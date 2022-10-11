Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
School District 25 wants to purchase former Allstate call center
POCATELLO — In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, September 29, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) Board of Trustees authorized the District to enter into a Letter of Intent for the purchase of the former Allstate building, located at 4200 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. This is a nonbinding agreement. The final purchase agreement will be dependent upon an appraisal and the final terms of the purchase and sale agreement. ...
Post Register
Opinion: College of Eastern Idaho needs your help
College of Eastern Idaho needs your help with an upcoming trustee election on the November ballot. CEI has had outstanding success given it only received its funding from a bond election in 2017 to transform EITC into a full-fledged community college serving Bonneville and surrounding counties. Although the bond passed with strong bipartisan support (71.4% approval), including Gov. Otter, the ultra-right wing Bonneville County Republican Central Committee opposed the bond with their standard arguments like a tax increase of $13/year is going to do serious economic damage.
Post Register
Rigby High School Homecoming Parade
The Rigby High School Homecoming parade was held on September 30. Several students participated to represent their various athletic and art organizations, including the Football team, Cheerleaders, Swim team, Band, Orchestra, etc.
Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday
There will be no school Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Blackfoot High School due to a water pipe repair. The post Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello police holds barbecue for local church, religious groups
POCATELLO — As part of National Faith & Blue Weekend, last Friday the Pocatello Police Department held a barbecue lunch for religious groups and churches around the area in effort to strengthen bonds between community and police force. This was the second year they’ve held the event and they...
Post Register
Zonta announces winner of EISF quilt raffle
The winner of the East Idaho State Fair (EISF) quilt raffle, sponsored by the Blackfoot Zonta Women’s Club, was Julie Haddon, a charter member of the local chapter. Zonta organized a lunch to commemorate the occasion and reward Haddon with the quilt at Tommy Vaughn’s at noon on Oct. 7.
Post Register
Clark County Extension office holds 4-H Awards night
DUBOIS — Cattle and other ranch animals are being moved to winter homes. Folks with camp trailers are finishing up their camping season. Jack Hensley of Dubois winterized his camp trailer last week. Eileen, Kent and Jeannette Holden, who have summer camp trailers in Spencer, have winterized them. Those trailers are now in their Dubois winter home.
The Most Fun Museum You Will Ever Visit is Temporarily in Idaho
Most people hear the word museum and instantly think it is boring, for old people, or school field trips. Most people are either museum people or are not. There are a few people that like to go to one occasionally. It all depends on what you are into and what kind of museum you go to typically on if you will enjoy your experience or not. Some people enjoy history, others enjoy art, and some enjoy aerospace. There is one museum here in Idaho that no matter your age you will have fun at, as it is interactive, historic, scientific, and a fun time for everyone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NeighborWorks building apartment complex for senior citizens in Pocatello
A new housing project is set to begin construction later this month at South Fifth Avenue in Pocatello. The post NeighborWorks building apartment complex for senior citizens in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
Pocatello legislative candidate returns haircut expenditures after campaign finance complaint
A campaign finance complaint related to personal expenditures for haircuts has been resolved after the Democratic candidate in a legislative district in Pocatello said he will repay the $92. Nate Roberts of Pocatello is a candidate for the Idaho Legislature in Seat B of District 29, which is an open seat with no incumbent. Roberts’ opponent, Republican Jake Stevens of Pocatello, filed a formal complaint with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office highlighting three expenditures at Ef.Fin Barbershop in Pocatello on March 22, April 29...
Local authorities searching for missing teenager
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Kobyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway on Oct. 7. Parents discovered information that Kobyn intended to leave the area and contacted dispatch after she failed to return home from work. Information provided to Deputies indicates Kobyn may have been seen in Idaho Falls on Saturday Oct. 8t with an estranged boyfriend from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Men fined for selling ‘wormy fruit’ and well-known citizen suffers strange brain malady
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 10 to Oct. 16 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A fruit inspector filed complaints against two people after finding worms in pear boxes at a grocery store. The Rigby Star...
Local sheriff's deputy recovering after 40-foot fall from roof
DRIGGS — September 9th, 2022. It was all back to normal and going so well for Teton County sheriff's deputy Fred Hale. After a cancer scare during the summer of 2021, Fred, his wife Wendy and their son were building a house and preparing to go on an Alaskan cruise the following day. “Wendy had asked me, her brother proposed it, that we go to Alaska on a cruise,” Fred...
Local man convicted of sexaully abusing two teenage girls in 2020
POCATELLO — A jury recently convicted a 52-year-old local man of sexually abusing two underage girls following a trial at the Bannock County Courthouse. Kenneth Terrell McDermott, of Pocatello, was initially charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct in October 2020 following a four-month Pocatello police investigation. Prosecutors alleged in charging documents that McDermott sexually abused two girls, ages 14 and 15, in December 2019 and June 2020. ...
eastidahonews.com
Public invited to attending meeting on I-15/US-20 Connector project
RIGBY — The Idaho Transportation Department will host a public scoping meeting for the I-15/US-20 Connector project on Oct. 18. ITD is initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for the I-15/US-20 Connector project. The EIS will analyze three alternatives (E3, H2 and the no-build) from the Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study.
Post Register
Rexburg resident killed while fighting for Ukraine
Rexburg resident and Skyline High School graduate Dane Partridge gave his life for the cause of freedom. Partridge, 34, died Tuesday in southeastern Ukraine after sustaining life-threatening injuries during a firefight, his sister Jenny Corry said. He was serving in the Ukrainian infantry on the front lines, having arrived in in the country on April 27.
NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on 49-unit complex for low-income senior citizens
POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is set to break ground on a 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens later this month. NeighborWorks Pocatello Executive Director Mark Dahlquist says the project was made possible after the organization applied for a Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, or LIHTC, in August 2021 and received the award in December 2021. “It’s a well-known story that rent prices and the cost of housing have skyrocketed recently,”...
Judge makes key rulings on recording device at center of Pocatello double homicide case
POCATELLO — A local judge recently ruled in favor of prosecutors copying the files of a recording device at the center of a double first-degree murder case in preparation for two regional forensic laboratories to potentially analyze the device, court records show. Jesse Patrick Leigh, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder for allegedly firing the fatal shots that killed his estranged wife, Jennifer, 41, and her boyfriend Timothy Hunt, 21, both of Pocatello. The incident occurred at the...
Post Register
Rodeo Star: A 3-year-old contender
Like most 3-year-olds, Stockton Harris may mispronounce a word or two, but when it comes to rodeo events, he performs like a much older child. He competed in dummy roping, mutton bustin’ and the goat ribbon pull events at a junior rodeo recently at the Madison County Fairgrounds.
Comments / 1