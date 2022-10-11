Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Californian
It will be all smiles for free movie screening
Local business OrthoArts wants to bring smiles to the community with a free movie screening and celebration on Saturday. Founded by Bakersfield native Dr. Jared Gianquinto (aka Dr. G), the orthodontic practice is celebrating a decade of helping local children and adults enhance their smiles using a customized braces treatment.
Bakersfield Now
Tickets available for Dining in the Dark event in Bakersfield
Dining in the Dark, an unforgettable sensory dining experience, makes its Bakersfield debut on Friday, November 18, to support the Valley Center for the Blind. The event is an opportunity to experience the perspective of people who are blind or visually impaired by enjoying a four-course meal with a number of unique opportunities to engage with the community. This will include a special performance by a renowned professional musician who is blind, Rory Hoffman.
Bakersfield, October 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Bakersfield. The Frontier High School football team will have a game with Stockdale High School on October 13, 2022, 17:00:00. The Bakersfield High School football team will have a game with Highland High School on October 13, 2022, 17:00:00.
CAPK and GET team up for Stuff The Bus food drive
Golden Empire Transit (GET) is collaborating with the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) to provide food for those in need on Friday, October 14th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peggy Darling spent last 32 of her near-96 years spreading good will in her adopted city
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The work of a dedicated, passionate philanthropist is never truly done but what Peggy Darling accomplished in 32 years is truly remarkable. It was in 1990 that widow Peggy Cole – having reconnected with her old Stanford law school classmate, Curtis Darling – moved to Bakersfield. And Bakersfield is immensely better […]
23rd Kern County Veterans Stand Down to take place at Stramler Park
The organizers of the 23rd Kern County Veterans Stand Down are expecting hundreds of local military men, women, and families to join them at Stramler Park on Thursday, October 13th.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Higher Grilling
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join two Ryans on this episode of Kern Living! Pit Master Ryan Rainbolt and host Ryan Nelson talk about good barbeque and giving back to the community while also eating from Rainbolt's barbeque company Higher Grilling.
Bakersfield Now
George the Giant's Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders returns with new, odd exhibits
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Are you ready to experience the strange and unusual?. After a two-year hiatus of collecting treasures far and wide, George the Giant is making his return with even more odd, unusual, and haunted treasures, like the new haunted toaster that's said to be touched by a devilish person.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
McFarland Unified cancels this week’s athletic events for safety reasons
The McFarland Unified School District announced Tuesday evening that it was canceling its remaining athletic events for the week, citing a "rash of violence in and around the city, including Monday's shooting in Delano." Tulare County sheriff's deputies went to the area of County Line Road and Road 136 in...
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Going Underground Records
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson as he visits one of Bakersfield's underground hot spots, Going Underground Records. Going Underground was once Bakersfield's only vinyl record shop and is now a tourist stop for many travelers all over the world. The store is known for having great records and rare finds, while also showcasing some Bakersfield music history on its very own walls.
Kern transitioning into fall-like temperatures
Kern County is going to start transitioning into more fall-like temperatures this weekend, with a few chances of showers and thunderstorms still lingering through tomorrow for our mountains. A low-pressure system spinning off southern California is sticking around longer than expected, keeping conditions very seasonal. The valley portion of Kern County will see a high of about […]
Bakersfield Californian
Jury awards nearly $8.1M to Rosamond couple after State Farm rejects $100K settlement offer
The civil dispute started with a car crash in eastern Kern County in 2017. It ended Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court when a jury awarded more than $8 million to a Rosamond woman and her husband.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kaiser Permanente to hold free flu shot clinic
Kaiser Permanente will be holding a free flu vaccination clinic on Sunday, October 16th. The event will take place at the CAIN AME Church from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Bakersfield looks to better understand housing needs in the community
The city of Bakersfield has spent the last several months working to better understand the housing needs in the community and address concerns about the general plan.
rtands.com
CHSRA eyes construction toward Bakersfield
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) is applying for a $67 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration to improve highway/rail grade crossings in Shafter, Calif. CHSRA on Oct. 11 reported that the grant, part of the Fiscal Year...
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Oct. 12, 2022
Kenneth Loyd Sarver, 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Service, 10 a.m. Oct. 18 at Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara, 1100 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301.
Ridgecrest mayor’s race focused on the future
Voters in Ridgecrest will be choosing between two candidates, Former Ridgecrest City Council member Thomas Wiknich, and the incumbent mayor, Eric Bruen.
Out-of-town ambulances helping Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may have noticed ambulances that look different driving around Kern. That’s because they aren’t from Hall Ambulance. They’re from out-of-town companies. These out-of-town ambulances are contracted by Hall Ambulance to keep up with the ongoing surge in calls for help. COVID-19 had a devastating impact on local front-line workers in […]
The search for Razzle continues
One sighting led to a moment of hope for the community, a painted Shetland pony found along the road in Shafter Tuesday morning.
Kern County Supervisors approves housing stipend for some LEOs
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a one million dollar agreement with Kern County law enforcement to provide a monthly housing allowance for deputies assigned to remote substations.
Comments / 0