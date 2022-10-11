Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Body found in Florence County identified by coroner; Homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The body discovered has been identified as...
WBTV
Two killed in crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, S.C.
There is no immediate word on possible injuries. CMS data has shown that English learners aren’t doing as well in science and math. It hasn't taken long for Rhule's replacement to earn the same level of trust from the team. Gaston County's new drug diversion program starts in three...
wpde.com
2 killed in Chesterfield County crash: Coroner
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield County Coroner Kipp Kiser. The victims have been identified by Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser as 28-year-old Calesha Janea Curlee of Hartsville and 18-year-old James Richard...
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: Lumberton man killed during ‘domestic confrontation’
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information to help them investigate the death of a Lumberton man. Investigators were called around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 3500 block of Collins Drive. They said 53-year-old David Strickland was killed during a “domestic...
wpde.com
Robeson Co. man killed during 'domestic confrontation' with family member, officials say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the death of a Lumberton man who was killed during a domestic confrontation with a family member on Tuesday. The death of David Strickland, 53, in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in Lumberton is being...
WMBF
Homicide investigators called to death investigation in Lumberton, sheriff confirms
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a death investigation on Tuesday in the Lumberton area. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that deputies, along with homicide investigators and crime scene investigators, responded to the scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive. At...
Man wanted in Laurinburg shooting arrested after chase, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg man who was wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested Wednesday after a chase, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. Michael Antrantino Lee, 47, of Raeford, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted first-degree murder, […]
foxwilmington.com
Captain with Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recounts saving woman’s life after she was attacked by two pit bulls
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) -The victim of a dog mauling typically doesn’t make it out alive, especially when two dogs are involved, but the quick actions of law enforcement in Bladen County helped Yulonda Lewis survive her vicious encounter. “We basically just jumped in there with EMS personnel. We have...
16-year-old shot and killed in Harnett County
A 16-year-old was killed in Harnett County during a shooting Tuesday night.
wpde.com
UNCP holding emergency training exercise with Robeson Co. officials
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Officials at UNC Pembroke are informing the public of a full-scale hazmat training exercise scheduled to take place on campus on Saturday. The event will be staged in parking lots 1 and 2 south of the railroad tracks in front of Third Street near Old Main and will start at 8 a.m. and last a few hours.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ results in 18 narcotics offenses
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’. The campaign took place on Wednesday in Tar Heel, Bladenboro and East Arcadia. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the operation was...
wpde.com
Coroner: Man found dead on Florence Co. road died of 'multiple gunshot wounds'
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The body of a man found on a Florence County road Saturday died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. Deputies were on the scene after a body was found in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area. An autopsy...
Woman, 27, charged after Darlington County man stabbed to death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old woman has been charged after a man was stabbed to death Monday night in Darlington County, authorities said. Allison McMillan is in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and grand larceny in the death […]
Juvenile to face charges for St. Pauls High School shooting threat, police say
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Robeson County said Wednesday afternoon that they plan to charge and prosecute a juvenile who they say is “responsible for posting several threats directed at St. Pauls High School.” In a Facebook post, the St. Pauls Police Department said it identified the juvenile believed to be responsible for […]
cbs17
5+ pounds of cocaine found in Lee County raid
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Narcotics agents with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office found more than five pounds of cocaine while executing a search warrant on Monday evening. Around 8:10 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Horner Boulevard, the residence was searched and ended in the arrests of Wallace Lyndale Hawthorne, 36, and Anthony Lee Arvenetta, 20, both of Sanford.
WECT
Police: Woman remains in hospital after dog attack in Bladen County
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Police Department says that a woman has been hospitalized after she was attacked by two pit bulls on Tuesday, October 11. According to officials, 57-year-old Yulonda Rene Lewis, of Elizabethtown, was walking up to knock on a door when she was attacked by two pit bulls around noon on M.L.K. Drive in Elizabethtown. A Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Elizabethtown Police officer responded to the call at the same time. They pepper sprayed the dogs, but when one of the dogs wouldn’t stop attacking, they were forced to shoot it.
‘Beloved’ North Carolina K-9 officer dies just weeks after finding missing woman with cognitive disorder
"K-9 Roki was a very valuable member of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office team," officials said.
Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
wpde.com
17-year-old student identified as person of interest in Robeson Co. school shooting threat
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A 17-year-old high school student has been identified as a person of interest in connection to a school shooting threat in Robeson County. Officials said an 11th-grade student was identified but her name is not being released. The school district released the following statement:...
5-year-old shoots self, 7-year-old sister in Dillon County, deputies say
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 5-year-old shot himself and his 7-year-old sister in Dillon County Monday afternoon, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The 5-year-old got ahold of a gun Monday afternoon and shot himself and his 7-year-old sister on Sandy Ridge Road, deputies said. Both children are expected to survive. It’s unclear […]
