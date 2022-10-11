ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
WWL

Louisiana Citizens to increase premiums by 63%

LOUISIANA, USA — The homeowners' insurance crisis in Louisiana is about to get worse. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is increasing its rate by 63%. If you’re covered by them, this is likely not your first piece of bad news about insurance. Louisiana Citizens is tied to the state government and is used as an insurer of last resort. That means it covers homeowners who can’t get any other company to write them a policy.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana lawmakers consider possible tax reform options

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana legislators are analyzing the state’s tax structure. While one lawmaker proposes doing away with income tax, others believe change needs to be made elsewhere. Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Madeville, wants to make Louisiana a state without individual income tax. As Louisiana’s second largest...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana insurance commissioner approves 63% property insurance hike

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a 63% homeowners insurance rate increase for customers insured by the state's safety net company Citizens, while an industry veteran said the state's property insurance crisis is likely to continue to escalate following Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida. The new rates for Citizens,...
LOUISIANA STATE
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Metairie, LA
City
Kenner, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
bizneworleans.com

Louisiana Department of Insurance Approves Citizens Rate Increase

BATON ROUGE — From the Louisiana Department of Insurance:. LDI has approved Louisiana Citizens’ request for a 63% rate increase on its residential property insurance policies beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The rate increase will not affect Citizens’ current policyholders until they renew their policy after that date.
LOUISIANA STATE
WLOX

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser speaks to state lawmakers at IMMS

President Biden's move represents a fundamental change in America's response to a drug that's been at the center of a clash between culture and policing for more than a half-century. IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The nest on...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana lieutenant governor ‘planning on running’ for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The current Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana might be looking to make a run at the seat currently held by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that he is “planning on running” during a Tuesday morning interview with Reggi Marion and Vannia Joseph.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Henry
Person
Jim Donelon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Policies#Allstate Insurance#State Insurance#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Louisiana Citizens
WWL-AMFM

More riverboat casinos abandoning ship

More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchez Democrat

Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Kiss Country 93.7

Is Anyone Else Sick of Louisiana Getting A Bad Rap, Dragged?

Am I the only person left in the state that is actually proud to live in Louisiana? It sure feels like it sometimes. Just this morning I was reading an article on RoadSnacks.net about the worst states in America in 2022. According to them, Louisiana is the #2 worse state in the country and they even say, and I quote, 'Well, if you’re in one of the states we’re about to highlight, we don’t blame you for wanting to move. Or, if you live in the south, for wanting to run away as fast as you possibly can.'
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES THE 116TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR

The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 116th State Fair which will take place Oct. 27 through November 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair is typically a 14-day run being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, this year, the State Fair will open for election day, Tuesday November 8th from 12pm – 10pm with regular weekday discounts and savings. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music every night. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy