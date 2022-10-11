Carrie Underwood’s ‘Hate’-ful Single Was Co-Written By Hardy

Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets
Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
Anyone Else Still Traumatized By Carrie Underwood’s “Just a Dream” Music Video?
Why on earth did CMT insist on playing this music video every morning before I went to school?. The one time that breaking down into tears would have been extremely inconvenient. But, seriously, I was traumatized by the “Just a Dream” music video the first time I watched it as...
Carrie Underwood’s New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ Headed to Country Radio
Carrie Underwood has a new single headed to country radio. She dropped Denim & Rhinestones in June and with it, the first single “Ghost Story.” The new single leans a bit more into Carrie Underwood’s rock side. It’s titled “Hate My Heart.” Check out her announcement below.
Watch Carrie Underwood Perform Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” At The 2020 ACM Awards
A sad day for country music. Country music icon, and one of the greatest pioneers for female artists in country music, Loretta Lynn, passed away this morning in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee at the age of 90. Although she’s gone, we will forever be thankful for Lynn’s heart...
WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Light Up the ACM Honors Stage With Fiery Cover of Miranda Lambert’s ‘Kerosene’
Miranda Lambert was presented the Milestone Award at the ACM Honors. The 15th annual ceremony was taped at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 24, and it aired on Tuesday on FOX. The award was given to Lambert for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Several artists paid tribute to Lambert. Among them, the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn.
Tenn-ex-see! Miranda Lambert Takes Nashville By Storm Weeks After Ex Blake Shelton's Steamy Performance
Shortly after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made headlines for their steamy performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry earlier this month, it seems the country crooner’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, is taking the southern city by storm. On Thursday, September 29, Lambert revealed that she had added yet another...
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Darius Rucker Reveals ‘the Best Line in a Song Ever Written’ and It’s from Johnny Cash
When it comes to song lyrics, Darius Rucker knows a thing or two about them, and he’s talking about them in a tweet. Rucker responded to a question from a fan. The fan asks what is the best one line in a song ever written. Man, that’s a heavy-duty question. Out of the many songs, especially in the world of country music, which one would Rucker pick? It happens to be a line from one of the greatest songs ever written or performed.
Carrie Underwood’s Performance of “Go Rest High On That Mountain” Earns A Standing Ovation & An Emotional Response From Vince Gill
Last night, CMT premiered their latest segment of CMT Giants, dedicated to the incredible country music career of Vince Gill. The episode featured 10 performances of Vince’s classics by other noted country music stars including features by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton, and was truly a nod to Vince’s incredible career over the years.
WATCH: Miranda Lambert Performs ‘Strange’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Miranda Lambert took some time from her stay in Las Vegas to zip over to Los Angeles for a television appearance. Check out her performance of “Strange” on Jimmy Kimmel Live below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=22&v=TV0ZzsSINTQ&feature=emb_logo. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Miranda Lambert – Strange (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=22&v=TV0ZzsSINTQ&feature=emb_logo)
6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs
Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
Keith Urban Brings Luke Combs Onstage During Nashville Concert
Keith Urban’s ‘Speed of Sound’ tour swung through Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday. He’s always brought big guests to the hometown show. He brought out Carrie Underwood a few years ago. And the Tennessee State marching band. So we knew there would be guests. But we didn’t expect him to bring out one of the biggest names in country music today. Luke Combs joined Keith Urban at the show for a couple of songs to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn.
Keith Urban Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn With 2 Songs During Nashville Show
Keith Urban paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn in the most moving way possible. He performed a medley of some of her most meaningful songs. Urban did this Friday night, three days after Lynn passed away at her Tennessee home. She was 90. On Friday night, Urban was the headliner at a concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. He played a couple of the country music legend’s songs to honor her.
Garth Brooks surprises Ashley McBryde with Grand Ole Opry invite: 'We need you'
Garth Brooks surprised fellow country musician Ashley McBryde on national television Thursday with an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry. Both singers became emotional as Brooks delivered the invite live on "CBS Mornings" where McBryde was in the middle of promoting her new album, "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville." The "One Night Standards" hitmaker was confused at first when the "Friends in Low Places" artist appeared via video.
Lauren Alaina Pays Homage to Her Late Grandfather Onstage at the Grand Ole Opry [Interview]
Lauren Alaina lost her beloved "pawpaw" earlier this year, and ever since then, the most random memories of him have been running through her mind. “It's so funny how certain things remind you of a person,” Alaina says softly in a recent interview with Taste of Country mere hours before her Sept. 30 performance at the Grand Ole Opry. “As kids, my brother and I spent every single day at my grandparents' house. He cleaned the middle school where we went to school, so we would stay after school with him and hang out with him and then play basketball. I spent, like, 80 percent of my childhood with my pawpaw. He was my buddy.”
Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Play A "Terrifying" Game Called "Daddy, Close Your Eyes," And It's Just As Funny As It Sounds
"You just gotta laugh it off. You've only got a finite amount of time, so I'm girl dad all the way."
Trisha Yearwood Inducts Patsy Cline Into The Music City Walk Of Fame
Patsy Cline is celebrating in heaven. It's been nearly 60 years since the country music legend was killed in a tragic plane crash at the age of 30. Despite Cline's short career, Cline's timeless vocals lived on and she became one of the most prominent pillars in the genre. To honor her legacy and contributions, the "You Belong To Me" singer was inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame Monday (Oct. 10) morning by Trisha Yearwood in Nashville, Tennessee.
Anita Kerr, 'Little Miss Nobody' behind Nashville Sound, dies at 94
Anita Kerr, whose gentle voice and ear-catching background arrangements transformed the sound of country music, replacing fiddles and steel guitars with string ensembles and lush choruses, died Oct. 10 at a nursing home in Geneva. She was 94. Her daughter Kelley Kerr confirmed the death but did not provide a...
CMT Artists of the Year: Performers and Presenters Revealed Including Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson
CMT is packing its lineup with stars for the 2022 “CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR” celebration that will premiere 9p/8c Friday, Oct. 14, on CMT. The evening will honor Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes and Carly Pearce along with Alan Jackson (“Artist of a Lifetime”) and Lainey Wilson (“Breakout Artist of the Year”). Performances will include memorable unexpected collaborations like Walker Hayes with platinum-selling global star Ciara and Riley Green will sing in honor of Luke Combs. Other performers include Jackson, Pearce, Johnson, Brown and Wilson.
