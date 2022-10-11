ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What We Know So Far About the Menards Black Friday Sale, Plus the Best Home Improvement Deals to Shop Today!

By Alysh Lynch
Menards is a home improvement brand with stores throughout much of the midwestern United States. Started back in 1958, the business is family-founded and family-owned. Based out of Wisconsin, they’re known for everyday low prices and super savings during sale season. They sell just about everything you’d hope to find at a home goods store, from tools and building materials to furniture and appliances.

While they do have everyday opportunities to save, they’ve yet to release their official Black Friday sale details. Thankfully we can review ads and promotions from sales in previous years to glean insights as to what to expect from Black Friday 2022, which falls on November 25 this year. From sale dates and store hours to ways to unlock even more savings, we’ve done all the digital digging so that you can spend your time doing the fun part—shopping! Ahead, everything we know so far about the Menards Black Friday sale and when we can expect to learn more!

When is the Menards’ Black Friday 2022 sale?

Menards Black Friday sale will likely take place from Friday, November 25 through Sunday, December, 4. Last year’s sale began on the official shopping holiday and continued for ten days in stores only. Bookmark this page so you can check back for further updates as the day approaches.

What is the Menards’ Black Friday 2022 sale?

As we eagerly wait to find out exactly which of our favorite products will be eligible for this year’s sale, we can stroll down memory lane to make some educated guesses. Last year’s deals included toys, technology, cooking appliances, furniture and more. You can check out the 16 page ad from 2021 to get a better sense of what might be included. Highlights of last year’s scores included select Barbie dolls for $2.99 each, 7” Android tablets for as little as $44.99, and a 3-burner griddle for $219.99, a $130.00 reduction! Shoppers looking to get updates as soon as they’re available can subscribe to the Menards email list for Black Friday sale details, as well as opt in to receive the weekly ad, online specials and more!

Where is the Menards’ Black Friday sale happening?

Last year’s Black Friday sale at Menards was available in-store only according to their 2021 ad. The ad does also note “Due to global supply chain disruptions, all items are while supplies last. Hurry in for the best selection!” It's hard to know if improved supply chain conditions could allow for an online sale, that’s something only Menards can reveal. The brand has locations in 15 states across the Midwest including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. If you live in or near one of these states, check out their store locator to find the closest Menards near you.

Is Mernards open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday?

Based on last year’s sale we can expect that Menards stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. Store doors will open at 6 am sharp local time, though we always recommend checking your nearest location’s hours before heading in. Since last year’s sale ran for a total of ten days, we can expect that in store sales to continue through Cyber Monday until Sunday, December 4, 2022. Menards does have a separate Cyber Monday sale that we are waiting on the exact details of as well.

When is the 2022 ad going to become available?

The 2021 Menards Black Friday ad dropped last year on Wednesday, November 24, right before Thanksgiving. Unless something changes, we can make an educated guess that we’ll get the 2022 sale details on Wednesday, November 23. This page will be updated as soon as the new ad goes live!

What is new or changing this year?

Check back here the week of Thanksgiving to learn about more Menards sale details and how its changed from previous years.

Are there any other ways to save at Menards?

Shoppers living near a Menards location can use the brand’s discount and clearance section to save even more. With an online tool to figure out what products are at what location, Ray’s List features the best everyday deals in the form of limited-time offers, closeouts, open box & last-call clearance items. Menards is also currently putting on a 11% off everything sale through Sunday, October 16, 2022. Discounts are available in the form of a store credit that's unlocked via mail-in rebate. By combining this store wide sale with the already reduced prices of sale items makes for major savings. Check out menards.com for all the fine print!

Five Best Menards Deals to Shop Now

1. Bosch 12-Volt Cordless 3/8" Drill & 1/4" Impact Driver Combo Kit, $97.01 (originally $179.00—46% off) at Menards

Menards is transparent about sale ending dates, so we know that this Bosch drill and impact driver duo will be priced at $109 through November 16. Paired with the 11% discount, that brings your total savings to nearly half off its usual price. Bosch 12-Volt Cordless 3/8" Drill & 1/4" Impact Driver Combo Kit, $97.01 (originally $179.00—46% off) at Menards

2. Photon Lighting Foreman Floor Lamp, $115.69 (originally $159.00—27% off) at Menards

A limited time sale offer brings the price of this gorgeous modern metal floor lamp down to $120, with another 11% bringing the total mail-in rebate savings to over $40! Photon Lighting Foreman Floor Lamp, $115.69 (originally $159.00—27% off) at Menards

3. Dalyn Reece Navy 8' x 10' Area Rug, $177.99 (originally $279.99—36% off) at Menards

Looking for a great deal on a stylish rug? This 8'x10' abstract style is currently on sale for $102 off with combined sales. Explore various sizes and discounts to find the right one for you! Dalyn Reece Navy 8' x 10' Area Rug, $177.99 (originally $279.99—36% off) at Menards

4. Backyard Creations Highland Hills Red 4-Piece Seating Patio Set, $311.49 (originally $549.99—43% off) at Menards

Available in three different colors, this charming outdoor seating set is also a major deal at 43% off. Its standard sale price is $349.99, with the site wide sale knocking it down another $38.50. Backyard Creations Highland Hills Red 4-Piece Seating Patio Set, $311.49 (originally $549.99—43% off) at Menards

5. Dyna-Glo 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner, $299.00 (originally $449.99—34% off)

Those after a new backyard grill should consider this 4-burner propane gas grill for their big holiday purchase. Discounted to $335.96 through November 23, the additional 11% brings the grand total to just under $300. Dyna-Glo 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner, $299.00 (originally $449.99—34% off) at Menards

