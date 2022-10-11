Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Chicago
Federal Reserve Probing Bostic's Trading After Blackout Period Transactions
The Federal Reserve is looking into trades that Raphael Bostic, the head of the central bank's Atlanta district, made during restricted periods. Bostic said the violations were not intentional and occurred because of his reliance on a third-party manager who was handling his investments. The Federal Reserve is looking into...
Chicago's Top Doc Predicts ‘We're Going to See a COVID Surge' This Winter
As was the case the past two years, the U.S. could be in for another COVID-19 surge this winter as the colder weather drives people to spend more time indoors and the risk of transmission rises. Chicago's top doctor said while she hasn't seen "anything really scary yet on the...
NBC Chicago
Xi Warns Against Foreign Interference in Taiwan, Says China Will ‘Never Promise to Renounce' Force
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China reserves the option of "taking all measures necessary" against "interference by outside forces" on the issue of Taiwan. In a wide-ranging speech Sunday, Xi spoke firmly about China's resolve for reunification with the self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory. Xi was...
Time Running Low for Millions Eligible for COVID Stimulus Payments, GAO Says
A government office is urging millions of eligible Americans to claim COVID stimulus funds that they were eligible for, with the deadline to do so rapidly approaching. In a press release, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) says that an estimated 9-to-10 million individuals have not yet received their COVID relief payments.
RELATED PEOPLE
COVID Relief Payments
A government office is urging millions of eligible Americans to claim COVID stimulus funds that they were eligible for, with the deadline to do so rapidly approaching.
NBC Chicago
‘The Hell With It': Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Will ‘Keep Funding Ukraine Govt for Free' Amid Starlink Controversy
Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday that his company SpaceX would continue to fund Starlink satellite internet terminals for the Ukrainian government as it battles invading Russian forces. The tweets follow a statement from Musk on Friday in which he said that SpaceX cannot continue fund Starlink terminals in...
NBC Chicago
Apple Workers in Oklahoma Vote for Company's Second U.S. Union Store
Employees at an Apple store in Oklahoma City Apple store voted on Friday to join a union. The tally was 56 votes in favor and 32 opposed. The National Labor Relations Board will certify the votes in the coming week. After that, Apple is required to bargain with the union over working conditions.
Comments / 0