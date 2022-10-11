ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Álvarez Walks Off Mariners to Take Game 1

By Kenny Van Doren,Ben Silver
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oiXL_0iV8casf00

Yordan Álvarez topped the Houston Astros' comeback Tuesday with a walk-off home run.

With two on, two outs, Yordan Álvarez stepped into the box. The towering lefty was opposed by Robbie Ray — who entered to face the All-Star designated hitter.

Ray threw two pitches. The second landed 438 feet away from home plate, traveling at 116.7 mph. Álvarez's three-run home run solidified the Houston Astros ' first lead of the contest and a walk-off victory to set the tone in Game 1 of the series.

Álvarez launched the second come-from-behind walk-off home run in postseason history by a team down to its final out. The first came off the bat of Kirk Gibson for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.

Manager Dusty Baker granted an at-bat to David Hensley — who reached on a hit by pitch — two batters prior pinch hitting for Mauricio Dubón.

Altuve struck out a batter later, but Jeremy Peña followed with a single, knocking out Paul Sewald and paving way for Álvarez to walk off a win.

To rally towards the home stretch, a fearsome trio of Astros hitters stepped up to the plate in the eighth. Peña led off, but his lined shot was snared by Mariners' first baseman Ty France. Yet Álvarez ripped a single off the wall in right before Alex Bregman strode to the plate.

His tremendous two-run blast to deep left-center brought Minute Maid Park to its feet and the Astros back within spitting distance.

Seattle reliever Andrés Muñoz escaped that frame, punching out Trey Mancini with Gurriel on first. The Astros were threatening again, and similar to their other chances to tie the contest, they came up short before Álvarez's ninth-inning heroics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TyaV4_0iV8casf00
Houston Astros Pitcher Justin Verlander

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

But the Astros should not ever have been to that point in the first place. In his first postseason outing since the 2019 World Series, Justin Verlander wasn't himself. The Astros ace surrendered six runs to the Seattle Mariners on 10 hits, the biggest one being a double from rookie outfielder Julio Rodríguez.

Despite a first inning single from Cal Raleigh, the 1-0 Mariners lead felt very surmountable. Yet, by the second inning Rodríguez had taken the wind out of Houston's sails.

His two-RBI base hit split the right-center gap and scored both Adam Frazier and Jared Kelenic.

The following inning Álvarez doubled home a pair of runs with two outs an inning prior to make the Astros' deficit just two, but a Kyle Tucker strikeout ended any threat to even the score or take the lead.

Verlander looked like he had finally found a groove in the third, retiring the three batters he faced. Looking to stay on the same track with another clean frame, the righty was an out away from such a clean inning in the fourth.

But J.P. Crawford knocked the Cy Young winner off his horse with a solo home run in the inning to build Seattle's run total to five. Rodríguez followed with his second extra-base hit of the afternoon with a two-out triple.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In response to Verlander's last inning on the mound, Yuli Gurriel launched a home run, marking his second extra-base hit of the afternoon. In back-to-back innings, the Astros offense cut the deficit, but it seemed too little too late.

Verlander didn't take the mound in the following frame. His evening ended after surrendering six runs on 10 hits and one walk, throwing 54 of his 81 pitches for strikes. His three strikeouts gave him sole possession for the most in postseason history (208).

Bryan Abreu followed Verlander for his second-ever postseason appearance — the first coming against the New York Yankees in the 2019 American League Championship Series, where he allowed two runs in 0.2 innings of work.

Abreu responded accordingly with a scoreless inning, fanning a pair of Mariners, yet Seattle again widened the deficit in the seventh with an Eugenio Suarez solo blast.

Suarez's home run came off Cristian Javier — Houston's strongest long-relief option — who only pitched only 1.1 innings out the bullpen. Behind Javier, Hunter Brown made his postseason debut. The rookie tossed a scoreless frame, yielding just one hit.

Rafael Montero took the ninth inning against his former club. The righty retired the side in his first-career playoff appearance. The offense lit a fire in the bottom half of the inning to award Montero with the win.

The Astros open Game 2 starting at 2:37 p.m. Thursday at Minute Maid Park following an off day. Framber Valdez is scheduled to face right-hander Luis Castillo.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL
FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go

The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today

John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game

MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Bryan Abreu
Person
Yordan Álvarez
Person
Andrés Muñoz
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Houston Astros#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
FanSided

Brian Kenny went on MLB Network and accused Joe Musgrove of cheating

A day after Game 3 of the San Diego Padres-New York Mets Wild Card Series, Brian Kenny appeared on MLB Network and accused pitcher Joe Musgrove of cheating. Given that Game 3 of the Wild Card Series between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets was the only baseball game on on Sunday night, there was a lot of attention on it. On Twitter, there were fans who pointed out that Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove’s ears looked shiny, and pondered if it was a substance. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check Musgrove’s ears in the sixth inning, and after an inspection, they determined that there was no illegal substance on him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Joe Davis Won’t Be on the Call for LA’s NLDS Games

It really would’ve been too good to be true. Despite being the best team in baseball, and playing in a rematch of the 2020 NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres were not given the ‘A team’ of FOX’s broadcasters. The Braves/Phillies series will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis and former Brave John Smoltz on the call, and Ken Rosenthal on the field. And the Dodgers/Padres series will be broadcast on FS1, and will have Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.
HOUSTON, TX
Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
971
Followers
467
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy