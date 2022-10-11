ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

2 killed in Chesterfield County crash: Coroner

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield County Coroner Kipp Kiser. The victims have been identified by Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser as 28-year-old Calesha Janea Curlee of Hartsville and 18-year-old James Richard...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man wanted in Laurinburg shooting arrested after chase, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg man who was wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested Wednesday after a chase, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. Michael Antrantino Lee, 47, of Raeford, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted first-degree murder, […]
LAURINBURG, NC
wpde.com

UNCP holding emergency training exercise with Robeson Co. officials

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Officials at UNC Pembroke are informing the public of a full-scale hazmat training exercise scheduled to take place on campus on Saturday. The event will be staged in parking lots 1 and 2 south of the railroad tracks in front of Third Street near Old Main and will start at 8 a.m. and last a few hours.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ results in 18 narcotics offenses

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’. The campaign took place on Wednesday in Tar Heel, Bladenboro and East Arcadia. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the operation was...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

5+ pounds of cocaine found in Lee County raid

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Narcotics agents with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office found more than five pounds of cocaine while executing a search warrant on Monday evening. Around 8:10 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Horner Boulevard, the residence was searched and ended in the arrests of Wallace Lyndale Hawthorne, 36, and Anthony Lee Arvenetta, 20, both of Sanford.
LEE COUNTY, NC
WECT

Police: Woman remains in hospital after dog attack in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Police Department says that a woman has been hospitalized after she was attacked by two pit bulls on Tuesday, October 11. According to officials, 57-year-old Yulonda Rene Lewis, of Elizabethtown, was walking up to knock on a door when she was attacked by two pit bulls around noon on M.L.K. Drive in Elizabethtown. A Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Elizabethtown Police officer responded to the call at the same time. They pepper sprayed the dogs, but when one of the dogs wouldn’t stop attacking, they were forced to shoot it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

