Massachusetts State

Boston

Five takeaways from first gubernatorial debate between Healey, Diehl

Abortion rights, transportation, Donald Trump, and affordable housing were all major topics during Wednesday's debate. On Wednesday night, Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off in the highest-profile event yet in the race to become Massachusetts’ next governor. During their debate, moderated by NBC10 Boston Anchor Latoyia Edwards, both candidates touched on a wide range of issues, from affordable housing to abortion, transportation, and more.
MassLive.com

Baker denies Biden on pardoning marijuana crimes, touting existing system

Rather than pardons, expunging criminal records is the simplest method to handle marijuana possession convictions, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. Baker’s comments to the press came during a groundbreaking event in Lawrence, according to 7News. They also come almost one week after President Joe Biden requested all state governors to pardon those convicted of state marijuana offenses, as Biden himself would pardon those convicted at the federal level despite no one currently in federal prison for “simple possession.”
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announces pardons of four individuals

“Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the pardons of four individuals: Kenneth Dunn, Steven Joanis, Stephen Polignone and Michael Picanso. The Massachusetts Constitution grants the Governor the power to grant pardons, and Governor Baker issued updated Executive Clemency Guidelines in February 2020. Petitions for pardons are reviewed by the Advisory Board...
Joe Biden
Charlie Baker
WWLP

Governor Baker recommends pardons for four men

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday recommended pardons for four men convicted decades ago of crimes ranging from property destruction to assault and battery, pointing to their subsequent rehabilitation and calling them "worthy candidates" to wipe the slate clean.
NECN

Baker: Expungement Fastest Way To Address Marijuana Convictions

Expunging criminal records for simple marijuana possession would be the "fastest, easiest and quickest way" to deal with those convictions, not pardons like President Joe Biden recommended, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. After Biden on Thursday announced he would make pardons available for thousands of Americans with federal simple marijuana...
WBUR

A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue

In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
GoLocalProv

Gubernatorial Debate: Kalus Missed Her Big Chance

Ashley Kalus, the GOP candidate for governor, had a big chance to close the gap in her race against Democratic Governor Dan McKee. The moderators an McKee gave her a big opportunity. Going into Tuesday night's debate, she was trailing by about 10 points, if you average the public and...
ABC6.com

McKee slated to make announcement on gun safety in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is slated to make an announcement Tuesday on gun safety in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action will be in attendance, as well as local and state officials. In a release, a spokesperson for McKee’s...
WCVB

More ex-eBay execs sentenced in cyberstalking attack on Massachusetts couple

BOSTON — Two more former eBay executives were sentenced Tuesday in connection with a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Massachusetts couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. Stephanie Popp, eBay's former senior manager of global intelligence, was sentenced to one year and one day in...
BOSTON, MA

