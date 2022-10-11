ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

recordpatriot.com

Moro church sets Oct. 23 fundaiser

MORO – A Madison County church is looking for help. Meadowbrook First Southern Baptist Church at 105 Fairway Drive in Moro is planning a "Raze the Roof" fundraiser at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, for the church's roof replacement. The event will feature music. Glen Gobel, one of the...
MORO, IL
recordpatriot.com

Redbird banners decorate Alton

ALTON – If you take a trip through Alton, you will now notice pictures of Alton athletes decorating various light poles, thanks to the Alton Athletic Association (AAA). In July AAA President Madeline Eades and AAA member Craig Lombardi sought the Alton City Council's blessing for the Alton Redbird Beautification Diversity Project in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton.
ALTON, IL
recordpatriot.com

Hawaiian Bros readies to open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
rocketcitynow.com

St. Louis River City HBCU Classic between AAMU & UAPB canceled

ST. LOUIS — The football game featuring the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions against the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs will be played at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3:00PM. All tickets purchased to the St. Louis HBCU River City Classic, including those through Ticketmaster, will be honored at Golden Lions Stadium entrance gates. Those who purchased their tickets through UAPB's ticket office for the Classic and want a refund will be refunded.
PINE BLUFF, AR
recordpatriot.com

Lewis and Clark seeks new board member

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is seeking a person to complete the remainder of a trustee term left vacant by this week's resignation of board chair David Heyen. Heyen's term was set to end in April 2023. The full board consists of seven trustees and a student...
GODFREY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores

The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
DES PERES, MO
thekirkwoodcall.com

What your St. Louis high school says about you

If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
rejournals.com

St. Louis’ Kwame Building Group names executive director for its philanthropic foundation

St. Louis-based Kwame Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Kwame Building Group, has selected Lydia Huston as its new executive director. In this role, Huston will oversee daily operations, apply multidimensional fundraising and community relations initiatives and implement year-round philanthropic activities through the organization’s existing events and programs. Since 2003,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during October 2-8, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Michael Mrazek, 44 of Livingston, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and driving on a revoked license in connection with an April 24 incident. He was also charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an October 1 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Historic site to host craft fair

The Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Hartford is getting ready to host a craft fair this weekend. The 3rd annual Historic Craft Fair will be from 10am – 4pm on Saturday. It is held inside the Interpretive Center, so there’s no worries about the weather. Site...
HARTFORD, IL
St. Louis American

The Execution of Kevin Johnson

“If I could speak to the McEntee Family, his wife, his kids, I would tell them that I’m sorry. If I could erase that day, I would.”. Those were the opening words in the “Kevin Johnson Clemency” video posted on the Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty’s (madpmo) website. Included in the 35-minute film is Johnson’s recollections about July 5, 2005-the day he, at the age of 19, murdered Kirkwood police Sgt. William McEntee.
KIRKWOOD, MO
wgel.com

Ciara Renee Macon & Sheila Macon

Ciara Renee Macon, age 17 of Alton, Illinois, and Sheila Macon age 73 both passed away in a vehicle accident on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Madison County. Combined Funeral services for Ciara and Sheila will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will follow in Hazel Dell. Memorials for both are suggested to the family and received at Donnell Wiegand Funeral Home.
ALTON, IL

