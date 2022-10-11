The numbers are in! State Fair’s economic impact in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – If you went to the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair this year, perhaps to ride rides, or to eat some fancy food concoction, you were one of about 900,000 people to walk the midway!

State Fair Officials say the money that poured into Oklahoma City’s economy totaled nearly $104 million.

A quarter of participants traveled from out of town, while 75 percent were local residents.

Fair organizers say, despite the 100-degree heat – rather than the typical rain, Oklahomans didn’t shy away.

Though an attendance of 900,000 is typical in recent years, the hot weather couldn’t keep fair goers away from the food, rides, concerts, livestock and equine shows, a pumpkin contest, live acting shows, and Disney on Ice, among other attractions.

The 2022 Oklahoma State Fair took place September 15th through the 25th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.