Collider

Tom Cruise Will Be the First Civilian to Perform a Spacewalk for His Upcoming Film

Did we really think that three-time Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning action star Tom Cruise would rest on his high-speed laurels following the massive, record-breaking success of Paramount's sequel Top Gun: Maverick? No, but we didn't expect him to set his sights on space next. According to BBC News, Universal Pictures' chairman Donna Langley is eyeing Paramount's crown for box-office topping cinematic experiences with optimistic intentions to have Cruise strolling among the stars.
IndieWire

Neil deGrasse Tyson Fact-Checks ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Tom Cruise Should Be ‘Very Dead’

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is calling Tom Cruise’s stunts in “Top Gun: Maverick” an impossible mission. The global blockbuster sequel to “Top Gun” begins with Cruise, reprising his role as Navy pilot Maverick, hitting Mach 10.5 and having to eject from the cockpit. Tyson took to Twitter to point out that Maverick would “splatter” immediately after leaving the plane.
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts

Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
Daily Mail

'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise

Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
msn.com

Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker sequel

Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
iheart.com

REPORT: Henry Cavill Back As Superman...Because The Rock Demanded It

Possible spoilers for upcoming DC superhero movies. You've been warned -- turn back now if you don't want to know. With that out of the way, word is circulating that Henry Cavill has signed back on to play Superman. The Marvelvision podcast dropped the info on two recent episodes. The show, hosted by brothers Devin and Derek Faraci, primarily covers the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows. They kick off the episodes with a rundown of breaking superhero movie and TV news. Devin says he has heard from a reliable industry source that Cavill returns to the DCEU as Superman in a Black Adam post-credits scene. Since these since these episodes went up, tons of fan sites are reporting leaks confirming this scenario, and the buzz on Twitter has "Cavill Superman", "Cavill Black Adam", etc. trending.
hypebeast.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals Dream Marvel Superhero Role

Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after action stars. As Reeves gears up for the release of the next Matrix, fans have been speculating on what Reeves will do next after the project. Many rumors have indicated that Reeves might be joining another action franchise, though no information has yet been revealed.
Us Weekly

Brendan Fraser Says Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Reboot Flopped Because It Was Too ‘Terrifying and Scary’

Not a fan. Brendan Fraser, who starred in the original Mummy franchise, has a theory why Tom Cruise’s film remake wasn’t as successful. “It is hard to make that movie,” the Whale star, 53, told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, October 12. “The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn’t see in that film, was […]
Vibe

Jamie Foxx Tapped To Star In ‘Spawn’ Reboot

Jamie Foxx is gearing up to star in the Spawn reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx, 54, has been attached to the project for a while as the titular antihero. “Jamie Foxx has been with it the whole time. He’s still on board, hasn’t wavered or anything,” Todd McFarlane communicated during an interview with Q104.3 on Wednesday (Oct. 5). “He’s sort of hardcore with it.”
CNET

Harrison Ford Reportedly Will Join MCU

Harrison Ford, star of iconic film franchises like Star Wars and Indiana Jones, is apparently making the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a report from Slashfilm, the 80-year-old actor is stepping into the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, taking over from actor William Hurt, who died earlier this year. Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Cinemablend

'Black Adam' Interviews With Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan And More

“Black Adam” stars Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth Adam), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman/Carter Hall), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher/Al Rothstein), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone/Maxine Hunkell), Sarah Shahi (Adrianna Tomaz), Mohamed Amer (Kamir) and director Jaume Collet-Serra discuss their new DC film in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Find out if The Rock intends on making a movie that speaks to the film's end credits sequence and more.
