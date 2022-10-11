ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

nevadabusiness.com

NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas Apartment Rents Starting to Decline

LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada declining during the past quarter while vacancy rates are rising from the all-time low set last year. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada Announces Its List of 2022 Grant Finalists

The National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada chapter (NAWBO) has announced its 2022 Women of Distinction Award (WODA) grant finalists. The winners in each of the four grant categories will be announced at this year’s WODA luncheon held at Conference Center of Las Vegas, 6590 Bermuda Road, in Las Vegas, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 25th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Crash closes all lanes on US 95 SB, Eastern in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash closed all lanes on southbound U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue Friday afternoon. The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. by RTC Southern Nevada. Traffic cameras showed a major backup on the road with cars slowly being diverted around the crash. Police eventually moved everyone off the roadway. The […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

9 Desserts In Las Vegas You Must Try Today

Today is National Dessert Day and we are ready to celebrate! We have so many options in Las Vegas for world class food and any cuisine imaginable. Why should dessert be any different?. In the last decade, Vegas has really stepped up her game in the kitchen. We’re known for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Las Vegas

When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

New Arcade Opens On The Las Vegas Strip

There’s a hot new arcade that just opened on the Las Vegas strip, as part of the Bally’s remodel. Earlier this year it was announced that Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas was rebranding. Caesar’s Entertainment announced that it would be changed to Horseshoe Las Vegas. According to Caesar’s, the Horseshoe brand is known for “gaming, poker and making it right for the gambler.” They claim the brand was started “by gamblers, for gamblers” and that the brand is known for its no-limit betting. (Travel Agent Central).
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Live in one of Las Vegas' most exclusive communities

In addition to being one of the biggest master-planned communities in the country, Summerlin is also home to several exclusive communities. One of the most exclusive is Mountain Trails, nestled in the The Trails. It’s only 100 home sites, with guard-gated security ensuring your safety, not to mention a park, playground and tennis courts. And this exclusivity can be yours today, as a home has just become available there, one that promises as much space as you’ll ever need.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the incident was a single-vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries. No other details were […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Henderson, Nevada

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Henderson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Henderson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
HENDERSON, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Teacher In Hot Water After Accusations

A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him. According to court documents, the teacher was accused of touching multiple female students, Fox5Vegas reported. Bryan Brady is a 45-year old mathematics teacher with the Clark County School District. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School & Academy of Medical Sciences. The school is located in Las Vegas near Fremont, on the corner of Louis Avenue and Atlantic. Brady isn’t currently listed under the school’s staff directory, though it’s possible his photo was removed after his arrest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Crash causes delays on 215, airport connector

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash caused major delays for drivers along the I-215 eastbound to the airport connector. It happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday, according to the RTC Southern Nevada. Drivers should expect delays as the right lane is blocked due to the crash. No other information has been released.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate east valley barricade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade on the east side of the valley. It happened in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. No other details have […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas

A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

New study finds Henderson, North Las Vegas safer than Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - WalletHub has released its annual study that shows that safest cities in America. According to the report, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Reno are all said to be safer than Las Vegas. WalletHub’s report listed Henderson at 41st on the list, North Las Vegas ranked...
LAS VEGAS, NV

