ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Downtown Sherman Now celebrates 30 years

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Wednesday night Sherman people gathered around the courthouse in celebration of a nonprofit that's been helping the city for 30 years now. 19-92 a man started helping the city's main street by exchanging businesses buildings so more businesses could come in. "We saw the need for...
SHERMAN, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Racist Pervert’: Jenkins Condemned Over Blackface Break-Ins

Opponents of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins are condemning the politician for allegedly raiding women’s bedrooms while wearing blackface during his time at Baylor University. The bombshell evidence from the Waco Police Department, as reported by The Dallas Express, detailed accusations that Jenkins, along with two other men, broke...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Sherman, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
County
Grayson County, TX
Grayson County, TX
Government
Sherman, TX
Society
City
Sherman, TX
Grayson County, TX
Society
KTEN.com

Sherman teen with epilepsy crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Alison Appleby had never entered a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she had to prove them wrong. In her first competition, she came home, crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022, with her service dog in training, Brady, by her side. "A bystander...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman ISD joins Farm Fresh Challenge

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is joining the Texas Department of Agriculture's Farm Fresh Challenge. The district will be serving more locally sourced produce in student lunches and offer agricultural learning activities. District staffers will also visit elementary schools each month with samples of food students may not have experienced before.
SHERMAN, TX
CBS DFW

Former teacher at Southlake preschool arrested, charged with indecency with a child

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 34-year-old teacher at a Southlake preschool has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecency with a child.Thaddaeus Andrew Davidson, who lives in Irving, was taken into custody by Southlake police.The charges stem from his employment at Carpe Diem Preschool in Southlake.The school said in a statement that Davidson is no longer employed there."We were saddened to learn of the alleged incident involving one of our former teachers.We followed protocol when hiring the former teacher, including the completion of both a background and reference check. As soon as we learned of the alleged behavior, we immediately reported it to Child Protective Services and placed the individual on administrative leave. This individual has since been terminated. We cooperated fully with both the CPS and law enforcement investigations.The safety and wellbeing of the children in our care will always be our highest priority."There's no immediate indication if there are more victims. Southlake officials said they would be releasing additional information later on Tuesday.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Business#Racism
KTEN.com

Durant Police Chief Retires

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) - The City of Durant says that Durant Police Chief David Houser sent a letter on Friday that he was retiring. "We have received a letter of retirement from Chief of Police David Houser after serving Durant citizens for more than 30 years," Kelli Simmons, the public information of officer for the City of Durant said. "We wish him well on his future endeavors."
DURANT, OK
Q92

Customers Watch in Terror as Texas Manager Gets Violently Beaten

The manager of a Hooters in Plano, Texas is seeking justice after being savagely attacked at his job. 27-year-old Waldo Montano was working his shift at Hooters when he recognized a group of kids walking around selling chocolate bars inside the store, "They've come in several times since I've been working there for over a year," Montano said.
PLANO, TX
KTEN.com

Fire prevention week at elementary schools

TEXOMA (KTEN) -- Students at Hyde Park Elementary in Denison and Tishomingo Elementary had some special guests to teach them about basic fire safety in a fun interactive way. "Each student got to go out and tour the fire trucks and look around and see some of the firemen in full gear,” said Tishomingo Elementary Principal Brandon Moreland. “So they really enjoyed that.”
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Supreme Court denies review of Sherman man’s death row conviction

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee Thomas. According to the Grayson County’s District Attorney’s Office, Thomas was convicted in the 15th District Court of Grayson County in March 2005 for the capital murder of a child, Leyha Marie Hughes, in Sherman on March 27, 2004, and sentenced to the death penalty by a jury. Thomas had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
SHERMAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
KTEN.com

Fannin County Justice Center moving forward

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) - The Fannin County Commissioners continue to take steps forward with the construction process of the justice center. According to Fannin County Judge Randy Moore architects are meeting with county departments for designing purposes. The county also seeking proposals for a Construction Manager at Risk. "We...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Collin County detention officer arrested for bringing an inmate contraband

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A Collin County detention officer has been arrested after bringing an inmate a cellphone, officials said Tuesday.On Monday, Oct. 10, a detention officer discovered a cellphone and charger in an inmate's cell in the Collin County Jail. Officials said Tyler Moody, a detention officer since October 2019, confessed that he provided the contraband.Subsequently, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner fired Moody and placed him under arrest. "So let me just make it easy. You're fired. You're no longer an employee here. Understand? You betrayed the trust of every citizen that we have the privilege to serve. And you've betrayed the trust of the brave and selfless men and women that you've worked alongside for nearly three years. So as of this moment, you're under arrest for bringing up riveted item, a cell phone, into a correctional facility as a third degree felony. You have any questions about that? When you're going to be cuffed, first thing that you want to do is stand up and take that uniform shirt off. You don't deserve to wear it."Moody has since been booked into the Collin County Jail and this investigation remains ongoing.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

BREAKING: Judge Jenkins Arrested After ‘Blackface’ Break-Ins

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins allegedly wore blackface as a student at Baylor University while criminally trespassing in women’s bedrooms, according to recently released documents. In copies of the police report obtained by Current Revolt, several women accused Jenkins of breaking into their apartment along with two other men.
WACO, TX
Larry Lease

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer

Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Mustang SUD breaks ground on Gunter facility

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - On Wednesday, Mustang Special Utility District broke ground on their facility. Just over a month ago the Gunter city council agreed to sell their water and sewage system to Mustang Special Utility District. The deal totaling over $9 million according to the city. Chris Boyd, General...
GUNTER, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas neighbors' Halloween decoration surprises drivers

AUBREY, Texas - Two neighbors in Aubrey added a different kind of Halloween decoration to their street. On Gulch Drive, drivers will see a witch floating in midair over the street. Two across the street neighbors connected a wire to their homes and left the witch decoration hovering above the...
AUBREY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy