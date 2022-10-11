Read full article on original website
CNET
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
‘California stands to be an enormous beneficiary’ from President Biden’s marijuana orders
President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law, meaning thousands of Americans unable to find housing, employment or educational opportunities due to apossession conviction will now be able to do so. Biden called on the nation’s governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession...
agupdate.com
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
Biden battles California in Supreme Court fight over how to bring home the bacon
The Biden administration and the state of California will face off today in a case that will decide whether California is applying unconstitutional burden on other states.
Vox
The Supreme Court is about to decide the fate of millions of pigs
The Supreme Court regularly makes decisions that directly affect the lives of tens of millions of Americans. But next week, the Court will hear oral arguments in a case that could decide the fate of millions of pigs. The case — National Pork Producers Council v. Ross — hinges on...
Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law
Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
Missouri may send Eric Schmitt to the Senate, but which version would arrive in Washington?
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s hard-charging persona is unlikely to immediately change if he’s elected to the U.S. Senate.
Supreme Court grapples with animal welfare in a challenge to a California law requiring pork to be humanely raised
Should Californians be able to require higher welfare standards for farm animals that are raised in other states if products from those animals are to be sold in California? The U.S. Supreme Court will confront that question when it hears oral argument in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross on Oct. 11, 2022. Pork producers are challenging a law that California voters adopted in 2018 via ballot initiative with over 63% approval. It set new conditions for raising hogs, veal calves and egg-laying chickens, whose meat or eggs are sold in California. The state represents about 15% of the U.S. pork...
Ketanji Brown Jackson questions controversial California bacon law
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson had sharp questions for lawyers defending California's "bacon law."
U.S. Supreme Court wrestles with pork industry challenge to California law
Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday questioned whether upholding a California law banning the sale of pork from pigs kept in tightly confined spaces would invite states to adopt laws imposing their political or moral views outside their borders.
Is Legal Recreational Cannabis In Minnesota On The Horizon?
Come on Minnesota, just legalize it, already! What do we currently have,19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? More are bound to legalize soon. Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November. President Biden is pardoning all federally convicted for possession.
Missouri governor will not grant mass pardons for marijuana offenses after Biden request
Missouri's governor will not grant a blanket pardon to those convicted on minor marijuana offenses after President Joe Biden pardoned federal convictions and urged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Mike Parson said Biden's declaration Thursday "does not implicate state law in...
Supreme Court to hear California case that could raise price of pork nationwide
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will hear arguments over a California animal cruelty law that could raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide.The case's outcome is important to the nation's $26-billion-a-year pork industry, but the outcome could also limit states' ability to pass laws with impact outside their borders, from laws aimed at combating climate change to others intended to regulate prescription drug prices.The case before the court on Tuesday involves California's Proposition 12, which voters passed in 2018. It said that pork sold in the state needs to come from pigs whose mothers were raised with at least...
Supreme Court rejects Oklahoma attempt to narrow Indian definition
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Oklahoma’s attempt to narrow the definition of “Indian” in criminal cases as it sought to reclaim more jurisdiction in the wake of the McGirt case. Without comment, justices declined to review the state’s appeals in the cases of Robert Eric...
Illinois lawmakers speak out against $31B Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern railroads merger
"If the merger goes through as proposed, it will break the railroad system," Bensenville Village Manager Evan Summers said.
Red states lose at the U.S. Supreme Court on nursing home vaccine mandate
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and several of her Republican colleagues lost a round to the Biden administration this week. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear their challenge to an administration rule requiring that workers at nursing homes and other health care facilities receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funds get the COVID vaccine.
Central Illinois Proud
Supreme Court hears farm animal welfare case that could affect Illinois pig farmers
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments on whether a California animal rights law violates the dormant commerce clause, which gives Congress the “sole” authority to regulate commerce among states. The National Pork Producers Council is challenging the portion of California Proposition...
America’s Oldest Beer Yuengling is coming to Missouri
This is a day to rejoice for us Yuengling beer fans in the Midwest! Yeungling, which has historically been an exclusive East Coast beer is going to be expanding to Missouri and other Midwest states, find out all the details right here... According to molsoncoorsblog.com, Yuengling is officially expanding into...
iheart.com
Ag groups argue against CA's Prop 12 before the Supreme Court
Agriculture groups argued against California's Proposition 12 to the Supreme Court Tuesday. The American Farm Bureau Federation and National Pork Producers Council challenged the ability of one state to set agricultural production standards for the entire country. California's Proposition 12 law bans the sale of pork from hogs that don't meet the state's arbitrary production standards, even if the hogs were raised outside of California.
