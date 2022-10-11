Read full article on original website
Five takeaways from first gubernatorial debate between Healey, Diehl
Abortion rights, transportation, Donald Trump, and affordable housing were all major topics during Wednesday's debate. On Wednesday night, Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off in the highest-profile event yet in the race to become Massachusetts’ next governor. During their debate, moderated by NBC10 Boston Anchor Latoyia Edwards, both candidates touched on a wide range of issues, from affordable housing to abortion, transportation, and more.
Baker denies Biden on pardoning marijuana crimes, touting existing system
Rather than pardons, expunging criminal records is the simplest method to handle marijuana possession convictions, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. Baker’s comments to the press came during a groundbreaking event in Lawrence, according to 7News. They also come almost one week after President Joe Biden requested all state governors to pardon those convicted of state marijuana offenses, as Biden himself would pardon those convicted at the federal level despite no one currently in federal prison for “simple possession.”
Yes vs No on Massachusetts driver’s license law ballot question
Many State law enforcement leaders gathered at a union hall in Boston on Wednesday, to voice their support for the driver's license law, which will be a ballot question in the November general election.
Union hosts rally in support of Question 4 on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Several Massachusetts law enforcement leaders spoke at an event Wednesday about their support for one of the controversial questions facing voters in the upcoming election. Question 4 asks voters whether to overturn a new law that would open driver's licenses to all state residents, regardless of the...
Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker reclaims his status as America’s most popular governor, survey says
BOSTON — A new survey says that Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker is America’s most popular governor once again. Less than a month away from elections the two-term Republican reclaimed the top spot in the annual Morning Consult poll as the most popular governors. According to the latest survey,...
New Mass. Driver's License Law Could Be Repealed With Ballot Question 4
Question 4 on the Massachusetts November ballot asks voters if they approve the law that would allow eligible residents to apply for a driver’s license, regardless of immigration status. Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement officials joined 32BJ SEIU at their union hall in Boston for a press conference in support...
Texas sheriff signs visa certifications for migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has signed U visa certifications for each of the migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard last month, according to the ACLU of Massachusetts and GBH. This certification will allow the people on the flight to apply for status in the U.S....
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announces pardons of four individuals
“Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the pardons of four individuals: Kenneth Dunn, Steven Joanis, Stephen Polignone and Michael Picanso. The Massachusetts Constitution grants the Governor the power to grant pardons, and Governor Baker issued updated Executive Clemency Guidelines in February 2020. Petitions for pardons are reviewed by the Advisory Board...
Governor Baker recommends pardons for four men
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday recommended pardons for four men convicted decades ago of crimes ranging from property destruction to assault and battery, pointing to their subsequent rehabilitation and calling them "worthy candidates" to wipe the slate clean.
Baker: Expungement Fastest Way To Address Marijuana Convictions
Expunging criminal records for simple marijuana possession would be the "fastest, easiest and quickest way" to deal with those convictions, not pardons like President Joe Biden recommended, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. After Biden on Thursday announced he would make pardons available for thousands of Americans with federal simple marijuana...
What to know about Question 1, which asks voters if Mass.' top earners should pay higher taxes
This election season voters will decide if the top income earners in Massachusetts residents should pay more in state taxes. Massachusetts is one of 10 states with a flat tax system. All taxpayers pay a 5% state tax rate, regardless of their income. Question 1 proposes changing the state's constitution to add a 4% surtax on any income that exceeds $1 million.
A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
New bill would set limit on refunds for some Massachusetts taxpayers
BOSTON — A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
Massachusetts losing residents, along with tax dollars
A new report shows that Massachusetts is losing residents, and therefore tax dollars.
Gubernatorial Debate: Kalus Missed Her Big Chance
Ashley Kalus, the GOP candidate for governor, had a big chance to close the gap in her race against Democratic Governor Dan McKee. The moderators an McKee gave her a big opportunity. Going into Tuesday night's debate, she was trailing by about 10 points, if you average the public and...
McKee slated to make announcement on gun safety in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is slated to make an announcement Tuesday on gun safety in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action will be in attendance, as well as local and state officials. In a release, a spokesperson for McKee’s...
Rating agency sounds warning on Massachusetts coastal exposure
The big three credit rating agencies had largely good things to say about Massachusetts this month, but one firm warned that the strong economic fundamentals and growing state reserves have a counterweight in the state's vulnerability to coastal storms and flooding.
Concerns arise over error in Baker Administration’s tax rebate checks
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has been reporting on the tax rebate checks that will be going out to Massachusetts taxpayers based on a rarely used state law that kicks in when there is a certain amount of state revenue surplus. However, a new report claims that the...
More ex-eBay execs sentenced in cyberstalking attack on Massachusetts couple
BOSTON — Two more former eBay executives were sentenced Tuesday in connection with a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Massachusetts couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. Stephanie Popp, eBay's former senior manager of global intelligence, was sentenced to one year and one day in...
