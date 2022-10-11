ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

McAloon returns home to Grand Island in role as city attorney

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Vacant for nearly four years, a key position at Grand Island City Hall is filled as a native Islander returns home to lead the city's legal team. Laura McAloon grew up not far from downtown but it didn’t look like it does now, filled with unique shops and restaurants.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Hastings City Council officially welcomes new city administrator

HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings officially has a new city administrator. The city council approved a contract and relocation package for Shawn Metcalf Tuesday night. He will start with a base salary of $188,000. Metcalf is currently the city manager in Rawlins, Wyoming. He said he'll be on the job...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Local businesses learn what to do during active shooter emergency

KEARNEY, Neb. — For the first time, the Kearney Chamber of Commerce and the Kearney Police Department (KPD) sat down Wednesday with multiple businesses to have a meeting focused on how businesses could protect themselves under an active shooter emergency. Around 30 businesses heard from a KPD active shooter...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parks, NE
City
Kearney, NE
Kearney, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
Kearney, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
foxnebraska.com

Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license

LINCOLN, Neb. — Global Processing Inc., of Kanawha, Iowa, surrendered its Nebraska Grain Dealer License to the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday. The company owns and operates facilities in both Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC grain department conducted an examination of the...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Winner of Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska announced

LINCOLN, Neb. — The winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska contest was announced Tuesday morning after a four-week vote. The Kawasaki New York City Rail Car was crowned by the Nebraska Chamber. Coming in second place was the Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication in Grand Island.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Two Rivers Public Health: Healthcare quality

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Rivers Public Health Department is talking quality ahead of National Healthcare Quality Week. Von Lutz, TRPHD Clinical Services supervisor, said quality of care is the degree to which health services for individuals and populations increase the likelihood of desired health outcomes and are consistent with evidence-based professional knowledge.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Quick Bites: Gluten Free Pumpkin Trifle

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares a gluten-free dessert for Fall. 1.Combine both ingredients for the cake. Mix until combined, pour into a greased 9 x 13 cake pan and bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool. 2.Meanwhile...
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botanical Gardens
foxnebraska.com

Local health departments take on winter COVID surge

KEARNEY, NEB. — While seems as though the majority of the pandemic is in the rearview mirror, health departments are continuing to keep a close eye on the disease. Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) urges caution as the colder months move in. “We would anticipate a surge in...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Program teaches elementary students financial literacy

KEARNEY, Neb. — It’s the only program of its kind in the Kearney Public School District. Emerson Elementary has teamed up with Trius Federal Credit Union for what they call their “banking program.”. Every Wednesday, Emerson students, kindergarten through fifth grade, have the opportunity to bring in...
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
foxnebraska.com

Broken Bow Girls Golf wins third-straight State Championship

COLUMBUS, Neb. — With four Top-15 medalists, Broken Bow Girls Golf claimed their third-consecutive Class C State Championship on Tuesday. "Today was really special," said Indians head coach Kelly Cooksley. "I think we shot the second best team total in Class C state history today with a 688. It was pretty incredible and I hope they really enjoy it because, I know we've won the last three, but you can't take it for granted."
BROKEN BOW, NE
foxnebraska.com

UNK sweeps Hornets and garners 400 career home win for coach Sqiuers

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The now eighth-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team had another strong night from the service line and got 14 kills from middle Bailee Sterling to sweep Emporia State (-16, -12, -16) Tuesday at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

UPDATE: Court of Appeals denies convicted GI murderer's appeal

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska Court of Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in a 2017 Grand Island murder. On Tuesday, the court denied an appeal by Ahmed Said, 28, for post-conviction relief. Said argued that that Hall County District Court erred in a decision to deny his motion without an evidentiary hearing.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy