Ex-Eagles, Giants running back — N.J. native and Super Bowl hero — signs with Cardinals
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “Veteran RB Corey Clement is signing to the #Cardinals practice squad, per source.”. The Cardinals are hurting at running back following Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. James Conner left the game with a ribs injury. Darrel Williams sustained a knee...
Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals decided to part ways with a wideout that's seen action in all five games this season. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've released Andre Baccellia, who they signed to the active roster on Saturday. He played 12 snaps and saw some special teams reps in the...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario on Braves' bench in NLDS Game 1
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Rosario will sit versus a southpaw, as he did throughout the regular season. Robbie Grossman will cover left field and hit ninth. Ronald Acuna will start in right and lead things off for Atlanta.
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive secondary coach Steve Wilks on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks schedule, TV information: How to watch game Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 6 picks, predictions: Commanders vs. Bears | 49ers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Browns Jets vs. Packers | Jaguars vs. Colts...
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb) DNP on Wednesday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the New York Jets. Rodgers was added to the injury report on Wednesday with a thumb issue and did not practice. Matt LaFleur told reporters that the Packers "don't have much concern as far as gameday". Barring a downgrade, Rodgers appears on track to face the Jets on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Commanders' Carson Wentz (shoulder) available for Week 6
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (shoulder) is available for Week 6's game against Chicago Bears. Wentz has been removed from the injury report and will be available for Thursday's clash with the Bears. Our models expect him to complete 21.9 passes on 34.3 attempts against Chicago. Wentz's Week 6 projection...
numberfire.com
Dolphins planning to start Skylar Thompson in Week 6
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson is expected to start Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Mike McDaniel. Thompson is expected to start on Sunday with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) still in the NFL's protocols. If Bridgewater is cleared from protocols this weekend, he is expected to back up Thompson. In Week 5, Thompson completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 166 yards and 1 interception. The Dolphins are optimistic that Tyreek Hill (foot) will be available, providing Thompson will an elite option at wide receiver, alongside Jaylen Waddle.
numberfire.com
Commanders' Brian Robinson handles 9 carries in NFL debut
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson recorded 22 rushing yards on 9 carries in Week 5's game against the Tennessee Titans. Robinson made his NFL debut in Week 5's loss to the Titans, totaling 9 carries on 16 snaps (27.6%). Despite his limited snap count, Robinson's 9 carries led the team. Antonio Gibson played just 32.8% of the snaps as his workload continued to decrease following his impactful start to the season. As Robinson gains experience, look for him to settle into an early-down role for the Commanders.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) limited on Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Allen was upgraded to an official limited participant on Thursday. This is a step in the right direction for Allen, but his status for Monday night is still uncertain. He will need to make it through the rest of the week without a setback to have a chance of playing on Monday. If he does, our models expect him to see 8.0 targets against Denver.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz (knee) reportedly reaggravated his PCL injury in Week 5
According to Tom Pelissero, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) " has no new damage or injury" despite reaggravating his PCL injury in Week Five. Despite leaving Week Five's game with his knee injury, Schultz reportedly "should be good to go Sunday night" against the Philadelphia Eagles if he can make it through practices. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked 11th (7.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends, expect Jake Ferguson to see more playing time if Schultz is limited or inactive.
numberfire.com
Dylan Moore hitting sixth in Seattle's Thursday ALDS Game 2 lineup
Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is starting in Thursday's Game 2 ALDS contest against the Houston Astros. Moore will man left field after Jarred Kelenic was benched versus Houston's left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Moore to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson (shoulder) limited on Thursday
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (shoulder) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Wilson is dealing with a shoulder injury but is "getting better every day" and told the media that he'll "be ready" for Monday's clash with the Chargers. Barring a setback, he is expected to play.
numberfire.com
Zay Jones (ankle) limited for Jaguars on Thursday
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Jones was limited again on Thursday. Barring a setback, he appears on track to play against the Colts on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Jones'...
numberfire.com
Update: Dak Prescott (thumb) limited in Cowboys' Thursday session
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. After two missed practices, it appears Prescott was able to participate in some limited activity for the first time since his injury in Week One. Expect Cooper Rush to make another start under center if Prescott is inactive against a Philly defense allowing 12.2 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks this season.
numberfire.com
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) limited again on Thursday
New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Robinson continues to log limited practices as he nears a return from a knee injury he suffered in Week 1. Friday's practice report will provide more information, including an injury designation.
numberfire.com
Cameron Brate (concussion) participates in Buccaneers' Thursday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (concussion) practiced on Thursday. Brate's second straight practice participation could allow put him on track to return in Week Six after he missed one game with a concussion. Expect Cade Otton to step up against a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 12th in FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
numberfire.com
Patriots' Damien Harris (hamstring) limited on Thursday
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Cleveland Browns. Harris is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5, but has logged back-to-back limited practices to open the week. Mac Jones has also logged limited practices with little chances of playing, so its possible Harris is in a similar situation. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to operate in a bell-cow if Harris is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage (ankle) returns to practice on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (ankle) practicing on Thursday. Gage's return after the Buccaneers' wideout sat out on Wednesday is a good sign toward his Week Six status. In a potential opportunity against a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked last (41.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts this season, our models project Gage to score 6.7 FanDuel points.
