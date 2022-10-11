Nikki Newman has been a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since Melody Thomas Scott joined the cast in February 1979. Nikki has been through many ups and downs over the years and faced her fair share of triumph and tragedy. In her over four decades on the soap, Nikki has been married eleven times – four of which were to business and media titan Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). In recent years, Nikki has become somewhat of a business maven herself, and she continues to cement herself as a power player at Newman Enterprises. However, it wasn't always like that. In fact, Nikki's scandalous past is something that viewers still remember most about her.

