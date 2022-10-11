Read full article on original website
Nevadans Benefit from STEM Certification Grant in Nevada
College of Southern Nevada (CSN) has been working with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation (GOWINN) to provide grant-funded certification through Project SANDI to jumpstart the careers of those adversely impacted by the pandemic and to provide support to growing businesses across the Silver State. Twenty-four SANDI recipients are...
Nevada State Apartment Association Names New Executive Director
LAS VEGAS – The Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA), the voice of the multifamily housing industry in Nevada, has named Robin Lee its new executive director. Lee has more than 12 years of experience in the multifamily and residential real estate sectors. Before joining NVSAA, she was the executive director of the Big Bear Association of Realtors® in Big Bear Lake, California.
National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada Announces Its List of 2022 Grant Finalists
The National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada chapter (NAWBO) has announced its 2022 Women of Distinction Award (WODA) grant finalists. The winners in each of the four grant categories will be announced at this year’s WODA luncheon held at Conference Center of Las Vegas, 6590 Bermuda Road, in Las Vegas, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 25th.
Oct. 20 NAIOP Southern Nevada Breakfast Presents “There Is a New Sheriff in Town: A Conversation With Kevin McMahill”
NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “There is a New Sheriff in Town: A Conversation with Kevin McMahill” at its Oct. 20 breakfast. NAIOP 2022 Board President Hayim Mizrachi of MDL Group will lead a conversation with Sheriff-elect Kevin McMahill. NAIOP Corporate President and CEO Marc Selvitelli also will speak at the breakfast. The breakfast sponsor is Dermody Properties.
Imagewords Communications Founder, Ruth Furman, Has Been Selected as a Finalist for the 2022 Silver State Awards Motivational Speaker Honor
Founder of Las Vegas-based ImageWords Communications, Ruth Furman, is a finalist in the “Best Motivational Speaker (Women)” category for this year’s Silver State Awards. Furman, one of six nominees, motivates audiences through her refreshingly honest stories about how she built a boutique marketing and public relations company with massive reach and influence from the ground up.
NAIOP Southern Nevada Presents Its Annual Bus Tour on Nov. 10
LAS VEGAS – NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, will present its 2022 “Once Upon a Time” Bus Tour on Nov. 10 at the Orleans Hotel & Casino. The storybook-themed event...
