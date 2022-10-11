ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

County Supervisors Approve Required Fentanyl Education, Narcan Distribution

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVKHV_0iV8d38g00
City officials and parents who lost children to fentanyl poisoning support a measure focusing on fentanyl awareness education and training. Photo via @SDDistAtty Twitter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal to require fentanyl awareness education in the county’s classrooms as well as distribute naloxone to parents and students and train them on how to use the medication.

The proposal, sponsored by Supervisors Jim Desmond and Terra Lawson-Remer and District Attorney Summer Stephan, also seeks funding to support on-campus drug and alcohol awareness programs.

Accidental death caused by fentanyl is the leading killer of people between the ages of 18 and 45, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, far exceeding the number of deaths caused by car accidents, COVID-19, heart disease and gun violence within that age group.

“Fentanyl is a poison, and we need to start treating it like a weapon. One pill can kill,” Desmond said. “It’s time we confront the realities of fentanyl in our communities. It’s killing our youth and causing extreme harm to our county. We must address this head-on, by talking to our kids and understanding the risks of illicit fentanyl.”

On June 28, the supervisors directed the county’s chief administrative officer to work with the Health and Human Services Agency to “develop recommendations and implementation plans to declare illicit fentanyl as a public health crisis,” a statement from the supervisors reads.

“We cannot stand by as young people across our county die tragic deaths from fentanyl,” Lawson-Remer said. “With this vote, the county is advancing best practices in harm reduction and redoubling our commitment to keeping San Diegans safe from dangerous drug overdoses.”

CDC data released earlier this year found overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids such as fentanyl increased from an estimated 57,834 in 2020 to 71,238 in 2021. Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine, officials said.

“Today’s board action can be transformational in saving the lives of our children and youth from the deadly threat of illegal fentanyl,” Stephan said. “Unfortunately, key mandates and funding for drug prevention were removed in our state in 2009. Today brings renewed hope that we can empower our students and parents with knowledge to prevent fentanyl overdoses, which killed 12 children in San Diego County last year.”

In 2009, the state’s Safe and Drug Free Schools and Communities — part of President George W. Bush’s No Child Left Behind Act — was eliminated and the mandate for school districts to use prevention curriculum was removed and defunded.

“Too many families have lost loved ones that could have been saved if they were armed with the necessary information to make the right choices or the single tool needed to reverse one costly mistake,” San Diego County Superintendent of Schools Paul Gothold said. “Even one death is too many, which is why all of us at the San Diego County Office of Education and the San Diego County Board of Education are committed to addressing this epidemic.”

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Times of San Diego

Ground Broken Near Poway on 10,000-Mile Network to Expand Broadband Access

Work began Thursday near Poway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile-long broadband network intended to provide enhanced internet options to everyone in the state. “California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “We’re starting construction today to get affordable high-speed internet in every California home because livelihoods depend on access to a reliable and fast internet connection.
POWAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Cdc#Opioids#Fentanyl#Linus K12#Narcan Distribution#The Board Of Supervisors#2022 Accidental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Times of San Diego

San Diego Ranked the ‘Greenest’ City in America Thanks to Renewable Energy

A study released this month ranked San Diego as the greenest city in America, thanks to copious amounts of renewable energy and an overall healthful environment. San Diego was followed by Portland and Honolulu in the ranking by Washington, DC-based WalletHub, a financial information website. The least green of the 100 largest cities in America were three in the Phoenix suburbs: Gilbert, Glendale and Mesa.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Money Doesn’t Have to Be a Barrier to College If You Apply for Financial Aid

This time of year, high school seniors are busy submitting their college applications with the hope and excitement of getting into their top school. However, for many students, the idea of going to college is limited because they do not have the financial resources or knowledge to pay for the high cost. It shouldn’t be that way, and it doesn’t have to be, because of financial aid available to students.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy