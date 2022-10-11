Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
NBA・
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport
According to Larry Celona and Allie Griffin of The New York Post, former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia Airport. He also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Charlotte Bobcats (Hornets) and Detroit Pistons.
Police: Officers may have been lured into deadly ambush
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers who were shot dead in Connecticut had apparently been drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence, authorities said Thursday. A third officer was wounded in the gunfire. State police said in a release that the 911 call Wednesday night about a dispute between two siblings appears to have been “a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene” in Bristol. Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed. Officer Alec Iurato was injured. Police said the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was shot dead, and his brother Nathan Brutcher was wounded. The surviving brother, 32, was hospitalized, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he or his family have an attorney or someone else who can speak for them.
Former Charlotte Bobcats player arrested for hitting son at airport
NEW YORK — A former NBA 1st round pick is facing charges after police say he assaulted his son and officers at an airport. Ben Gordon, who played in the NBA as a shooting guard from 2004 to 2015, was arrested on Monday at the LaGuardia Airport in New York. Gordon is accused of striking his son near a ticket counter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Chicago Bulls Guard
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed guard Adam Mokoka, who spent two seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 2019-2021.
Los Angeles Taco Bell stabbing of 82-year-old man in wheelchair caught on video
An 82-year-old man was stabbed while dining inside a Los Angeles Taco Bell restaurant earlier this month and police are looking for the suspect.
NYPD: Abduction on Long Island sparks police chase, crash in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- We are learning new details about an abduction and police chase that started on Long Island and ended in Brooklyn. Five officers were injured. All are expected to be OK. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke to neighbors and has the latest on the investigation. "There was loud noises like helicopters and sirens," one person said. That's how neighbors described the end of a lengthy car chase Wednesday night on Long Island that came to an end in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn. "We saw three cops chasing one car, speeding -- going at least 80 miles -- this way. A state trooper,...
Comments / 0