Former K-State QB Skylar Thompson to make his first NFL start

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson, who started the season at third string on the Miami Dolphins depth chart, will make his first career start on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Both of Miami’s top two quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, have concussion symptoms and...
