wednesday (today) after being reinstated by the city. Yergeau was put on suspension last month due to an unspecified complaint. The city conducted an internal investigation, and city council ended the suspension Tuesday night. The chief has been with...
Body found in Florence County identified by coroner; Homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The body discovered has been identified as...
Work begins to widen I-95 in Robeson County. Here’s what to know for the next 4 years
Construction on a 24-mile stretch of Interstate 95 through Robeson County will ultimately make the major thoroughfare safer, less congested and less prone to flooding, state transportation officials say. For the next four years, however, drivers will have to contend with reduced speed limits, lane closures and the hum of...
19 students on board Florence County school bus during crash, official says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus wreck on Smith Street in Timmonsville. According to Mitchell Washington, the Florence 1 Schools Director of Transportation, bus 53 was slowing down on East Smith Stree to make a stop to unload a student when a vehicle following the bus did not stop and ran into the back of it.
UNCP holding emergency training exercise with Robeson Co. officials
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Officials at UNC Pembroke are informing the public of a full-scale hazmat training exercise scheduled to take place on campus on Saturday. The event will be staged in parking lots 1 and 2 south of the railroad tracks in front of Third Street near Old Main and will start at 8 a.m. and last a few hours.
