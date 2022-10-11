COLUMBUS, Neb. — With four Top-15 medalists, Broken Bow Girls Golf claimed their third-consecutive Class C State Championship on Tuesday. "Today was really special," said Indians head coach Kelly Cooksley. "I think we shot the second best team total in Class C state history today with a 688. It was pretty incredible and I hope they really enjoy it because, I know we've won the last three, but you can't take it for granted."

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO