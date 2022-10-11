Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
McAloon returns home to Grand Island in role as city attorney
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Vacant for nearly four years, a key position at Grand Island City Hall is filled as a native Islander returns home to lead the city's legal team. Laura McAloon grew up not far from downtown but it didn’t look like it does now, filled with unique shops and restaurants.
NebraskaTV
Still Time to Paint Before Paint Paradise Goes "Mobile"
Last day to paint at the store: Saturday, October 15th. Paint Paradise is teaming up with the Holdrege Sun Theater & Event Venue to bring ceramic painting and project making right to our hometown!!!. Seating is limited, so RSVP TODAY, to secure your spot on Tuesday, October 11th at 7:00pm!
NebraskaTV
Hastings City Council officially welcomes new city administrator
HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings officially has a new city administrator. The city council approved a contract and relocation package for Shawn Metcalf Tuesday night. He will start with a base salary of $188,000. Metcalf is currently the city manager in Rawlins, Wyoming. He said he'll be on the job...
NebraskaTV
Local company donates more than 25,000 cans of water to firefighters across Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Many people know the devastation wildfires have brought thousands of families across the state this year. But what about the firefighters and all they do to help save lives, cattle and land?. One company helped those heroes in a small way that makes a big...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
Walk Among a Herd of Photorealistic Dinosaurs
Admission: Tickets available online starting at $19 (KIDS, ADULTS and SENIORS pricing available) General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits. Tickets for individual activities available on-site. Free entry for children under 2. KIDS UNLIMITED TICKETS: Includes admission, all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables, fossil...
NebraskaTV
Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license
LINCOLN, Neb. — Global Processing Inc., of Kanawha, Iowa, surrendered its Nebraska Grain Dealer License to the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday. The company owns and operates facilities in both Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC grain department conducted an examination of the...
NebraskaTV
Kearney FFA advisor teaching students business basics of floriculture
KEARNEY, NEB. — New business opportunities may bloom from high school ag classes that go beyond corn and cows. We normally think of FFA as teaching animal science and crops, but this is a little different. Kearney High Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor Sheridan Swotek said she’s passing the...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island City Council vote on salary for police evidence techs postponed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island City Council was scheduled to vote on the consideration of approving salary ordinance Tuesday night, but the agenda item was pulled. The ordinance would help put more money into salary positions, like an evidence tech for the city's police department. GIPD said the resources are needed as the department needs additional officers to log evidence for trials and crimes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
Meals a thank you to farmers during challenging year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Hot, dry conditions are great for farmers picking corn, but the problem is we've seen too much weather like this. Amid this challenging year, some are saying thanks to farmers with a simple gesture. A cloud of dust kicks up everywhere as the Seim family...
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers Public Health: Healthcare quality
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Rivers Public Health Department is talking quality ahead of National Healthcare Quality Week. Von Lutz, TRPHD Clinical Services supervisor, said quality of care is the degree to which health services for individuals and populations increase the likelihood of desired health outcomes and are consistent with evidence-based professional knowledge.
NebraskaTV
Quick Bites: Gluten Free Pumpkin Trifle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares a gluten-free dessert for Fall. 1.Combine both ingredients for the cake. Mix until combined, pour into a greased 9 x 13 cake pan and bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool. 2.Meanwhile...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: One lane reopened after semi rollover closes lanes of I-80 near Kearney
One lane of westbound traffic is now open after a semi rollover near Kearney. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers reopened the lane to get traffic moving from the area. NSP said there were no injuries sustained in the crash. ORIGINAL STORY 2:18 p.m.: Interstate 80 westbound is currently...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NebraskaTV
Broken Bow Girls Golf wins third-straight State Championship
COLUMBUS, Neb. — With four Top-15 medalists, Broken Bow Girls Golf claimed their third-consecutive Class C State Championship on Tuesday. "Today was really special," said Indians head coach Kelly Cooksley. "I think we shot the second best team total in Class C state history today with a 688. It was pretty incredible and I hope they really enjoy it because, I know we've won the last three, but you can't take it for granted."
NebraskaTV
UNK sweeps Hornets and garners 400 career home win for coach Sqiuers
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The now eighth-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team had another strong night from the service line and got 14 kills from middle Bailee Sterling to sweep Emporia State (-16, -12, -16) Tuesday at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve...
NebraskaTV
California man sentenced on federal drug charge related to I-80 traffic stop near GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A California man facing a federal drug charge following a traffic stop on I-80 near Grand Island last year has been sentenced. Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha, 42, of San Francisco, California, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
NebraskaTV
Alma woman pleads guilty to federal charge of selling stolen firearm
An Alma woman facing a federal charge for selling two stolen firearms has pled guilty. According to federal court records, Erin Gehrig, 40, pled guilty to one count of possession of a firearm. Court records say that on April 23, 2021, Gehrig’s uncle reported a burglary at his home in...
NebraskaTV
Doniphan woman pleads guilty to federal charge related to drugs found in GI Airbnb
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman who faces federal drug charges after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has pled guilty. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Comments / 0