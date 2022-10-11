Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Allen was upgraded to an official limited participant on Thursday. This is a step in the right direction for Allen, but his status for Monday night is still uncertain. He will need to make it through the rest of the week without a setback to have a chance of playing on Monday. If he does, our models expect him to see 8.0 targets against Denver.

