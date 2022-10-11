ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

agdaily.com

Nebraska State 4-H Camp burns in Bovee Fire

The Bovee Fire started in the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey earlier this week, destroying thousands of acres of forest and taking the Nebraska State 4-H Camp with it. All that remains of the iconic camp is a staff house. The Eppley Lodge, all 10 cabins, and the Scott Lookout Tower were lost completely. According to the camp’s social media, all staff were safely evacuated.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars

SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska man hunts for gun bag refund

HALLAM, Neb. (WOWT) - Many hunters are gearing up for the season that’s not far away. One online outdoor equipment supplier has been sending out ads on Facebook but a Nebraska hunter has yet to get his order or a refund. Nine months after buying an expensive gun bag...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Submit your Nebraska storm photos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Orscheln stores transitioning to Tractor Supply, Bomgaars and Buchheit

NEBRASKA — Nearly 20 farm and garden supply stores in Nebraska will be transitioning to a different company. The Federal Trade Commission announced this week that Tractor Supply Company received clearance to close its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply will gain 81 net stores and divest 85 stores to Bomgaars and Buchheit.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska prepares for mass casualty events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Digital kiosk installed in Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown Lincoln has some new technology up and running. On the corners of 14th and P Streets, it’s installed a digital kiosk. Right now it’s the only one of its kind, but it’s hoping to set up five more in the next few years.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Native Americans react to name changes

Nebraska Native Americans react to name changes
NEBRASKA STATE
kios.org

Nebraska To Receive Millions In Highway Funding

(Lincoln, NE) -- The state of Nebraska is receiving millions of dollars in highway funding. The Federal Highway Administration announced yesterday that Nebraska will receive 442-million-dollars for fiscal year 2023. The money is part of nearly 60-billion-dollars being sent to states through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Nebraska's funding will be distributed by the legislature and governor.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Average Nebraska ACT score drops to 19.4

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s average ACT score slipped to 19.4 out of a possible 36 among 2022 graduates. State education officials attribute that in part to the huge number of grads tested. In Nebraska, 94% of 2022 graduates took the ACT. According to the Nebraska Department of...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Infrastructure funds coming to Nebraska

Infrastructure funds coming to Nebraska
LINCOLN, NE

