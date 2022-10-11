Oct. 20 NAIOP Southern Nevada Breakfast Presents “There Is a New Sheriff in Town: A Conversation With Kevin McMahill”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Related
nevadabusiness.com
NAIOP Southern Nevada Presents Its Annual Bus Tour on Nov. 10
LAS VEGAS – NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, will present its 2022 “Once Upon a Time” Bus Tour on Nov. 10 at the Orleans Hotel & Casino. The storybook-themed event...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Henderson, Nevada
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Henderson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Henderson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
nevadabusiness.com
United Way of Southern Nevada Announces Two New Vice Presidents
Two new key members recently joined the administrative team at the United Way of Southern Nevada: Vice President of Human Resources Zina Allen and Vice President of Marketing Rich Robinov. Their knowledge and vast experience in their respective fields is a welcome addition to the United Way leadership team. “We...
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada State Apartment Association Names New Executive Director
LAS VEGAS – The Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA), the voice of the multifamily housing industry in Nevada, has named Robin Lee its new executive director. Lee has more than 12 years of experience in the multifamily and residential real estate sectors. Before joining NVSAA, she was the executive director of the Big Bear Association of Realtors® in Big Bear Lake, California.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nevadabusiness.com
National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada Announces 2022 Women of Distinction Awards Finalists
The National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada (NAWBO) has revealed its 2022 Women of Distinction Award (WODA) list of finalists. The winners will be announced at this year’s WODA luncheon, which will be held at Conference Center of Las Vegas, 6590 Bermuda Road, in Las Vegas, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 25.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
Fox5 KVVU
Meow Wolf hosting adults-only event at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Meow Wolf has announced it will host its first-ever adults-only experience at its Omega Mart attraction at Area15. According to a news release, the first “Night Shift” experience at Omega Mart will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27. Guests are asked to “punch in” for the event beginning at 7 p.m.
Homeless population up 7% in Las Vegas over past 2 years
Homelessness has increased in Las Vegas and across the nation according to preliminary numbers from the 2022 homeless census.
IN THIS ARTICLE
8newsnow.com
What renters in Southern Nevada can expect with a cooling housing market
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Over the past two years, the record home prices across Southern Nevada have priced out many home buyers and driven up rental prices. The rental market tends to follow the housing market, and now that Southern Nevada’s housing market has cooled what can renters expect?
963kklz.com
Foodies: New Local Spot For Dry-Aged Beef, Chicken, Pork And Fish
Foodies! There’s a new spot opening in Henderson this weekend that will feature dry-aged beef, chicken, pork, fish, and even vegan options as well. According to an article posted by Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, chef and owner Matthew Meyer will be opening 138° at the same location as his previous restaurant, Served Global Dining. Opening night is this Saturday, October 15th, serving dinner from 5pm-10pm. Brunch service will begin the following Saturday, October 22nd, with lunch service soon after that.
nevadabusiness.com
Velocity Esports Announces Grand Opening In Las Vegas
Next level gaming company Velocity Esports (Velocity) is proud to announce the opening of southern Nevada’s newest esports lounge and arcade. Velocity offers a vast selection of arcade games, prizes, 100+ esports titles, and a fresh take on modern American and Mexican classics and craft cocktails and mocktails. In addition, Velocity is excited to offer the areas only smoke free bowling alley. Velocity is located inside Town Square Las Vegas in the former GameWorks space at 6587 S. Las Vegas Blvd #171 and serves as the company’s second location nationwide. More information can be found at www.velocityesports.com After a successful soft opening on September 30, Velocity will celebrate the official grand opening and associated ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled to take place on October 21 at 7:45 p.m.
knpr
New gallery to open at former Greyhound station in downtown Las Vegas
An art initiative called Artist/City by Bortolami Gallery is going to extend to downtown Las Vegas in November. From the 18th of that month through Feb. 26, a former bus station will host new work from New York–based Japanese painters Koichi Sato and Susumu Kamijo, and Los Angeles–based artist Jonas Wood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Housing development to be built near Red Rock
A future housing development is promising to "further put Las Vegas on the map" by bringing hundreds of homes to the west valley.
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
nevadabusiness.com
Nevadans Benefit from STEM Certification Grant in Nevada
College of Southern Nevada (CSN) has been working with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation (GOWINN) to provide grant-funded certification through Project SANDI to jumpstart the careers of those adversely impacted by the pandemic and to provide support to growing businesses across the Silver State. Twenty-four SANDI recipients are...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada recovers all jobs lost during pandemic
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Data from the Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation shows the state of Nevada has recovered all of its jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Silver State has now reached an all-time high in jobs with 1.4 million, which is 3,000 more jobs than...
nevadabusiness.com
Just Sold – NAI Vegas Multifamily Division – 8 Unit Complex in Henderson for $1,260,000
Michael Albanese of NAI Vegas is pleased to announce the recent sale of 225 E Foster Ave in Henderson, Nevada. The 8-unit complex consisting of renovated 2 bedrooms sold for $1,260,000 ($157,500/unit) on 9/28/22. For more information, please reach out to:. Michael Albanese. Multifamily Sales. NAI Vegas | License #...
culinaryunion226.org
Culinary Union announces the “Neighborhood Stability Slate to take on Wall Street landlords” ahead of Early Vote, canvassers have knocked on half a million doors statewide
Bethany Khan: bkhan@culinaryunion226.org ▪ (702) 387-7088. Culinary Union announces the “Neighborhood Stability Slate to take on Wall Street landlords” ahead of Early Vote, canvassers have knocked on half a million doors statewide - Las Vegas, NV – UNITE HERE’s Culinary Union is pleased to announce the unveiling...
Red Rock Canyon visitors experiencing multiple break-ins
According to a release there have been several break-ins at Red Rock Canyon. The Bureau of Land Management says there were 10 car break-ins at the Kraft Mountain parking lot in Calico Basin.
Record-low water levels expose volcanic ash in Lake Mead
Record-low water levels in Lake Mead in Nevada and Arizona have exposed volcanic ash from eruptions 12 million years ago as far away as Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado.
Comments / 1