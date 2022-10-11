ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

The Love in the Air

On the fifth anniversary of the Tubbs fire, NorthBay biz offers a collection of photos on the following pages to honor those impacted by the firestorm. On a Sunday night in October, five years ago, I fell asleep to fierce gusts of winds and then was awakened by a dream and couldn’t get back to sleep. I was alone. I remember feeling unsettled. At 1:35 a.m., my son, Daniel, sent this text: “It’s raining ash in San Francisco from some fire in Napa. Hope all is well in Santa Rosa.”
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomasun.com

Evening tours of the Vallejo Home

On October 22, California State Parks will lead two evening tours of General Vallejo’s Home in Sonoma. rd Street West, are 6 and 8pm. Advance tickets required. Additionally, there will be an activity table for children and an informational table focusing on bats. The price for admission is $3...
SONOMA, CA
travelawaits.com

14 Best Restaurants To Experience In Fort Bragg, According To A Local

The Skunk Train Whistle sounds, signaling its departure to the redwoods and a concert surrounded by giants. Laurel Street is closed for a car show, and city hall is hosting a quilt exhibit. Galleries are open late offering wine, snacks, and a new presentation of local talent. A family sits in the pocket park listening to a local troubadour sing, “Oh, Mendocino.” It’s Friday night in downtown Fort Bragg.
FORT BRAGG, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Winegrape Commission Announces Launch of Lake County Pruning School by Simonit & Sirch

The Lake County Winegrape Commission announces the launch of the inaugural Lake County Pruning School, which will be held beginning in December 2022 and presented in both English and Spanish. The first of its kind for a regional organization, the immersive training program will be delivered in collaboration with Simonit & Sirch, the renowned grapevine pruning school with more than 30 years of research and experience and a client list that includes some of the world’s preeminent vineyards such as those of Chateau d‘Yquem, Chateau Latour, Bellavista, Roederer, Chandon, and Hennessy in Europe, as well as Quintessa, Corison, Diamond Creek, Shafer Vineyards, Flowers, and Spottswoode in the United States.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

190K cannabis plants eradicated at 18 different Mendocino County grow sites by CAMP in 2022

MENDOCINO Co., 10/12/22 — Mendocino County won a dubious honor in cannabis eradication this year, with 190,018 cannabis plants destroyed at 18 different grow sites raided under the auspices of the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) 2022. That figure is significantly higher than any other California county — representing nearly 20 percent of the 973,894 plants seized statewide, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the California Department of Justice.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Planting Seeds for the Future

Adopt A Fifth Grader Program Celebrates 15 Years of Investing in Our Youth. Tate Campbell was awarded an AAFG scholarship in 2012 and is currently a senior at Chico State. Fifteen years ago, the Mendocino College Foundation launched the Adopt A Fifth Grader (AAFG) program, which awards scholarships to fifth-grade students in Lake and Mendocino Counties. Individual donors, families, service clubs, and local businesses donate $700 to “adopt” a fifth-grade student; the Foundation then invests that money, growing it over seven years to become a $1,000 scholarship upon the student’s graduation from high school.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Male Still Screaming At Female, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 10.09.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma City Council Considering Annexing 245 Acres

A new report is advising the City of Sonoma to annex several areas. The Local Agency Formation Commission or LAFCo suggests that Sonoma should incorporate Maxwell Farms, the 60-acre Montini Preserve, and the 10-acre property that houses TrainTown. The Commission also suggested annexing portions of Denmark Street, Four Corners and Harrington Drive. In total, about 245 acres would be added to the City of Sonoma. The council approved the report, which will now be reviewed by the Sonoma Planning Commission. The commission will submit their own recommendations by early 2023, in line with budget preparation.
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Willie Nelson Appears at an Event for Sonoma County’s Farm to pantry

Willie Nelson appeared at a private event in Sonoma County on Saturday night. The hour-long concert was part of an annual celebration for non-profit Farm to Pantry, an organization that works to rescue leftover produce from farms to feed those in need. Last year, the surprise musical guest was Emmylou Harris. The concert capped the event at Sonoma’s Haystack Farms, a site that provides a lot of produce for Farm to Pantry.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspected DUI driver arrested after 2 Subarus involved in Rohnert Park collision

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Two drivers were hospitalized after two Subarus were involved in a vehicle collision Tuesday night in Rohnert Park, authorities announced in a Nixle alert. The incident happened around 8:35 p.m. on State Farm Drive between Commerced Boulevard and Professional Center Drive. Officers spotted a crash involving a white Subaru sedan […]
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRCB 104.9

New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

California Revisiting Tsunami Map for Sonoma County and Other North Bay Counties

The state is revising its tsunami maps so people can see if their area is at risk. The California Geological Survey tweeted there’s a greater chance of inland flooding for Marin, Sonoma, Solano, Napa, San Diego, Santa Cruz, and Ventura counties. The goal is to make sure families are prepared and have an evacuation plan in place. Last year, Alameda, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Contra Costa counties were all updated.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Craft Breweries Take Home Medals from Great American Beer Festival

Three Santa Rosa craft breweries came home with medals from the 2022 Great American Beer Festival in Denver this weekend. This was the first year the Festival was held in person in three years. Moonlight Brewing Company scored a gold medal for a Saison called “Wee Nibble,” Third Street Aleworks took home a gold for their Blarney Sisters Dry Irish Stout, and Russian River Brewing Company won a silver in the Fruited Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer category. California breweries won over 70 medals at the event.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Man stabbed in Petaluma parking lot

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — One man was stabbed Wednesday night in a Petaluma parking lot, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department. Officers responded at approximately 10:20 p.m. to the Petaluma Valley Hospital to contact a victim who had suffered a stab wound, the release states. Through investigating, the officers learned that […]
PETALUMA, CA
bohemian.com

Santa Rosa Councilmember faces three challengers in District 4 race

Housing development and police oversight are among the issues up for debate in this year’s Santa Rosa City Council elections. All told, nine candidates are running for four open seats on the seven-person council in the Nov. 8 election. With two longtime council members retiring and the city completing its transition to district elections, the election could significantly change the face of the council.
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Mendocino Voice

California and Mendocino County celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

MENDOCINO Co., 10/10/22 — Today marks the fourth year that California has recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and we’ve published the statement from the Governor’s Office below. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is also a recognized holiday in Mendocino County, first recognized as by the Board of Supervisors as a regular ongoing holiday in 2019, as well as in many local jurisdictions across the state and country. This year, for the second year in a row, the day is also a federal holiday, recognized with a proclamation from President Joe Biden.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

