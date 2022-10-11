Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
offtackleempire.com
(VIDEO) In Memoriam: Scott Frost, Nebraska Huskers Football Coach 2018-2022
Well, it’s about a month late, but it’s finally here. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Scott Frost era of Nebraska Cornhuskers football. As I’ve done with the last two Big Ten head coaches to be fired, I’ve created a...
Huskers add in-state preferred walk-on commitment
Nebraska has added a preferred walk-on commitment from Gretna's Korver Demma. Projected as a linebacker with the Huskers, Demma announced the news on social media on Wednesday night. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Demma has helped the Dragons to an undefeated season and top ranking in the state in Class A...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska announces former Husker national champion joining radio broadcast, replacing Matt Davison
Cornhusker fans will hear a familiar voice in the Nebraska broadcasting booth. Former Husker national champion Damon Benning will be joining the team, taking the place of Matt Davison. Matt Davison will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison was also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Husker hoops travels to Minneapolis for Big Ten Media Days
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska men’s and women’s hoops took a trip to Minneapolis this week for Big Ten Media Days. Huskers attending the event were head coaches Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams along with players, Alexis Markowski, Jaz Shelley, Sam Griesel and Derrick Walker. On Wednesday,...
Damon Benning to Join Nebraska Football Radio Broadcasts
One Huskers football replacement search is over
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs Purdue: Preview And Bold Prediction
Nebraska goes up against Purdue as a 13-point underdog. The last time Nebraska won as a double-digit dog on the road was 2005. Or 1666. Anyway, it was a long time ago. Purdue has one thing the last two Nebraska opponents didn’t have; a quarterback. Nebraska can’t let Aidan O’Connell just sit back in the pocket. This is the game where Ochaun Mathis must earn his NIL money, otherwise, O’Connell will hit Charlie Jones and Payne Durham over and over and slaughter our beloved Huskers.
Kansas’s Lance Leipold Addresses Nebraska, Wisconsin Job Openings
Amid a remarkable turnaround in Lawrence, the Jayhawks coach is being linked to several prominent open coaching positions.
Dave Feit: Not Like This
Nebraska football sellout streak is thrown a lifeline, but deep discount is hard to swallow
Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision
With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska fan goes to great lengths to make sure home sellout streak extends through 2022 season
A Nebraska fan with a deep love for the Cornhuskers and even deeper pockets just shelled out $21,000 to keep a school streak alive. Nebraska had a tumultuous start to the season, going 1-2 with losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Add the firing of former head coach Scott Frost, and the Cornhuskers have been on a roller coaster.
News Channel Nebraska
Charlie Wistrom, daughter of former Husker Grant Wistrom, making a name for herself on the football field
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It might not be surprising to learn that one of most ferocious and accomplished defenders in Nebraska football history has a kid thriving in high school football this fall. The surprise comes when you learn that Super Bowl champion Grant Wistrom’s child is earning praise as...
Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer
One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures. On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what...
When Will a Permanent Nebraska Head Football Coach Be Announced?
In a little over a month, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will have to decide who he thinks can best lead the program into the future.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice baseball, soccer head coaches resign
BEATRICE - Two Beatrice High School coaches have announced their resignation. Head baseball coach Chris Belding and head boys soccer coach Dave Henning both resigned from their positions on Wednesday. Belding led the Orangemen to a state championship in 2021 and to the state tournament in his final year, 2022....
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph gives brutally honest answer on Nebraska's defensive adjustments
Mickey Joseph has a chance to land the permanent head coaching job at Nebraska, and he’s only speaking facts. Damned anyone else’s feelings in the process. Joseph was asked on Tuesday about the defensive adjustments made by the Huskers since he was named interim head coach in place of Scott Frost. Joseph gave a brutally honest, yet fair assessment of the situation.
1011now.com
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. It’s a movie that involves a legend, Husker Coach Tom Osborne. One of the assistant directors said it’s centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984.
Michigan Daily
Michigan suffers second back-to-back loss against Nebraska
After falling to No. 11 Minnesota in straight sets on Friday, the Michigan volleyball team (12-4 overall, 3-3 Big Ten) looked to bounce back with an upset win against No. 3 Nebraska on Saturday. The Cornhuskers (14-1, 6-0) entered the match undefeated in Big Ten games, including a huge five-set win over No. 6 Ohio State.
News Channel Nebraska
Kelley blisters course for Class B title; Duchesne claims 9th team crown
GERING, Neb. -- Omaha Duchesne extended a slim first-day lead and held off Scottsbluff to claim the NSAA Class B girls golf championship on Tuesday. In the race for the individual title, Scottsbluff senior Anna Kelley fired a blistering final round to knock off defending champion, Elkhorn North junior Julia Karmazin, and claim the crown.
KETV.com
Nebraska vs. Purdue: What you need to know for the game, including television, tickets and more
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska aims to extend its winning streak to three in Saturday's game against Purdue. After a 14-13 win against Rutgers, the Huskers (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten) are traveling to face the Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1). Here's everything you need to know if you're traveling to West...
klkntv.com
49-year-old Army veteran is playing college football in North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The North Dakota State College of Science has an interesting player on its football team. 49-year-old Ray Ruschel is a backup defensive lineman for the college, according to the Associated Press. Rusche, who had served almost two decades in the Army and National Guard, decided...
