Colts Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury
The Indianapolis Colts are going to be down one of their wide receivers for the rest of the 2022 season. Receiver Ashton Dulin was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday and isn't going to suit up again until next season. Dulin suffered a foot injury during last Thursday's 12-9 win...
49ers match NFL's toughest defense against Falcons, Mariota
SAN FRANCISCO (3-2) at ATLANTA (2-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX BETTING LINE: 49ers by 4½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 3-2, Falcons 5-0.
Dolphins planning to start Skylar Thompson in Week 6
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson is expected to start Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Mike McDaniel. Thompson is expected to start on Sunday with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) still in the NFL's protocols. If Bridgewater is cleared from protocols this weekend, he is expected to back up Thompson. In Week 5, Thompson completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 166 yards and 1 interception. The Dolphins are optimistic that Tyreek Hill (foot) will be available, providing Thompson will an elite option at wide receiver, alongside Jaylen Waddle.
Wilks seeks debut win when Panthers visit struggling LA Rams
Not many NFL offenses have struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams' unit this season
Commanders' Brian Robinson handles 9 carries in NFL debut
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson recorded 22 rushing yards on 9 carries in Week 5's game against the Tennessee Titans. Robinson made his NFL debut in Week 5's loss to the Titans, totaling 9 carries on 16 snaps (27.6%). Despite his limited snap count, Robinson's 9 carries led the team. Antonio Gibson played just 32.8% of the snaps as his workload continued to decrease following his impactful start to the season. As Robinson gains experience, look for him to settle into an early-down role for the Commanders.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor returns to practice Thursday
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ injury report on Thursday mirrored the report the team released Wednesday. Four players — defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, wide receiver Zay Jones, and linebacker Foye Oluokun — were listed by the Jaguars as limited in practice. The more notable injury...
Buffalo's Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) limited on Thursday
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) was a limited participant on Thursday. With two straight limited practices, Knox appears on track to return in Week Six. In a potential opportunity against a Kansas City Chiefs' defense ranked 21st (10.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends, Knox's FanDuel salary stands at $5,100.
NFL Week 6 picks ATS: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys cover
Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is loaded with some absolutely awesome matchups, including a couple potential playoff previews. The Sunday night game on NBC is an NFC rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles. The best matchup of the afternoon window is a showdown featuring two of the league's best quarterbacks in Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
New England's Mac Jones (ankle) limited on Thursday
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. For the second straight day, Jones registered a limited practice after he missed two games with an ankle injury. Expect Bailey Zappe to start under center for the second time this season if Jones is inactive versus a Cleveland Browns' defense allowing 16 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) limited again on Thursday
New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Robinson continues to log limited practices as he nears a return from a knee injury he suffered in Week 1. Friday's practice report will provide more information, including an injury designation.
Dalton Schultz (knee) limited for Cowboys' Thursday practice
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. With two limited sessions, Schultz's Week Six availability is trending in the right direction after he reaggravated his knee injury in Week Five. In a potential matchup against a Philadelphia Eagles' defense allowing 7.3 FanDuel points per game to tight ends, Schultz's FanDuel salary stands at $4,800.
Saints' Jameis Winston (back, ankle) limited again on Thursday
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back, ankle) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Winston logged another limited practice on Thursday after returning to practice on Wednesday. His continued participation is a good sign for his Week 6 availability. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
Michael Thomas (toe) remains absent for Saints on Thursday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Thursday. Thomas' second straight missed session is not a good sign towards his potential return from a toe injury after he missed two games. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more snaps if Thomas is ruled out against a Cincinnati Bengals' defense allowing 22.7 FanDuel points per game to wide outs.
Giants' Saquon Barkley (shoulder) limited again on Thursday
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Barkley continues to deal with a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 5's win over the Green Bay Packers. The Giants have already said they are not concerned. Our models expect Barkley to handle 18.6 carries and 4.3 receptions against the Ravens.
Tee Higgins (ankle) DNP in Cincinnati's Thursday practice
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) did not practice on Thursday. Higgins' second straight missed practice is a concerning development after Cincinnati's wideout was held to ten offensive plays in Week 5 due to an ankle injury. Expect Tyler Boyd and Mike Thomas to play increased role against a New Orleans Saints' defense ranked 23rd (30.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers this season if Higgins is inactive.
Atlanta's Kyle Pitts (hamstring) practicing again on Thursday
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) participated in Thursday's practice. Pitts' consecutive practices should put him on track to return in Week Six after missing one game. In a matchup against a San Francisco 49ers' unit ranked second (4.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends this season, our models project Pitts to score 8.5 FanDuel points.
Saints' Chris Olave (concussion) practicing on Thursday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) was at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Olave participated in football activities during the open portion of Thursday's practice. He remains in the NFL's concussion protocols, but his participation on Thursday is a step in the right direction. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Thursday.
Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
Miami's Raheem Mostert (knee) practicing on Thursday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) participated in Thursday's practice. After missing Wednesday's practice with a knee ailment, Mostert was able to return for Miami's second practice this week. In a potential opportunity against a Minnesota Vikings' team allowing 22 FanDuel points per game to running backs this season, our models project Mostert to score 12.0 FanDuel points.
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) back at practice on Wednesday
San Francisco 49ers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) was a full participant at practice Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Davis-Price logged a full practice on Wednesday in his first official practice since suffering a high ankle sprain on September 18th. His status for Sunday remains uncertain, but his presence at practice early in the week is a good sign for his potential availability.
