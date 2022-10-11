ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

The numbers are in! State Fair’s economic impact in OKC

By Heather Holeman/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihnAL_0iV8dLwV00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – If you went to the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair this year, perhaps to ride rides, or to eat some fancy food concoction, you were one of about 900,000 people to walk the midway!

State Fair Officials say the money that poured into Oklahoma City’s economy totaled nearly $104 million.

A quarter of participants traveled from out of town, while 75 percent were local residents.

Four state-of-the-art youth centers to open across OKC

Fair organizers say, despite the 100-degree heat – rather than the typical rain, Oklahomans didn’t shy away.

Though an attendance of 900,000 is typical in recent years, the hot weather couldn’t keep fair goers away from the food, rides, concerts, livestock and equine shows, a pumpkin contest, live acting shows, and Disney on Ice, among other attractions.

Red Earth Fallfest to feature parade, dancers, drums, art

The 2022 Oklahoma State Fair took place September 15th through the 25th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Explore the Night Market at Scissortail Park

Shoppers unite! If you’re in the hunt for local goods or want to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping, the Night Market at Scissortail Park should be your first option. Night Market dates to close out the year are now set:. Fall Night Market: Friday, Oct. 14 (5:30 –...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Disney, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Economy#Local Life#Localevent#State Fair#Hot Weather#Parade#Earth#Okc Fair#Oklahomans#Red Earth Fallfest#Nexstar Media Inc
blackchronicle.com

Heavy rain, lightning fires, possible tornado weather hit OKC Monday

Firefighters performed a water rescue and battled lightning-related fires Monday morning as meteorologists warned Oklahoma City residents of extreme weather by way of Wednesday. Forecasters suggested residents of central Oklahoma to be ready for the opportunity of extreme weather, flash flooding and tornadoes all through the day Monday. Between 4...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

PHOTOS: New apartments and restaurants coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new building project was just approved Tuesday and it aims to breathe new life into a largely forgotten area just west of Scissortail Park. "We're going to see apartments and office buildings restaurants, hopefully some retail lots of different places for people to live and work and play we hope," said Cathy O'Connor, founder of COalign Group.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Cushing finalist for massive refinery project with transformational impact

CUSHING, Okla. — Cushing is already known as the pipeline crossroads of the world. It is now a finalist for a massive refinery project with an impact that the city said would be transformational. Cushing is known for its endless supply of pipelines and oil storage facilities, but it has not had a refinery since the late 1980s.
CUSHING, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
news9.com

New Norman Ward Boundaries Go Into Effect

NORMAN, Okla. - New ward boundaries for the city of Norman will go into effect starting on Thursday. District five will take on part of district one, while several other districts will become more standardized along major roads.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week

Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Over $9 million awarded to Shawnee to address water, sewer infrastructure needs

SHAWNEE, Okla. — More than $9 million is being awarded to the city of Shawnee to address much-needed water and sewer infrastructure needs. The grant comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Rather than a specific area of the city being impacted by water and sewer infrastructure issues, city officials said there are 31 total problem areas throughout the entire city.
SHAWNEE, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Brent Venables early tenure at OU historic

Oklahoma football is in a position that is virtually unprecedented in program history. Oklahoma has lost three consecutive games for the first time since 1998. The Sooners lost by the third largest margin in the history of the program, the worst margin of defeat to Texas and also to an unranked opponent.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

KFOR

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy