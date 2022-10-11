ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Client choice food pantry now open in North Valleys

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is expanding access for people who need fresh and healthy food. A new client choice pantry is now open in the North Valleys. Everything at the market-style store is free. It’s designed to be bright, open, and inviting. “Money is...
2news.com

Food Bank of Northern Nevada Announces New Produce on Wheels Locations

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
2news.com

Sparks Fire Department to Host Annual Pancake Breakfast

The City of Sparks Fire Department will host its 32nd Annual Pancake Breakfast on October 15 from 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Station 1, 1605 Victorian Avenue. The pancake breakfast is held during National Fire Protection Week and includes live kitchen fire demonstrations, jaws of life vehicle extrications, fire safety trailer exhibits, station tours, junior firefighter challenges, and educational displays. Children are also invited to meet and get pictures with “Sparky” the fire dog.
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City seeks input on Mills Park project

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on an update to the Mills Parks master plan and is seeking public input. The more than 8,000-acre park is operated and maintained by Carson City. They say while the park is a special place for...
KOLO TV Reno

KOLO ATE: J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room is a long-time, local favorite in Gardnerville. ‘It’s historic, it’s cultural,” said co-owner Marie-Louise Lekumberry. “It’s a slice of old-west Nevada.”. It’s located in a Victorian-era building originally built in Virginia City, then moved to...
KOLO TV Reno

Open for Business: Clear Facial Bar makes treating your skin to the spa fast and affordable

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Clear Facial Bar is approaching its two-month anniversary of being open for the business. Owner, Jen Jeffers, wanted to bring the same quality of facials offered at her luxury spa, Plumb and Pine, to people who may not have the time to spend all day getting pampered. Instead, Clear Facial Bar offers fast, easy and affordable facials so that everyone can treat their skin the way it deserves.
nevadabusiness.com

The Nevada State Railroad Museum to Hold Harvest Train Event

THE NEVADA STATE RAILROAD MUSEUM TO HOLD HARVEST TRAIN EVENT. ~Family Friendly Event with Games, Train Rides and Pumpkins Supports the Nevada State Railroad Museum~. (October 6, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family favorite activities include a pumpkin patch, carnival games, food trucks, antique gas engines and more. The festivities are taking place at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
2news.com

The Great Italian Festival returns to Reno

In downtown Reno along The Row, The Great Italian Festival transformed Virginia Street into a taste of Italy. With everything from a grape stomp to gelato eating contest, Italian farmers market and of course tons of Italian food booths. The smell of the family recipes alone will lure you right...
2news.com

'Secure Your ID' Day This Saturday in Reno

This weekend you can get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News will be teaming up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event which will be held at the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot from 9:00 a.m....
Thrillist

The Most Exciting Restaurants in Reno Right Now

Reno has seen its share of struggles during the pandemic, but is now regaining its footing as a city on the rise. There are plenty of cool things to do in this charming mountain community and one of them is taking full advantage of the dining scene. Reno may be a casino town, but the top restaurants aren't dominated by the whims of hotel executives or celebrity chefs. Most are family-owned businesses that earn customers from the ground up via word of mouth. So use the following list as a jumping-off point for discovering the diversity of flavors and experiences in Northern Nevada's largest city.
2news.com

BLM Offering Public Tour of Indian Lakes Off-Range Corrals in Fallon

The Bureau of Land Management will host a free public tour of the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon, Nevada, on Friday, November 4. Attendees will have the opportunity to view wild horses recently gathered from overpopulated herds in Nevada and Oregon. “BLM takes pride in...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
KOLO TV Reno

Sensology Reno: “An experience that doesn’t exist anywhere else”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many of us rely on our five senses every day. Now, you can put them to the test while playing games with your friends. Sensology Reno opened over the summer and as the owner Phil Frayssinoux says, “it’s an experience that doesn’t exist anywhere else.”
2news.com

Man reported missing from Pyramid Lake Paitue Tribe found safe

------------------- The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night. Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. Family...
