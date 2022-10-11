ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Huskers add in-state preferred walk-on commitment

Nebraska has added a preferred walk-on commitment from Gretna's Korver Demma. Projected as a linebacker with the Huskers, Demma announced the news on social media on Wednesday night. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Demma has helped the Dragons to an undefeated season and top ranking in the state in Class A...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska announces former Husker national champion joining radio broadcast, replacing Matt Davison

Cornhusker fans will hear a familiar voice in the Nebraska broadcasting booth. Former Husker national champion Damon Benning will be joining the team, taking the place of Matt Davison. Matt Davison will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison was also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Husker hoops travels to Minneapolis for Big Ten Media Days

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska men’s and women’s hoops took a trip to Minneapolis this week for Big Ten Media Days. Huskers attending the event were head coaches Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams along with players, Alexis Markowski, Jaz Shelley, Sam Griesel and Derrick Walker. On Wednesday,...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs Purdue: Preview And Bold Prediction

Nebraska goes up against Purdue as a 13-point underdog. The last time Nebraska won as a double-digit dog on the road was 2005. Or 1666. Anyway, it was a long time ago. Purdue has one thing the last two Nebraska opponents didn’t have; a quarterback. Nebraska can’t let Aidan O’Connell just sit back in the pocket. This is the game where Ochaun Mathis must earn his NIL money, otherwise, O’Connell will hit Charlie Jones and Payne Durham over and over and slaughter our beloved Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
Tom Osborne
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision

With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer

One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures. On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice baseball, soccer head coaches resign

BEATRICE - Two Beatrice High School coaches have announced their resignation. Head baseball coach Chris Belding and head boys soccer coach Dave Henning both resigned from their positions on Wednesday. Belding led the Orangemen to a state championship in 2021 and to the state tournament in his final year, 2022....
BEATRICE, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph gives brutally honest answer on Nebraska's defensive adjustments

Mickey Joseph has a chance to land the permanent head coaching job at Nebraska, and he’s only speaking facts. Damned anyone else’s feelings in the process. Joseph was asked on Tuesday about the defensive adjustments made by the Huskers since he was named interim head coach in place of Scott Frost. Joseph gave a brutally honest, yet fair assessment of the situation.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

'Going for Two': Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. It’s a movie that involves a legend, Husker Coach Tom Osborne. One of the assistant directors said it’s centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984.
OMAHA, NE
Michigan Daily

Michigan suffers second back-to-back loss against Nebraska

After falling to No. 11 Minnesota in straight sets on Friday, the Michigan volleyball team (12-4 overall, 3-3 Big Ten) looked to bounce back with an upset win against No. 3 Nebraska on Saturday. The Cornhuskers (14-1, 6-0) entered the match undefeated in Big Ten games, including a huge five-set win over No. 6 Ohio State.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kelley blisters course for Class B title; Duchesne claims 9th team crown

GERING, Neb. -- Omaha Duchesne extended a slim first-day lead and held off Scottsbluff to claim the NSAA Class B girls golf championship on Tuesday. In the race for the individual title, Scottsbluff senior Anna Kelley fired a blistering final round to knock off defending champion, Elkhorn North junior Julia Karmazin, and claim the crown.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
klkntv.com

49-year-old Army veteran is playing college football in North Dakota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The North Dakota State College of Science has an interesting player on its football team. 49-year-old Ray Ruschel is a backup defensive lineman for the college, according to the Associated Press. Rusche, who had served almost two decades in the Army and National Guard, decided...
LINCOLN, NE

