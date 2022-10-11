Read full article on original website
cougcenter.com
Podcast Vs. Everyone: Handing out WSU’s first half grades
The Washington State Cougars dropped a tough one to the USC Trojans, but the reality is that they’re 4-2 at the halfway point — a mark that is still pretty darn good. Not wanting to dwell too much on the loss in Los Angeles, we quickly pivoted to take a look back at the first half of the season and hand out some grades to the offense, defense, and special teams. Then, we tried to project the rest of the season — how many games will the Cougs win over their final six? — before previewing the matchup with Oregon State.
cougcenter.com
Jaylen Jenkins named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
Washington State freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Monday. Jenkins earned this award following his performance in the Cougars 30-14 loss at #6 USC this past weekend. Jenkins finished with 13 carries for 134 yards with a long of 41 yards. He also...
Idaho is “Home” to College Football’s Strangest Game in History
There's something special about the Idaho Vandals and while Boise State fans may disagree--if you know a Vandal, you know that it extends further than just on an athletic court of a field. The Vandal's aren't known for winning many games or making headlines--yet their fanbase is among the most...
earnthenecklace.com
Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?
For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
yachatsnews.com
As voting elsewhere comes under attack from partisans, Oregon’s election officials say decades-old mail system has many checks and balances
Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
nomadlawyer.org
McMinnville: 7 Best Places To Visit In McMinnville, Oregon
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In McMinnville Oregon. The city of McMinnville is located in the heart of wine country. This quaint town offers a slower pace of life and a sense of community. It also offers a variety of shopping and dining options. This town is a wine lover’s...
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
Unexploded Grenades Wash Up on Oregon Beach
Located on the western coast of Oregon, Newport is known for its beaches, its aquarium and its numerous historic structures. Recently, however, the coastal town has become known for something a little more alarming — what appears to be an array of unexploded grenades that began washing ashore, and which necessitated the local police to send a warning to area residents.
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
thatoregonlife.com
Finders Keepers to Drop 50 Glow-In-The-Dark Floats on Oregon Coast
This may top all the glass floats we have seen in Lincoln City. If this treasure hunt wasn’t already fun enough, now Finders Keepers just upped their game with special glow-in-the-dark glass floats on Oregon beaches, just in time for Halloween. The launch for glow-in-the-dark glass floats is slated...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Salem intersection; 2 hospitalized
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a sedan at the Silverton Road and Williams Avenue Northeast intersection just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Salem Police Department.
ODOT workers plead guilty in equipment reselling scheme
Three employees used governmental credit cards to steal more than $6 million from the public before they were caught.Three longtime Oregon Department of Transportation employees who worked out of ODOT's regional Maintenance Station on Lawnfield Road in Clackamas pleaded guilty this month to theft of governmental property. On Oct. 4 in Clackamas County Circuit Court, the wife of one of the ODOT employees was included in a total of four defendants who admitted to crimes for their roles in a multimillion-dollar equipment reselling scheme. ODOT employees Frank C. Smead of Wilsonville, John Wayne Tipton of Lake Oswego and Autumn Arndt...
klcc.org
EPD disrupts gathering of armed men in downtown area, confiscates weapons
Eugene Police believe they may have prevented an armed conflict in the downtown area Sunday morning. Around 2:00am on October 9, EPD units responded to sightings of masked men with handguns in the streets and a parking garage. It’s suspected that two groups of these individuals were looking for each other and were just blocks apart when police intervened.
kykn.com
Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition
The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
hh-today.com
What’s up at former Hertz lot? Let’s see
A week or two ago, somebody asked me what was going on at the former site of the Hertz car sales lot on Airport Road in Albany. I had no idea but told him I would try to find out. The bike took me past the place on Saturday afternoon....
