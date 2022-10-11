BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson as he visits one of Bakersfield's underground hot spots, Going Underground Records. Going Underground was once Bakersfield's only vinyl record shop and is now a tourist stop for many travelers all over the world. The store is known for having great records and rare finds, while also showcasing some Bakersfield music history on its very own walls.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO