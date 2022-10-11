After a week of searching, police in Georgia believe a missing toddler is dead. Chatham County police issued the following statement on the search for Quinton Simon Wednesday:. "We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased. We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death. But, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO