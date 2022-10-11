The Lake County Winegrape Commission announces the launch of the inaugural Lake County Pruning School, which will be held beginning in December 2022 and presented in both English and Spanish. The first of its kind for a regional organization, the immersive training program will be delivered in collaboration with Simonit & Sirch, the renowned grapevine pruning school with more than 30 years of research and experience and a client list that includes some of the world’s preeminent vineyards such as those of Chateau d‘Yquem, Chateau Latour, Bellavista, Roederer, Chandon, and Hennessy in Europe, as well as Quintessa, Corison, Diamond Creek, Shafer Vineyards, Flowers, and Spottswoode in the United States.

