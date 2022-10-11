ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

nevadabusiness.com

Southwest Medical Adds a New Health Care Provider

LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medical has added a new health care provider to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:. Neda Azizian, MD joins Southwest Medical’s Nellis Healthcare Center location (420-560 N. Nellis Blvd.) and specializes in adult medicine. About Southwest Medical.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Nevada second in September foreclosure filings

Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

United Way of Southern Nevada Announces Two New Vice Presidents

Two new key members recently joined the administrative team at the United Way of Southern Nevada: Vice President of Human Resources Zina Allen and Vice President of Marketing Rich Robinov. Their knowledge and vast experience in their respective fields is a welcome addition to the United Way leadership team. “We...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada Announces 2022 Women of Distinction Awards Finalists

The National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada (NAWBO) has revealed its 2022 Women of Distinction Award (WODA) list of finalists. The winners will be announced at this year’s WODA luncheon, which will be held at Conference Center of Las Vegas, 6590 Bermuda Road, in Las Vegas, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Oct. 20 NAIOP Southern Nevada Breakfast Presents “There Is a New Sheriff in Town: A Conversation With Kevin McMahill”

NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “There is a New Sheriff in Town: A Conversation with Kevin McMahill” at its Oct. 20 breakfast. NAIOP 2022 Board President Hayim Mizrachi of MDL Group will lead a conversation with Sheriff-elect Kevin McMahill. NAIOP Corporate President and CEO Marc Selvitelli also will speak at the breakfast. The breakfast sponsor is Dermody Properties.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
NEVADA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
culinaryunion226.org

Culinary Union announces the “Neighborhood Stability Slate to take on Wall Street landlords” ahead of Early Vote, canvassers have knocked on half a million doors statewide

Bethany Khan: bkhan@culinaryunion226.org ▪ (702) 387-7088. Culinary Union announces the “Neighborhood Stability Slate to take on Wall Street landlords” ahead of Early Vote, canvassers have knocked on half a million doors statewide - Las Vegas, NV – UNITE HERE’s Culinary Union is pleased to announce the unveiling...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Groomers, dog boarding businesses take precautions after Animal Foundation outbreak

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-area businesses are taking extra precautions after a respiratory illness outbreak at the Animal Foundation over the past two weeks. Hounds Town in Henderson offers services like doggy daycare, boarding and grooming. The owner said they have been extra cautious since the initial announcement of the outbreak at the shelter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nypressnews.com

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
nevadabusiness.com

Imagewords Communications Founder, Ruth Furman, Has Been Selected as a Finalist for the 2022 Silver State Awards Motivational Speaker Honor

Founder of Las Vegas-based ImageWords Communications, Ruth Furman, is a finalist in the “Best Motivational Speaker (Women)” category for this year’s Silver State Awards. Furman, one of six nominees, motivates audiences through her refreshingly honest stories about how she built a boutique marketing and public relations company with massive reach and influence from the ground up.
LAS VEGAS, NV

