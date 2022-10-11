ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latta, SC

myrtlebeachsc.com

Horry Republicans elect Reese Boyd Party Chairman

In what turned out to be one of the best run party meetings of the past many years, Reese Boyd was elected Chairman of the local Horry County Republican Party tonight. While nominations were open for members on the floor, Boyd was unanimously nominated and elected. Good leaders plan, lead,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach issues hurricane-repair permits, no cost

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach will issue hurricane-repair permits at no cost. During Tuesday’s meeting, the Myrtle Beach City Council granted a waiver on building permit fees for any repairs associated with damage from Hurricane Ian. This means that property owners won’t have to pay a...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County school board to vote on virtual school Oct. 24

The Horry County Board of Education on Monday explored the possibility of the district launching its own virtual school, but most members favored leaving things as they are. "For us to add another program to our system, which is already overloaded ... I just think it's overbearing with all we already have," said District 6 board member Helen Smith.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 killed in Chesterfield County crash: Coroner

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield County Coroner Kipp Kiser. The victims have been identified by Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser as 28-year-old Calesha Janea Curlee of Hartsville and 18-year-old James Richard...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Conway offers survey, considers consumption zone in downtown district

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway City Council is considering a consumption zone in the downtown district. This zone will allow adults to walk along the Riverfront and through the downtown area with open-beverage containers. Doing so can increase foot traffic and lead to economic development. Similar ordinances were implemented in several North Carolina cities including Raleigh and Greenville, as well as local cities like downtown Hartsville and the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Atlantic Beach community reacts after councilman killed

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The small town of Atlantic Beach is on around 100 acres of land near North Myrtle Beach. A somber mood surrounded the town on Tuesday as the streets were quiet after one of their councilmen was found dead on Monday. James "Jim" Dewitt and...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Yergeau Reinstated by City

Fire Chief David Yergeau was back on duty at 8 a.m. Wednesday (today) after being reinstated by the city. Yergeau was put on suspension last month due to an unspecified complaint. The city conducted an internal investigation, and city council ended the suspension Tuesday night. The chief has been with...
WHITEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

19 students on board Florence County school bus during crash, official says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus wreck on Smith Street in Timmonsville. According to Mitchell Washington, the Florence 1 Schools Director of Transportation, bus 53 was slowing down on East Smith Stree to make a stop to unload a student when a vehicle following the bus did not stop and ran into the back of it.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

UNCP holding emergency training exercise with Robeson Co. officials

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Officials at UNC Pembroke are informing the public of a full-scale hazmat training exercise scheduled to take place on campus on Saturday. The event will be staged in parking lots 1 and 2 south of the railroad tracks in front of Third Street near Old Main and will start at 8 a.m. and last a few hours.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

