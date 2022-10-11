LAS VEGAS – The Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA), the voice of the multifamily housing industry in Nevada, has named Robin Lee its new executive director. Lee has more than 12 years of experience in the multifamily and residential real estate sectors. Before joining NVSAA, she was the executive director of the Big Bear Association of Realtors® in Big Bear Lake, California.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO