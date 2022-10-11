Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Tom Cruise Will Be the First Civilian to Perform a Spacewalk for His Upcoming Film
Did we really think that three-time Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning action star Tom Cruise would rest on his high-speed laurels following the massive, record-breaking success of Paramount's sequel Top Gun: Maverick? No, but we didn't expect him to set his sights on space next. According to BBC News, Universal Pictures' chairman Donna Langley is eyeing Paramount's crown for box-office topping cinematic experiences with optimistic intentions to have Cruise strolling among the stars.
Neil deGrasse Tyson Fact-Checks ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Tom Cruise Should Be ‘Very Dead’
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is calling Tom Cruise’s stunts in “Top Gun: Maverick” an impossible mission. The global blockbuster sequel to “Top Gun” begins with Cruise, reprising his role as Navy pilot Maverick, hitting Mach 10.5 and having to eject from the cockpit. Tyson took to Twitter to point out that Maverick would “splatter” immediately after leaving the plane.
Will Tom Cruise perform a spacewalk while shooting film on space station?
Cruise reteams with "Edge of Tomorrow" director Doug Liman for a possible trip into space. Anyone who has ever seen Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise hanging off jet airplanes, scaling skyscrapers, or zooming through traffic on a motorcycle in countless action blockbusters knows he's truly a man without fear. But his...
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
RELATED PEOPLE
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Brendan Fraser Wants To Reprise ‘Mummy’ Role And Trashes Tom Cruise’s Version
Brendan Fraser has confirmed that he would love to reprise his role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy once again. Brendan starred in the first three films: 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. The films were so popular they even spawned a ride at Universal Studios Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Next James Bond: The 20 actors who could replace Daniel Craig as 007
A look at the longlist of actors who could play Bond next
msn.com
Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker sequel
Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
iheart.com
REPORT: Henry Cavill Back As Superman...Because The Rock Demanded It
Possible spoilers for upcoming DC superhero movies. You've been warned -- turn back now if you don't want to know. With that out of the way, word is circulating that Henry Cavill has signed back on to play Superman. The Marvelvision podcast dropped the info on two recent episodes. The show, hosted by brothers Devin and Derek Faraci, primarily covers the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows. They kick off the episodes with a rundown of breaking superhero movie and TV news. Devin says he has heard from a reliable industry source that Cavill returns to the DCEU as Superman in a Black Adam post-credits scene. Since these since these episodes went up, tons of fan sites are reporting leaks confirming this scenario, and the buzz on Twitter has "Cavill Superman", "Cavill Black Adam", etc. trending.
26 Hilarious Photos That Will Make Even The Grumpiest S.O.B. Laugh Harder Than Tom Cruise
There are sophisticated, nuanced, and thought-provoking posts published on BuzzFeed...but this ain't one of 'em.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Much Of Tom Cruise’s Space Movie Is Actually Going To Be Set In Space?
Tom Cruise is looking to make history filming a movie in space, but just how long will he actually be there.
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals Dream Marvel Superhero Role
Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after action stars. As Reeves gears up for the release of the next Matrix, fans have been speculating on what Reeves will do next after the project. Many rumors have indicated that Reeves might be joining another action franchise, though no information has yet been revealed.
Brendan Fraser Says Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Reboot Flopped Because It Was Too ‘Terrifying and Scary’
Not a fan. Brendan Fraser, who starred in the original Mummy franchise, has a theory why Tom Cruise’s film remake wasn’t as successful. “It is hard to make that movie,” the Whale star, 53, told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, October 12. “The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn’t see in that film, was […]
Jamie Foxx Tapped To Star In ‘Spawn’ Reboot
Jamie Foxx is gearing up to star in the Spawn reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx, 54, has been attached to the project for a while as the titular antihero. “Jamie Foxx has been with it the whole time. He’s still on board, hasn’t wavered or anything,” Todd McFarlane communicated during an interview with Q104.3 on Wednesday (Oct. 5). “He’s sort of hardcore with it.”
Brendan Fraser knows why Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ movie bombed: ‘It’s hard to make that movie’
Brendan Fraser wasn’t a part of the 2017 ‘Mummy’ reboot but he has a pretty good idea on why it didn’t work and also opens up about the possibility of him coming back to the franchise.
CNET
Harrison Ford Reportedly Will Join MCU
Harrison Ford, star of iconic film franchises like Star Wars and Indiana Jones, is apparently making the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a report from Slashfilm, the 80-year-old actor is stepping into the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, taking over from actor William Hurt, who died earlier this year. Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
'Black Adam' Interviews With Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan And More
“Black Adam” stars Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth Adam), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman/Carter Hall), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher/Al Rothstein), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone/Maxine Hunkell), Sarah Shahi (Adrianna Tomaz), Mohamed Amer (Kamir) and director Jaume Collet-Serra discuss their new DC film in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Find out if The Rock intends on making a movie that speaks to the film's end credits sequence and more.
GMA
Robbie Coltrane, known for role as Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' films, dies at 72
The actor is survived by his children, sister and the mother of his children.
Comments / 0