Employees are afraid they’ll be fired first in layoffs if they’re working remotely. They could be right
Nearly 80% of American workers fear remote workers will be laid off first if a recession leads to layoffs. For months, bosses have all but gone door to door preaching the good word of returning to the office. It was the only way, they said, to ease inflation and for workers to protect themselves from looming layoffs.
Amazon raises hourly pay for warehouse and transportation workers
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday.
The Biden administration wants to make it easier for gig workers to be full-time so Uber drivers and home health workers could qualify for benefits and better pay
The gig economy is propped up by low-paid contractors who often don't have benefits. The new rule seeks to treat more of them as full-time workers.
Travel Nurses Suing Agencies Say Their Pay was Slashed in 'Bait and Switch'
Nurses across the U.S. report having their pay cut up to 70% after they relocate for work. Now some are trying to fight back via class actions.
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
The Biden administration proposed new standards Tuesday that could make it more difficult to classify millions of workers as independent contractors and deny them minimum wage and benefits. The U.S. Department of Labor rule, which could take months to take effect, would replace a scrapped Trump-era standard that had lowered...
Pipeline boss says he's turned down $13 million in work because he can't find workers, even after boosting wages 22% and offering $5,000 retention bonuses
The Boudreau Pipeline Corp. president told WSJ he's turned down 22% of awarded work this year because the company doesn't have enough staff.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Workers won't be able to say "I quit" much longer as job openings fall
Workers still have the upper hand, with 1.67 open jobs for each unemployed American in August. But that's down from July's 1.9, and economists see that dropping more as the jobs market cools. That means workers may not be in the driver's seat much longer. Some see 1.2 mln jobs...
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
The 14 fastest-shrinking jobs that usually require a bachelor's degree
Editors and insurance underwriters are two jobs that usually need a bachelor's degree that are projected to see employment decline from 2021 to 2031.
Biden’s new gig worker policy could be crushing news for Uber and Lyft, analysts say
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at the Volvo Group powertrain manufacturing facility in Hagerstown, Md., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. A new policy proposal unveiled by the Biden administration on Tuesday could throw major companies that rely on gig workers into disarray and fundamentally change the current business landscape, analysts say.
Fast Company
The Labor Department’s new proposal would be a huge win for gig worker advocates
The Labor Department unveiled a proposal on Tuesday that would impose additional barriers on companies trying to claim workers as independent contractors rather than employees, which some believe could overhaul the business models of rideshare and delivery giants. The new rule would essentially take the form of a test, which...
thecentersquare.com
U.S. Department of Labor proposes rule that could turn gig economy upside down
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Labor proposed a new rule Tuesday that would overhaul how independent contractors like freelancers and drivers for ridesharing apps are classified, potentially upending the gig economy that has exploded in growth in recent years. The DOL said in its rule proposal...
These Are the Best Jobs With Housing Included as Rent Keeps Rising
Living expenses in the U.S. are at an all-time high, and the cost of buying a home today has priced many people out of the market. Rent is also rising, which means that people struggle to make ends meet. But what if you could find a job that provided you with a place to live and a salary?
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Some economists say companies are labor hoarding. It might give employees leverage if a recession hits.
Mom Shares Stress As Employer Asks Her To Pay Back 'Overpaid' Wages of $550
"I'm in severe financial difficulty right now," shared the mom. "I can't spare a month's wage to give back to them."
US employers added 263,000 new jobs in September as ‘cracks’ appear in labor market
Jobs market growth has remained robust despite rising interest rates and fears of a recession, but how long it can maintain trajectory is unknown
Layoffs could threaten remote workers amid recession fears, survey warns
(KRON) — A majority of managers are worried about a recession negatively impacting business and agree that remote workers would be the first to go in the event of layoffs, according to a new survey. The survey, The Future of the Digital Workplace: A Survey of American Managers, published by presentation maker, beautiful.ai, surveyed 3,000 managers to learn about “how the digital workplace has impacted their business.”
BBC
Uber and Lyft shares slump on US 'gig' economy plan
Shares in some of the world's largest "gig" economy companies have fallen after the US government outlined a plan to change the way workers are treated. Under the US Labor Department's proposal, workers would be more likely to be classified as employees instead of independent contractors. Shares in firms including...
Business Report: making gig workers full-fledged employees
The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that could put more gig workers on company payrolls, scrapping a Trump administration rule from 2021 that made it easier for firms to classify workers as independent contractors.
IBTimes
