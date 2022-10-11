Starbucks at 2nd and Division closing permanently in part due to safety concerns

Read full article on original website
Starbucks closing downtown Spokane location because of safety concerns
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane is closing its downtown Spokane location at 2nd and Division because of concerns over safety and security of employees and customers.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Stop complaining about the food at Gonzaga
Nothing unites Gonzaga University students quite more than complaining about the COG, call it "COGplaints." While I agree that the pizza doesn’t always hit the way you want it to, what more could you expect from a multibillion-dollar catering business?. Overall, the COG workers make the absolute best out...
New parking meters, mobile payment option rolled out in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane just finished installing more new parking meters this week. It’s the next phase of a plan to simplify and upgrade on-street parking in downtown Spokane. You may have already seen some new meters over the summer — that was Phase 1 of the City’s meter replacement plan. In Phase 2, new meters are...
Spokane bakery struggles to keep employees amid downtown crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — A downtown Spokane bake shop is struggling to keep employees amid constant car break-ins. Workers at Sweet Frostings pay to use a privately-owned parking lot across from the shop. They say their cars are constantly being broken into. Owner Jessica Atkinson says they have experienced crime downtown the entire time they’ve been open, but it has never...
Spokane making full transition to new parking meters, payment app Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane is fully transitioning to new parking meters and a new mobile payment app this Friday. The Parking Services Department is installing the second phase of new single and dual-space on-street parking meters across downtown. The meters will be installed east of Washington to Division and south of Spokane Falls Blvd to First Ave. ...
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT 'objects to' City of Spokane chronic nuisance letter for Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to the City of Spokane's chronic nuisance notice for Camp Hope on Friday. "WSDOT objects to the 'Chronic Nuisance Notice' and the proposed 'Chronic Nuisance Abatement Agreement,' which purport to hold WSDOT responsible for a situation that resulted from the City of Spokane’s own failure to provide beds/housing and social and health services for people experiencing homelessness in Spokane," the letter reads.
WSDOT responds to Chronic Nuisance Notice filed by city over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation responded to the City of Spokane’s “Chronic Nuisance Notice,” which was filed over Camp Hope. WSDOT began by objecting to the notice and calling it unlawful. The letter states the city is holding WSDOT responsible for a situation Spokane created, by not being able to provide housing and social and health services...
Residents and businesses weigh in on security added to homeless encampment
SPOKANE, Wash. — As local leaders hash out plans to clear out the homeless camp on state land near I-90, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is shelling out thousands of dollars to pay for security at the camp. On Wednesday, KREM 2 learned the details of their...
KHQ Right Now
The woman in pink stopping traffic, meet Victoria
SPOKANE, Wash. - Traffic may still be slow-going thanks to construction on Monroe Street in Spokane, but one woman in pink has made it much more enjoyable recently. “I feel Covid took a lot of compassion out of the world and I’m trying to put a little back in,” said Victoria Vanderholn, the woman in pink stopping traffic.
Cream puff chain opening Spokane Valley location
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Do you want to try some new, tasty treats? Beard Papa’s, a famous cream puff chain, is coming to Spokane Valley. The new dessert location is opening early next year on Sprague Avenue near Costco and Walmart. At Beard Papa’s, you can create your own cream puffs. First, you’ll need to pick a shell. You can...
Azar’s to permanently close after 42 years in business
SPOKANE, Wash. — Azar’s, a longtime Mediterranean restaurant in Spokane, is permanently closing its doors. The restaurant’s last day will be Saturday, October 22. Azar’s thanked the community and its customers who supported them throughout their 42 years in business. The owner is now pursuing a career as a real estate broker in Washington and Idaho. “We have enjoyed many...
FOX 28 Spokane
Local landscapers recommend preparing now to winterize your lawn
SPOKANE, Wash. – Right now, some areas across the Inland Northwest are already waking up to a little bit of frost especially toward the northern valleys. Lately we have seen cooler overnight temperatures but still warm daytime highs in the 70s, however, local landscapers are urging people to make sure their lawns are prepared before the freezing temperatures settle in.
nbcrightnow.com
Praxis health expanding to Coeur d'Alene
Praxis Health, Oregon's largest independent medical group is opening its first Idaho location in January, 2023. Praxis has acquired Prairie Family Medicine in Coeur d'Alene, a clinic which has been open since 2007. According to a press release announcing the expansion, Praxis Health is rooted in local communities with the...
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
Old World Christmas opening for 2022 holiday season on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays. Spokane’s Old World Christmas factory outlet is reopening on Saturday for the 2022 holiday season. The outlet, which specializes in selling holiday ornaments, has been open since 1978. It only opens twice per year; to spread holiday cheer during “Christmas in July,” then again during the holiday...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Spokane pair staged robbery, police say
COEUR d’ALENE — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding and criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.
FOX 28 Spokane
“Where am I going to go? I have 47 more days:” Rent increase displaces family of 6 in uncertain housing market
SPOKANE, Wash. – A family of six is left without a place to live, after the ever-increasing housing market strikes again in Spokane. “I don’t know where I’m going, five kids, and not knowing where I’m going to go,” Jennica Low said. Is a harsh...
wchstv.com
More than 40 Labradors surrendered by overrun breeder in Washington
(KOMO) — More than 40 English Labradors have been taken to animal shelters across Washington after they were surrendered by a breeder in Pend Oreille County. Pasado's Safe Haven said the dogs were rescued after a woman who was breeding them was unable to find them homes. Law enforcement officials were notified after the woman reportedly tried to drop more than 40 labs off at the Spokane Humane Society.
KXLY
Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
FOX 28 Spokane
WSDOT warns of excess traffic on the west side due to a jam-packed event schedule
WASHINGTON – The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers about excess traffic on the west side this weekend. This weekend is jam-packed full of events on the west side including the Seahawks and Mariners games. WSDOT is making sure you are as prepared as possible before you hit the road with this traffic map.
