Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
Apple's Crash Detection Reports Roller Coaster Rides as Accidents
The iPhone 14 and select Apple Watches have been programmed to detect when its owner has been in a vehicular accident. There has even been an instance when the iPhone alerted emergency personnel of a mishap and sent its owner's coordinates. But like all things under development, there are still...
iheart.com
iPhone 14s Reportedly Calling 911 When People Are Riding Roller Coasters
Several people across the country have reported that their iPhone 14 called 911 while they were riding roller coasters, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8, which both went on sale in September, offer a crash detection feature that automatically calls 911 and sends a text message to people in your contact list if it detects you have been in a car accident.
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
Woman Caught Sneaking Child Into Disney Using Her Pram Splits Views
A video of Disney theme park guests who allegedly hid a child in a baby buggy to avoid paying an admission fee for the kid has gone viral on TikTok, where it received eight millions views at the time of this writing. The video, shared from the TikTok account Disney...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTF?! Disney Won't Refund Families After Hurricane Cancellations
If you had tickets to visit Disney World this week, you’re probably not a happy camper. The devastating arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28 meant the Orlando, Florida, theme park was closed. And it remained closed for several days to “closely monitor” the weather event. As if that’s not enough reason to feel down, Disney will not refund you for any of those missed days.
disneytips.com
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
Disney hikes prices for Disneyland, California Adventure
The cost of visiting Disney's Anaheim theme parks increased again today, Disney officials confirmed. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven "tiers," with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday. The increases...
A woman was filmed pushing Chewbacca at Disney World to scare the character while he interacted with children
A TikTok video from late September shows Chewbacca and Rey chatting with kids at Disney World — until an adult pushes one of the characters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneytips.com
Disney Park Doubles the Price of Its “FastPass” Pack for One-Time Fee
The Disney Genie+ and individual Lightning Lanes seem like they are here to stay at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. But would you be interested in paying a one-time fee for an ultimate “FastPass” package?. When visiting Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or...
WDW News Today
Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane Jumps to $25 at Disneyland
Price increases hit Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Disneyland Resort this morning, and with the new varied pricing scale, we’re already seeing new highs. Individual Lightning Lane access for Rise of the Resistance is selling at $25 per person today. Formerly, access was priced at $20 maximum with flex pricing.
disneytips.com
Paper Maps Permanently Removed from Disney Park, Forcing App Use
During a visit to the Disney Parks, one of the first things several Park Guests do is grab a Disney Park paper map. Not only do many still use these maps to navigate the Parks, but it is also a fun, free souvenir to remember your Disney vacation with. Disneyland...
Disneyland announces Magicband+ release date
Disneyland announced that MagicBand + would debut at the resort on Oct. 26. The wearable device will allow parkgoers to play exclusive games in parks and gives guests a hands-free way to enter the park. Magicband+ is also waterproof and rechargeable. The new device will be sold at a starting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disney World And Disneyland Trips Just Got A Lot More Expensive
Disney World And Disneyland just implemented some of the most far reaching price increases we've ever seen.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Reopening October 7
One of the last vestiges of the Hurricane Ian saga last week is the continued closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. But it seems work at the site is complete, and the resort will reopen tomorrow. A notice was posted on the Walt Disney World website informing...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: UPDATE on TRON Roller Coaster Construction in Disney World
We’re getting closer and closer to the opening of the TRON roller coaster in Magic Kingdom!. Back in 2017, Disney announced plans to open TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland, and its opening was subsequently delayed from 2021 to Spring 2023. Our favorite way to keep an eye on construction progress is to take a ride on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover and on a recent ride, we noticed a BIG development!
Disney World Raises Key Prices (and You Pretty Much Have to Pay)
Every aspect of human society changed during the covid-19 pandemic. And Walt Disney’s (DIS) theme parks are certainly no exception. The days where locals with annual passes could drop by on a whim seem to be over, at least for now, TheStreet’s Dan Kline recently pointed out, as Orlando-based Disney World moved to a reservation system, meaning that “in order to visit one of the company's four Florida theme parks, you needed both a valid admission and a reservation.”
disneytips.com
Popular Disney Attraction Gets Dropped from Individual Lightning Lane Status
Disney has revealed the big news that Genie+, the upcharge line-skipping service, has raised its price at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. In addition to the price hike, the rate will “vary by date” which makes the already complicated system even more mind-scratching. And with...
disneyfoodblog.com
Genie+ Price INCREASED in Disney World Today
If you’re hoping to buy and use Disney’s Genie+ service, get ready for some potential price INCREASES. Disney has announced that the cost of the “standard” Genie+ service will now vary depending on when you visit (much like how theme park tickets vary depending on the day, based on expected demand). And now it looks like those price increases for Genie+ have arrived.
A video of long jump with pole went viral over internet.
Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. The Sport seen in the video is Fierljeppen, a famous sport in the Netherlands. It is a long jump game using a pole, where participants make a long run to jump over the canal by holding the pole. The rod is about 8 to 13 meters long and has a flat spherical plate at the end of rod to keep it from sinking into the muddy river or canal bottom. It can be argued that it is one of the world's most dangerous sports.
Comments / 0