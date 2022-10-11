ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New Safety

Two roster spots opened up for the Minnesota Vikings after injuries sent rookies Lewis Cine and Ty Chandler to injured reserve in the last week. On Tuesday, the team added rookie safety Theo Jackson to the roster, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 6th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss

Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
NFL
NBC Sports

Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer

As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Lake Forest, IL
Local
Minnesota Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears overreactions: Can Fields, Bears win NFC North title?

It's a short week for the Bears and a thin week for overreactions that didn't involve Justin Fields. The Bears' second-year quarterback was great in the second half of the Bears' 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Fields went 12-for-13 for 135 yards and a touchdown while also adding 36 yards on the ground.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
NBC Sports Chicago

Commanders Scouting Report: What to expect on TNF

When the Bears take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, in a lot of ways it will be like they’re playing themselves. The Commanders are a team that has been looking for a franchise QB since Robert Griffin III hurt himself, and hope they’ve finally got their guy in Carson Wentz. They’re a team that has struggled in key categories on defense. For the Bears it’s bad run defense and lack of pressure on the quarterback. For the Commanders it’s giving up explosive pass plays and not taking the ball away. They’re also a team that has lost more than they’ve won.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Brian Robinson Jr. to start for Commanders against Bears

Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start for the Washington Commanders tonight against the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Thursday’s matchup at Soldier Field will serve as an encore for the rookie running back who made his NFL debut last week against the Tennessee Titans, just over a month after being shot in an attempted burglary.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breathing Exercise#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#U S Bank Stadium
profootballnetwork.com

Thursday Night Football Bears vs. Commanders Prop Bets: Justin Fields, David Montgomery, Antonio Gibson, Dyami Brown, and Others

Week 5 is in the books, and now things are getting intense. It’s time for Thursday Night Football, and if you’re making Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders prop bets for Week 6, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated as well as fall short of expectations.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) still not practicing for Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) did not practice on Wednesday. Toney and Kenny Golladay (knee) both remained sidelined after missing last week's game, but the Giants did welcome Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) back in a limited fashion. As of now, Toney appears to be headed for a fourth straight absence in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. Saquon Barkley has been dominating touches for the Giants, while Richie James, Darius Slayton, and David Sills fill in as the top receivers.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Continue Finding Ways To Win

The Minnesota Vikings got off to a fast start against the Chicago Bears, jumping out to an early 21-3 lead. You would forgive those new to Vikings football for thinking a comfortable afternoon lay ahead. However, those au fait with how a Vikings game usually plays out found the carnage...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NBC Sports Chicago

What NFL teams have a bye in Week 6?

The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much needed break.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely

Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy