Read full article on original website
Wanda Boyd
1d ago
fix them up for veterans and seniors. make them apartments.
Reply(1)
8
Related
Officials: 6-foot-long snake removed from hotel pool in Georgia
BIBBS COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-foot-long snake was removed from a Georgia hotel pool on Wednesday, officials say. According to a post from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, a deputy responded to a call of a 6-foot-long eastern ratsnake that was found hanging out in a pool area.
kentuckytoday.com
Freedom's Path at Dublin, GA, Closes Over $16M in Financing for Historic Veteran Housing Development
DUBLIN, Ga. - October 12, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Garrison For Veterans, Solutions For Veterans, The Dublin Housing Authority, Communities for Veterans, Wellington Development Company and the entire Freedom's Path Dublin Development Team are pleased to announce that Freedom's Path at Dublin, Georgia, a historic 50-unit, public-private Veteran housing development with the Department of Veterans Affairs, has closed on all financing. Construction began Oct. 3, 2022.
Monroe County working on development plan as county grows
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County has seen lots of new growth, and according to county commissioners, they expect much more. For the last year, commissioners have been working on plans to meet the growing community's needs. One they hope to complete is their unified development ordinance. Commissioner Eddie...
'Stuff is going on': Jones County deputy searches for paranormal activity in Central Georgia
GRAY, Ga. — There's something spooky going on in central Georgia and one deputy in Jones County is willing to find out. When Jones County Sheriff made a statement on their Facebook page about finding the scariest places in the county, they elected Dennis as the "in-house paranormal expert."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'A better place to live': Macon-Bibb pledges $730K for Eisenhower Parkway sidewalk, traffic improvements
MACON, Ga. — Big changes are on the way for Macon's Eisenhower Parkway, all in the name of pedestrian safety. Macon-Bibb County is teaming up with the Georgia Department of Transportation to redo about a mile of the busy road. There's not much of a sidewalk on the north...
Shane Gottwals, Tim Riley face off in Houston County commissioner District 2 race
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — There's another race to watch in Houston County-- that one is for the District 2 county commission seat. Shane Gottwals and Tim Riley have similar ideas about the most pressing issues for the voter. Gottwals says Houston County's economy has been doing well, and he...
Washington Examiner
Georgia university considers dropping homecoming king and queen for genderless titles
Officials at Mercer University in Georgia are considering eliminating the titles of homecoming king and queen in favor of genderless "Homecoming Royalty." The proposal would eliminate the gender designations for the homecoming titles and also change the eligibility so that both "royalty" could be of the same gender. The current...
'The potholes are driving me crazy!': Potholes plague residents in Pierce Avenue subdivision
MACON, Ga. — Some folks living in a subdivision just west of Pierce Avenue in Macon say they see more potholes than road when driving to their house. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha went out there to see how those road conditions are driving them crazy!. June Mack has lived on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet the candidates: Macon Water Authority District 2 race heats up ahead of November election
MACON, Ga. — Election day is less than four weeks away, and we're watching races all over the state. One of them is close to home in downtown Macon: the race for Macon Water Authority District 2. We caught up with several candidates to give you a clearer picture of the race.
'I know that number is alarming': Leaders weigh in as Macon-Bibb sets new homicide record
MACON, Ga. — For the third year in a row, Macon-Bibb has set a new homicide record. So far, the county coroner says there's been 56. That's one more than last year. The latest happened this weekend, with one man shot and killed on Bailey Avenue. Macon-Bibb's coroner, Leon...
'I can't believe it' Houston County Habitat for Humanity helps Warner Robins women become home owners
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County Habitat for Humanity is helping people in the community become homeowners. October 8 they began work on their 2022 Women's Build Project. This is the organization's 68th home build. The project is being built in Warner Robins on E. Imperial Circle. HCHFH says...
Sparta man pleads guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in 2020 Hancock County stabbing
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — A Sparta man plead guilty in late September to Voluntary Manslaughter in the stabbing death of a Hancock County man, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. 31-year-old Bernard Deontay Hall plead guilty in the stabbing death of 34-year-old Bradford Morris. Morris...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It's a pain that never goes away': Macon families remember homicide victims
MACON, Ga. — Over the weekend-- Macon-Bibb hit the highest number of homicides the county has ever seen. It now stands at 56 with three months left in the year. The non-profit organization 'Cure Violence' held a balloon release paying tribute to those lives lost. The event was part...
34-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — ***Warning: Graphic content. Readers may find some details in this story disturbing***. A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a man in Hancock County, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. 34-year-old Christopher Demmon was convicted...
wgxa.tv
Two commercial trucks crash in Downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Downtown traffic was disrupted and bystanders got an eyeful as a box truck was turned on its side just in front of JBA on the corner of MLK and Poplar. At around 9:30 on Tuesday morning, a box truck was turning left off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard onto Poplar Street when a log truck coming from the opposite direction kept going straight.
wrganews.com
GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee
The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock talks reproductive rights, Herschel Walker in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Friday, Senator Raphael Warnock stopped in Macon for his "Working for Georgia" bus tour, one of the topics being reports this week that his challenger Herschel Walker, who's anti-abortion, paid for a girlfriend's abortion. When asked about that during a news conference, Warnock chose not to...
'They're suffering a loss' | GSP lays K-9 Figo to rest
COVINGTON, Ga. — It was a solemn Monday as metro Atlanta law enforcement honored a K-9 trooper killed in the line of duty. Georgia State Patrol K-9 Figo was escorted from Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital by Sandy Springs Police Monday morning as crews took the patrol dog to his final resting place.
wgxa.tv
Local Mexican restaurant awarded by Macon for serving up flavorful determination
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, a family's who determination proved the perfect recipe for success. "I believe owning this restaurant was my dad's dream. He always wanted to open his own business and they fell in love with the food industry, because when they came here that's all they did", says Evelin Mendoza.
WMAZ
Sheriff: 32 people arrested, 60 cars towed in street racing bust operation at Carolyn Crayton Park
MACON, Ga. — 32 people are in custody and 60 cars have been towed after a street racing bust outside of downtown Macon Sunday night. The weekly street racing event known as "Sunday Fun-Day" was cut short when Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol carried out Operation Street Defender at Carolyn Crayton Park.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 12