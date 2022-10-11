Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana Citizens to increase premiums by 63%
LOUISIANA, USA — The homeowners' insurance crisis in Louisiana is about to get worse. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is increasing its rate by 63%. If you’re covered by them, this is likely not your first piece of bad news about insurance. Louisiana Citizens is tied to the state government and is used as an insurer of last resort. That means it covers homeowners who can’t get any other company to write them a policy.
brproud.com
Louisiana lawmakers consider possible tax reform options
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana legislators are analyzing the state’s tax structure. While one lawmaker proposes doing away with income tax, others believe change needs to be made elsewhere. Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Madeville, wants to make Louisiana a state without individual income tax. As Louisiana’s second largest...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana insurance commissioner approves 63% property insurance hike
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a 63% homeowners insurance rate increase for customers insured by the state's safety net company Citizens, while an industry veteran said the state's property insurance crisis is likely to continue to escalate following Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida. The new rates for Citizens,...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
bizneworleans.com
Louisiana Department of Insurance Approves Citizens Rate Increase
BATON ROUGE — From the Louisiana Department of Insurance:. LDI has approved Louisiana Citizens’ request for a 63% rate increase on its residential property insurance policies beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The rate increase will not affect Citizens’ current policyholders until they renew their policy after that date.
WLOX
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser speaks to state lawmakers at IMMS
President Biden's move represents a fundamental change in America's response to a drug that's been at the center of a clash between culture and policing for more than a half-century. IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The nest on...
brproud.com
Louisiana lieutenant governor ‘planning on running’ for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The current Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana might be looking to make a run at the seat currently held by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that he is “planning on running” during a Tuesday morning interview with Reggi Marion and Vannia Joseph.
RELATED PEOPLE
Louisiana High Schools could soon be graded differently
How high schools are graded in Louisiana could be changing
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
theadvocate.com
As thousands flock to Louisiana's insurer of last resort, its rates are set to skyrocket
Rates for the 100,000-plus homeowners who have home insurance policies with Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., will increase by 63% under an agency request approved by the Louisiana Department of Insurance on Monday. The change takes effect Jan. 1, but the increase doesn’t kick in until a policyholder renews. That...
fox8live.com
Lower Mississippi River levels could mean higher prices for consumers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Due to a month-long lack of rain in the Mississippi Valley, river levels are more than 10 feet below normal, causing cruise ships to run aground and preventing cargo ships and barges from dropping off crops at their destination docks. Louisiana officials are calling for more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
CF Industries tags ExxonMobil, EnLink to ship its Donaldsonville carbon emissions to this parish
CF Industries has enlisted ExxonMobil and EnLink as partners in its $200 million carbon capture project, announcing an agreement Wednesday will move 2 million tons of carbon dioxide annually from CF Industries' Donaldsonville complex to a site in Vermilion Parish. CF Industries will handle capturing carbon dioxide at the Donaldsonville...
More riverboat casinos abandoning ship
More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
KTBS
Louisiana's voters are being asked to ban slavery in the constitution — or are they?
BATON ROUGE, La. - In an odd twist, the sponsor of one of eight constitutional amendments voters will decide Nov. 8 has disavowed his own plan and hopes the measure is defeated. Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored a proposal aimed at clarifying language in the state Constitution that bans...
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana Amendment 7 to remove Involuntary Servitude as Punishment for a Crime
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Amendment number 7 looks at removing language from the state constitution that allows involuntary slavery as a punishment for a crime. This means incarcerated people could still be forced to perform labor. Amendment 7 is an issue that’s been fought for in the legislature for years – but is now met […]
Is Anyone Else Sick of Louisiana Getting A Bad Rap, Dragged?
Am I the only person left in the state that is actually proud to live in Louisiana? It sure feels like it sometimes. Just this morning I was reading an article on RoadSnacks.net about the worst states in America in 2022. According to them, Louisiana is the #2 worse state in the country and they even say, and I quote, 'Well, if you’re in one of the states we’re about to highlight, we don’t blame you for wanting to move. Or, if you live in the south, for wanting to run away as fast as you possibly can.'
bossierpress.com
THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES THE 116TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR
The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 116th State Fair which will take place Oct. 27 through November 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair is typically a 14-day run being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, this year, the State Fair will open for election day, Tuesday November 8th from 12pm – 10pm with regular weekday discounts and savings. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music every night. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
People with La. marijuana possession charges still not off the hook after Biden’s federal pardons
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that President Biden has pardoned all marijuana possession charges at the federal level, what will that mean for those sitting with charges by the state of Louisiana?. The much-anticipated move from the White House comes just weeks before the midterm elections. People in Louisiana...
Comments / 1