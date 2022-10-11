ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
65 of the Best Disney Princess Quotes, Because We Could All Use Some Magic in Our Lives

By Michelle Parkerton
For generations, young children have looked up to Disney princesses in awe of their beautiful castles, fabulous outfits and handsome princes. But there is so much more to Snow White, Ariel, Cinderella and Elsa than finding a Prince Charming and living life happily ever after. Disney Princesses are strong, fierce, heroines who refuse to give up on their dreams while inspiring hope and love and confidence… and believing in yourself!

In honor of National Princess Day coming up on Nov. 18, we have rounded up some of the most inspiring quotes from Disney’s princesses. These uplifting Disney princess quotes range from having faith in what is possible and experiencing personal growth to taking charge of your own destiny and finding true love.

No matter how old you are, you can still appreciate the words of wisdom from these iconic Disney leading ladies!

Best Disney Princess Quotes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JttDt_0iV8b1Io00
Disney

1. “They can’t order me to stop dreaming.” — Cinderella

2. “I’m like a shooting star. I’ve come so far. I can’t go back to where I used to be.” — Jasmine

3. “I want more.” — Ariel

4. “If you dream a thing more than once, it’s sure to come true.” — Aurora

5. “Believe you can, then you will.” — Mulan

6. “Haven’t any of you ever had a dream?” — Rapunzel

7. “I’m a damsel. I’m in distress. I can handle this. Have a nice day!” — Megara

8. “Yes, I’m alone, but I’m alone and free!” — Elsa

9. “To spend a life of endless bliss, just find who you love through true love’s kiss.” — Giselle

10. “You control your destiny—you don't need magic to do it.” —Merida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R33LQ_0iV8b1Io00

11. “Have faith in your dreams and someday your rainbow will come shining through.” — Cinderella

12. “Have courage and be kind. Where there is kindness, there is goodness. And when there is goodness, there is magic.” — Cinderella

13. “So this is love. So this is what makes life divine.” — Cinderella

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bpeJi_0iV8b1Io00
Disney

14. “When the raindrops come tumbling, remember you're the one who can fill the world with sunshine.” — Snow White

15. “I’m sure I’ll get along somehow. Everything’s going to be alright.” — Snow White

16. “I’m wishing for the one I love, to find me today.” — Snow White

17. “Come on, perk up. Won’t you smile for me?” — Snow White

18. “… and then he will carry me away to his castle, where we will live happily ever after.” — Snow White

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ejp1a_0iV8b1Io00
Disney

19. “Let your power shine.” — Rapunzel

20. “No, I will not stop. For every minute for the rest of my life, I will fight.” — Rapunzel

21. “All at once everything looks different, now that I see you.” — Rapunzel

22. “You were wrong about the world, and you were wrong about me.” — Rapunzel

23. “And the thing is, I’m not scared anymore.” — Rapunzel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yB6B_0iV8b1Io00
Disney

24. “There’s just no telling how far I’ll go.” — Moana

25. “And the call isn’t out there at all, it’s inside me.” — Moana

26. “Sometimes our strengths lie beneath the surface.” — Moana

27. “I am self-taught.” — Moana

28. “The past shouldn’t be feared for it guides our future.” — Moana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wq4qP_0iV8b1Io00
Disney

29. “There comes a day when I don't have to be a princess. No rules, no expectations. A day where anything can happen. A day where I can change my fate.” — Merida

30. “Our fate lives within us. You only have to be brave enough to see it.” — Merida

31. “Write our own stories, follow our hearts, and find love in our own time.” — Merida

32. “I want my freedom!” — Merida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nW4qT_0iV8b1Io00
Disney

33. “Can anybody be happy if they aren’t free?” — Belle

34. “It’s not until you lose everything that you can truly appreciate everything.” — Belle

35. “Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind.” — Belle

36. “I want adventure in the great wide somewhere. I want it more than I can tell.” — Belle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjRGY_0iV8b1Io00
Disney

37. “I never knew what I was capable of.” — Elsa

38. “Let it go!” — Elsa

39. “No escape from the storm inside of me.” — Elsa

40. “Here I am. I’ve come so far.” — Elsa

41. “Step into your power, grow into something new.” — Elsa

42. “Fear is what can’t be trusted.” — Elsa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VF9Ht_0iV8b1Io00
Disney

43. “They say, ‘Have courage.’ And I’m trying to.” — Anna

44. “The sky’s awake, so I’m awake!” — Anna

45. “I never knew winter could be so beautiful.” — Anna

46. “For the first time in forever, nothing’s in my way.” — Anna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ww8FQ_0iV8b1Io00
Disney

47. “Why we've met before... once upon a dream.” — Aurora

48. “I know it’s true that visions are seldom all they seem.” — Aurora

49. “I’ve got the keys to the kingdom. The world is open wide.” — Aurora

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6WQd_0iV8b1Io00
Disney

50. “How dare you? All of you! Standing around deciding my future? I am not a prize to be won!” — Jasmine

51. “If I do marry, I want it to be for love.” — Jasmine

52. “When I’m way up here it’s crystal clear that now I’m in a whole new world with you.” — Jasmine

53. “Maybe I don’t want to be a princess anymore.” — Jasmine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n93RW_0iV8b1Io00
Disney

54. “How about a girl who's got a brain, who always speaks her mind?” — Mulan

55. “Maybe what I really wanted was to prove that I could do things right.” — Mulan

56. “Loyal, brave and true.” — Mulan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ivTD3_0iV8b1Io00
Disney

57. “Who says that my dreams have to stay just my dreams?” — Ariel

58. “I don’t know when, I don’t know how, but I know something’s starting right now.” — Ariel

59. “Have you ever seen something so wonderful in your entire life?” — Ariel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RaUZZ_0iV8b1Io00
Disney

60. “Fairy tales can come true. You got to make them happen, it all depends on you!” — Tiana

61. “It serves me right for wishing on stars. The only way to get what you want in this world is through hard work.” — Tiana

62. “I’ve climbed the mountain. I’ve crossed the river. And I’m almost there.” — Tiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45oLW8_0iV8b1Io00
Disney

63. “If you walk the footsteps of a stranger, you’ll learn things you never knew.” — Pocahontas

64. “I’ll always be with you. Forever.” — Pocahontas

65. “This is the path I chose, Father. What will be yours?” — Pocahontas

Next up, check out these interesting facts about some of your favorite Disney characters!

