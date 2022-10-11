Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina Andras
Related
Vikings Sign New Safety
Two roster spots opened up for the Minnesota Vikings after injuries sent rookies Lewis Cine and Ty Chandler to injured reserve in the last week. On Tuesday, the team added rookie safety Theo Jackson to the roster, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 6th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss
Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
NBC Sports
Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
FOX Sports
Davante Adams facing possible suspension for pushing camera operator
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing penalty from the NFL after shoving a camera operator as he was leaving the field after a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams could be punished – and possibly suspended – by the league pending further...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wittenmyer: Cubs help create ugly new normal in pro sports
Jed Hoyer and Theo Epstein finally did it. More accurately, Tom Ricketts and Rob Manfred did it. Along with the McCaskeys and the NFL. And most owners in every major professional league in America. They’ve finally closed the deal on the bill of goods they’ve been peddling to American sports...
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
WATCH: Alvarez hits walk-off home run to complete Astros' comeback
Yordan Alvarez is ready for the moment. When the Houston Astros needed their superstar the most, the 25-year-old slugger blasted a two-out, three-run home run to give his team an 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS. It wasn't a cheap shot, either: It traveled...
Bears overreactions: Can Fields, Bears win NFC North title?
It's a short week for the Bears and a thin week for overreactions that didn't involve Justin Fields. The Bears' second-year quarterback was great in the second half of the Bears' 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Fields went 12-for-13 for 135 yards and a touchdown while also adding 36 yards on the ground.
RELATED PEOPLE
Commanders Scouting Report: What to expect on TNF
When the Bears take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, in a lot of ways it will be like they’re playing themselves. The Commanders are a team that has been looking for a franchise QB since Robert Griffin III hurt himself, and hope they’ve finally got their guy in Carson Wentz. They’re a team that has struggled in key categories on defense. For the Bears it’s bad run defense and lack of pressure on the quarterback. For the Commanders it’s giving up explosive pass plays and not taking the ball away. They’re also a team that has lost more than they’ve won.
Brian Robinson Jr. to start for Commanders against Bears
Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start for the Washington Commanders tonight against the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Thursday’s matchup at Soldier Field will serve as an encore for the rookie running back who made his NFL debut last week against the Tennessee Titans, just over a month after being shot in an attempted burglary.
Luke Getsy: Bears see 'tons of progress' from Justin Fields
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was encouraged by second-year quarterback Justin Fields’ performance in Chicago’s loss at Minnesota on Sunday.
How Fields impressed Bears during two-minute drill vs. Vikings
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields showed a lot during his near-perfect second half in the Bears' 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. He was accurate, and decisive, showed improved pocket presence, and impressive composure. It's that composure that stood out to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carlos Correa opting out of contract with Minnesota Twins
The MLB free agent shortstop market just got a bit more interesting. Carlos Correa will exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Minnesota Twins, he told Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día on Wednesday. “With the year that I have had, my health and my being at...
profootballnetwork.com
Thursday Night Football Bears vs. Commanders Prop Bets: Justin Fields, David Montgomery, Antonio Gibson, Dyami Brown, and Others
Week 5 is in the books, and now things are getting intense. It’s time for Thursday Night Football, and if you’re making Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders prop bets for Week 6, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated as well as fall short of expectations.
numberfire.com
Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) still not practicing for Giants
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) did not practice on Wednesday. Toney and Kenny Golladay (knee) both remained sidelined after missing last week's game, but the Giants did welcome Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) back in a limited fashion. As of now, Toney appears to be headed for a fourth straight absence in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. Saquon Barkley has been dominating touches for the Giants, while Richie James, Darius Slayton, and David Sills fill in as the top receivers.
Vikings Continue Finding Ways To Win
The Minnesota Vikings got off to a fast start against the Chicago Bears, jumping out to an early 21-3 lead. You would forgive those new to Vikings football for thinking a comfortable afternoon lay ahead. However, those au fait with how a Vikings game usually plays out found the carnage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How new playoff format informs Jed Hoyer’s vision for Cubs
The first round of MLB’s first-year playoff format had just concluded by the time Cubs president Jed Hoyer sat down with media Monday to discuss the 2022 season and what comes next for his team. He watched most of it with his sons, he said. And he certainly has...
What NFL teams have a bye in Week 6?
The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much needed break.
Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely
Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
Former Eagles OT, Cowboys' Jason Peters returns to Philly for SNF clash
If anyone understands the magnitude of the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys rivalry, it's Jason Peters. The Cowboys, and their 40-year-old offensive tackle, will travel to Philly and face off against the Eagles in a much-anticipated game on Sunday Night Football. This time around, the matchup will look – and feel – a bit different for Peters.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 1