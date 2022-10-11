ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Associated Press

Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies

The Biden administration proposed new standards Tuesday that could make it more difficult to classify millions of workers as independent contractors and deny them minimum wage and benefits. The U.S. Department of Labor rule, which could take months to take effect, would replace a scrapped Trump-era standard that had lowered...
ECONOMY
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Workers won't be able to say "I quit" much longer as job openings fall

Workers still have the upper hand, with 1.67 open jobs for each unemployed American in August. But that's down from July's 1.9, and economists see that dropping more as the jobs market cools. That means workers may not be in the driver's seat much longer. Some see 1.2 mln jobs...
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

The Labor Department’s new proposal would be a huge win for gig worker advocates

The Labor Department unveiled a proposal on Tuesday that would impose additional barriers on companies trying to claim workers as independent contractors rather than employees, which some believe could overhaul the business models of rideshare and delivery giants. The new rule would essentially take the form of a test, which...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Us Department Of Labor#Economy#Employee Benefits#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Labor Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Lyft
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Uber
KRON4 News

Layoffs could threaten remote workers amid recession fears, survey warns

(KRON) — A majority of managers are worried about a recession negatively impacting business and agree that remote workers would be the first to go in the event of layoffs, according to a new survey. The survey, The Future of the Digital Workplace: A Survey of American Managers, published by presentation maker, beautiful.ai, surveyed 3,000 managers to learn about “how the digital workplace has impacted their business.”
ECONOMY
BBC

Uber and Lyft shares slump on US 'gig' economy plan

Shares in some of the world's largest "gig" economy companies have fallen after the US government outlined a plan to change the way workers are treated. Under the US Labor Department's proposal, workers would be more likely to be classified as employees instead of independent contractors. Shares in firms including...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy