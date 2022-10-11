Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Herbert has shown he has been able to bounce back from a serious injury. Whether Russell Wilson can do the same has turned into the leading storyline for Monday night’s game. Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers will host Wilson and the Denver Broncos in prime time in an AFC West matchup. Even though there remains nearly three months of the regular season to be played, both quarterbacks have already experienced their share of adversity. Wilson received an injection last Friday for a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder. The platelet-rich plasma injection was used to treat a strained latissimus dorsi on his right side. It is the large, flat muscle on the back that stretches to the sides and behind the arms. Wilson sustained the injury during an Oct. 2 loss at Las Vegas and then played through it on a short week when the Broncos lost 12-9 in overtime to Indianapolis.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO