4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Rent crisis: New housing assistance initiative to launch in November
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More resources will soon roll out to help improve housing stability across Clark County, including the Eviction Diversion Initiative and it could help many people currently struggling. For one Las Vegas family who spoke to 8 News Now, this program means hope. Alice and Manuel Ramirez have lived in Southern Nevada […]
nevadabusiness.com
Southwest Medical Adds a New Health Care Provider
LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medical has added a new health care provider to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:. Neda Azizian, MD joins Southwest Medical’s Nellis Healthcare Center location (420-560 N. Nellis Blvd.) and specializes in adult medicine. About Southwest Medical.
nevadacurrent.com
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
nevadabusiness.com
United Way of Southern Nevada Announces Two New Vice Presidents
Two new key members recently joined the administrative team at the United Way of Southern Nevada: Vice President of Human Resources Zina Allen and Vice President of Marketing Rich Robinov. Their knowledge and vast experience in their respective fields is a welcome addition to the United Way leadership team. “We...
Fox5 KVVU
More Nevada clinicians go cash-only, limiting accessibility to therapy, counseling
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nine out of 10 adults believe there is a mental health crisis in the US, according to a recent poll. Still, on World Mental Health Day, there is a concern in Las Vegas that people who need help are not able to get it. That...
NEW: Clark County surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 deaths
Clark County has surpassed 9,000 deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic -- more than three-fourths of all deaths reported in Nevada.
nevadabusiness.com
National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada Announces 2022 Women of Distinction Awards Finalists
The National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada (NAWBO) has revealed its 2022 Women of Distinction Award (WODA) list of finalists. The winners will be announced at this year’s WODA luncheon, which will be held at Conference Center of Las Vegas, 6590 Bermuda Road, in Las Vegas, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 25.
nevadabusiness.com
Oct. 20 NAIOP Southern Nevada Breakfast Presents “There Is a New Sheriff in Town: A Conversation With Kevin McMahill”
NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “There is a New Sheriff in Town: A Conversation with Kevin McMahill” at its Oct. 20 breakfast. NAIOP 2022 Board President Hayim Mizrachi of MDL Group will lead a conversation with Sheriff-elect Kevin McMahill. NAIOP Corporate President and CEO Marc Selvitelli also will speak at the breakfast. The breakfast sponsor is Dermody Properties.
Homeless population up 7% in Las Vegas over past 2 years
Homelessness has increased in Las Vegas and across the nation according to preliminary numbers from the 2022 homeless census.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Gun safety organization launches $3.6 million ad campaign targeting Lombardo
The country’s largest gun safety advocacy organization is jumping into Nevada’s 2022 gubernatorial election with a $3.6 million media campaign attacking Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The post Gun safety organization launches $3.6 million ad campaign targeting Lombardo appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
culinaryunion226.org
Culinary Union announces the “Neighborhood Stability Slate to take on Wall Street landlords” ahead of Early Vote, canvassers have knocked on half a million doors statewide
Bethany Khan: bkhan@culinaryunion226.org ▪ (702) 387-7088. Culinary Union announces the “Neighborhood Stability Slate to take on Wall Street landlords” ahead of Early Vote, canvassers have knocked on half a million doors statewide - Las Vegas, NV – UNITE HERE’s Culinary Union is pleased to announce the unveiling...
Fox5 KVVU
Groomers, dog boarding businesses take precautions after Animal Foundation outbreak
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-area businesses are taking extra precautions after a respiratory illness outbreak at the Animal Foundation over the past two weeks. Hounds Town in Henderson offers services like doggy daycare, boarding and grooming. The owner said they have been extra cautious since the initial announcement of the outbreak at the shelter.
nypressnews.com
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities
Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
Las Vegas ranks near bottom of city safety survey, Henderson and NLV higher
A new survey places Las Vegas at No. 156 out of 182 in a look at the safest cities to call home. Henderson, North Las Vegas and Reno scored higher.
nevadabusiness.com
Imagewords Communications Founder, Ruth Furman, Has Been Selected as a Finalist for the 2022 Silver State Awards Motivational Speaker Honor
Founder of Las Vegas-based ImageWords Communications, Ruth Furman, is a finalist in the “Best Motivational Speaker (Women)” category for this year’s Silver State Awards. Furman, one of six nominees, motivates audiences through her refreshingly honest stories about how she built a boutique marketing and public relations company with massive reach and influence from the ground up.
‘Shut the f— up,’ CCSD trustee mediation sessions, retreats costing taxpayers thousands
The Clark County School District Board of Trustees have spent thousands of dollars for training and retreats to try to get along on the taxpayers’ dime, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed through public records requests.
On the record: Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo
As Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has campaigned for governor, he has cast himself as a moderate Republican who has devoted his life to protecting Nevadans. The post On the record: Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
U.S. 95 overnight closure set to begin in Northwest Las Vegas
Drivers should be aware that an overnight closure along southbound U.S. 95 in Northwest Las Vegas begins Wednesday evening.
