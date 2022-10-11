ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Symon Shares Shirtless Selfie in Honor of 53rd Birthday

By Marisa Losciale
 1 day ago
Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Michael Symon isn't afraid to bare it all for Instagram.

The celebrity chef, restauranteur, and Food Network host recently posted what the hip, young people would refer to as a "thirst trap" on the 'gram in honor of his 53rd birthday.

In the new photo, Symon took a moment to show off his ink and his abs in a self-appreciation post he shared on Oct. 10.

The image featured a shirtless Symon—with only his neck to his waist in view—flexing his muscles alongside an authentic note filled with an important message of self-confidence and pride.

"Wasn’t gonna post because quite honestly would give my friends a lot of shit if they posted this … but hell with it ..," he joked in the caption.

"[I] have worked my ass off for [the] past 18 months to get in shape for my 53rd bday .. and I’m proud that I was able to get myself back in shape," the celebrity chef admitted.

Symon continued: "lost about 12 lbs .. got some of my muscle back .. & am ready for the next 53 years .. (gotta be like pap) .. age is a number nothing more .. keep moving .. peace MS [Michael Symon]."

Symon, whose actual birthday is Sept. 19, didn't receive any flack from friends in the comments. Instead, a whole slew of super happy fans supported the chef and helped celebrate his dedication.

Fellow famous foodie Andrew Zimmern wrote, "Now THAT is the proper use of a flex. INSPIRE and MOTIVATE others … love you buddy …"

Chef Justin Sutherland also chimed in, writing, "Get that work Chef 💪🏾."

If you want to see more of Chef Symon, be sure to tune into Symon's Dinners Saturdays at 12 p.m. ET. on Food Network or streaming on Discovery+. Symon is also working on a cookbook called Simply Symon Suppers, which is reported to be out next fall.

