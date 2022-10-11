Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
KOLO TV Reno
Client choice food pantry now open in North Valleys
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is expanding access for people who need fresh and healthy food. A new client choice pantry is now open in the North Valleys. Everything at the market-style store is free. It’s designed to be bright, open, and inviting. “Money is...
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada Announces New Produce on Wheels Locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
2news.com
Sparks Fire Department to Host Annual Pancake Breakfast
The City of Sparks Fire Department will host its 32nd Annual Pancake Breakfast on October 15 from 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Station 1, 1605 Victorian Avenue. The pancake breakfast is held during National Fire Protection Week and includes live kitchen fire demonstrations, jaws of life vehicle extrications, fire safety trailer exhibits, station tours, junior firefighter challenges, and educational displays. Children are also invited to meet and get pictures with “Sparky” the fire dog.
2news.com
Carson City Schools’ “Week of Respect” Activities Help Curb Bullying
The first week of October (Oct. 3-7) is designated as the “Week of Respect.” In tow with the observance, the Carson City School District pledges to ensure consistent implementation of anti-bullying programs and practices in all schools and work environments. “The ‘Week of Respect’ is the launching of...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City seeks input on Mills Park project
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on an update to the Mills Parks master plan and is seeking public input. The more than 8,000-acre park is operated and maintained by Carson City. They say while the park is a special place for...
2news.com
Spooky haunts and fall festivities aplenty scheduled this season in Carson City
Happening now through the end of October, Carson City, Nevada shines with many spooky and family-friendly events. Visitors are invited to embrace the fall season and enjoy Harvest Train rides, Carson City Ghost Walks, the Nevada Day Parade, and more. Harvest Train – Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO ATE: J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room is a long-time, local favorite in Gardnerville. ‘It’s historic, it’s cultural,” said co-owner Marie-Louise Lekumberry. “It’s a slice of old-west Nevada.”. It’s located in a Victorian-era building originally built in Virginia City, then moved to...
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Clear Facial Bar makes treating your skin to the spa fast and affordable
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Clear Facial Bar is approaching its two-month anniversary of being open for the business. Owner, Jen Jeffers, wanted to bring the same quality of facials offered at her luxury spa, Plumb and Pine, to people who may not have the time to spend all day getting pampered. Instead, Clear Facial Bar offers fast, easy and affordable facials so that everyone can treat their skin the way it deserves.
pethelpful.com
Video of the 'Biggest Pup' at California Shelter Is Stealing Everyone's Hearts
Get ready to fall in love! That is, if you love gigantic, chonky, massively adorable dogs that look like they would make the best companion ever! We have all seen big dogs, and sure, there are big dogs, and then there are really, really big dogs, and Buck here firmly belongs to this category.
2news.com
Sparks Elementary School Teacher Awarded Nevada’s Teacher Of The Year
Connie Hall has been with the Washoe County School District for nearly 14 years. Hall will now represent Nevada at the National Teacher of the Year competition.
nevadabusiness.com
The Nevada State Railroad Museum to Hold Harvest Train Event
THE NEVADA STATE RAILROAD MUSEUM TO HOLD HARVEST TRAIN EVENT. ~Family Friendly Event with Games, Train Rides and Pumpkins Supports the Nevada State Railroad Museum~. (October 6, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family favorite activities include a pumpkin patch, carnival games, food trucks, antique gas engines and more. The festivities are taking place at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
2news.com
The Great Italian Festival returns to Reno
In downtown Reno along The Row, The Great Italian Festival transformed Virginia Street into a taste of Italy. With everything from a grape stomp to gelato eating contest, Italian farmers market and of course tons of Italian food booths. The smell of the family recipes alone will lure you right...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City man creates new way to collect, classify and catalog comic books based on publishing emblems
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Most people probably look at comic book and see the colorful characters, the eye-catching title or perhaps how worn the pages are which symbolize all the love bestowed upon them. That’s not the case for comic book enthusiast, Matt Bruback. “I started noticing some...
2news.com
'Secure Your ID' Day This Saturday in Reno
This weekend you can get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News will be teaming up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event which will be held at the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot from 9:00 a.m....
Thrillist
The Most Exciting Restaurants in Reno Right Now
Reno has seen its share of struggles during the pandemic, but is now regaining its footing as a city on the rise. There are plenty of cool things to do in this charming mountain community and one of them is taking full advantage of the dining scene. Reno may be a casino town, but the top restaurants aren't dominated by the whims of hotel executives or celebrity chefs. Most are family-owned businesses that earn customers from the ground up via word of mouth. So use the following list as a jumping-off point for discovering the diversity of flavors and experiences in Northern Nevada's largest city.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office hosting prescription drug roundup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a prescription drug roundup event. The event will be hosted at various locations around Reno and Sparks on Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those locations are as follows:. Reno:. Raley’s. 18144 Wedge Parkway. 1630...
2news.com
BLM Offering Public Tour of Indian Lakes Off-Range Corrals in Fallon
The Bureau of Land Management will host a free public tour of the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon, Nevada, on Friday, November 4. Attendees will have the opportunity to view wild horses recently gathered from overpopulated herds in Nevada and Oregon. “BLM takes pride in...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
KOLO TV Reno
Sensology Reno: “An experience that doesn’t exist anywhere else”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many of us rely on our five senses every day. Now, you can put them to the test while playing games with your friends. Sensology Reno opened over the summer and as the owner Phil Frayssinoux says, “it’s an experience that doesn’t exist anywhere else.”
2news.com
Man reported missing from Pyramid Lake Paitue Tribe found safe
------------------- The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night. Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. Family...
