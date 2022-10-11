Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
More new students in multilingual learning services in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools has developed into a melting pot of students over the years. Bismarck Public Schools has children that speak more than 80 languages. English learning programs have doubled in size over the past couple of years at Bismarck High School. “Our student numbers have...
Simle Students make massive donation to Bismarck Cancer Center
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — 6th-grade classes at Simle Middle School have been learning about community leadership — and there’s no better way to show off what they’ve learned than giving back to Bismarck. According to a press release from Bismarck Public Schools, the students have collected gently-used books and puzzles to donate to the Bismarck […]
Flying high: One Bismarck elementary school receives a special flag
The Blue Ribbon School award goes to public and private schools across the U.S. that display overall academic excellence or progress in closing achievement gaps.
KFYR-TV
Hay Creek 4H Club grows and donates 40,000 pounds of potatoes
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What would you do with 40,000 pounds of potatoes? Hay Creek 4H Club grew and then donated that many spuds to food pantries around the community. The Dream Center in Bismarck was one of those recipients. They estimated they received a couple thousand pounds of potatoes, and they flew off the shelves.
Mandan Photo Contest: And the winners are…
Images were evaluated on applicability to community marketing, originality, subject matter interest, visual appeal, and consistency with category themes.
KFYR-TV
Flu shot drive-through at Bismarck Event Center
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Health experts are reminding patients it’s now the time to get their flu shots. Around 150 residents registered for the flu shot drive-through at the Bismarck Event Center hosted by Bismarck Burleigh Health. COVID booster shots were also being offered, and around 35 nurses administered...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck School Board member enters not guilty plea to obstructing officers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck School Board member has entered a not guilty plea to obstructing officers during a traffic stop. Court documents report 46-year-old Emily Eckroth, a Bismarck-area physician who was elected to the school board in June, was a passenger in her husband Ryan’s car when officers pulled them over on September 3. Police say the car was swerving on Interstate 94 in Bismarck. Officers say Emily was “immediately disrespectful,” yelled obscenities at officers including ‘I am a doctor, and what you’re doing is bull----,’ and created such a distraction that Ryan could not complete an on-site breath test.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck mom uses her loss to educate others about dangers of RSV
BISMARCK, N.D. – Cold and flu season is here, and it will likely hit some of us harder than others. Small children can be especially susceptible to viruses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. It is the leading cause of hospitalization in babies under age one. Mild symptoms may include a runny nose, sneezing and coughing, while severe symptoms can include wheezing and difficulty breathing.
KFYR-TV
‘We have the solutions to climate change’: ND leaders meet in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Government and energy leaders met at Bismarck State College Monday to discuss issues facing North Dakota’s energy sector. Hundreds came together to hear leaders discuss hot-button issues. The top of their list: climate change. “We have the solutions in this room for climate change and...
A Bismarck Restaurant Wants To Pay You A $5,000 Sign-On Bonus
It's no secret in Bismarck Mandan. These are troubling times for business owners. Since COVID-19 businesses have had to deal with supply chain issues, and then there's the whole "nobody wants to work anymore." Restaurants especially have had a hard time dealing with finding people who want to work anymore....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Montana Investigators to lead probe into late North Dakota Attorney General cost overruns
(Bismarck, ND) -- Montana state investigators are set to lead a probe into construction cost overruns that happened under North Dakota's late attorney general. North Dakota lawmakers directed the current attorney general's office to appoint an independent agency to look into the matter. State auditor Josh Gallion presented a critical investigative report to lawmakers last month that raised questions of trust and double-billing.
KFYR-TV
PBA to Mandan in 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are still details that need to be ironed out, but the Professional Bowlers Association is going to be in Mandan next year. The plan is to hold a Super Regional in June of 2023 and then a full P.B.A. National Tour stop to be televised nationally on Fox in 2024.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck UPS driver is being called a hero for saving a couple following a traffic accident. Ken Oakes said he was delivering packages last week near Almont when he found a car crash with a woman lying on her back on the center console. Ken is an Amy veteran and says his training kicked in when he came upon the scene of the accident.
KFYR-TV
High costs, shortages, managing other jobs among challenges facing farmers
OLIVER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - For three generations, crops and cattle from Oliver County have fed folks across the country. Information from the USDA says family farms are tougher to maintain. In fact, 52 percent of farmers nationwide have another job besides farming. “These are nice seeds. They’re gonna weigh...
CHI St. Alexius hit with ransomware attack
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Leaders with CHI St. Alexius have provided an update on a recent network issue that the health center has been dealing with. According to the health center’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, the issue has been confirmed as a ransomware attack. A press release issued by CommonSpirit states: “As previously shared, upon […]
The North Dakota County With The Most Land Currently For Sale
How about your very own slice of hunting paradise? Maybe, you've always wanted to live out in the country. Well, I ran across a website that could be useful in all three of those scenarios. It's called Land.com, and it's pretty simple to use. Just type in the county or city in North Dakota you want to purchase land from, and it will conjure up some listings for you lickity split.
Bismarck may remove traffic signals at one intersection
The project would remove at least one of the signals and replace it with a flashing beacon that would be used by both drivers and people trying to walk across.
KFYR-TV
Minot Bomb Squad responding to possible explosives in Williston
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (10/11 at 1:45 p.m.): Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston. ORIGINAL STORY (10/10 at 9:45 p.m.): Minot Bomb Squad is on its way to Williston after Williston police discovered explosive materials in an apartment Monday afternoon. Williston police responded to a...
KFYR-TV
Palmer Amaranth spotted in Kidder, Stark, Williams Counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three more counties have been added to the list of those where a noxious weed has been found. The weed, Palmer Amaranth, is an invasive weed that the department of agriculture monitors to avoid its spread. It was recently discovered in Kidder, Stark and Williams Counties. The source of these detections is being investigated, and the ad department encourages anyone who thinks they spot this noxious weed to report it at nd.gov/ndda/pa.
The Great Debate In BisMan – Who Has The Best Mexican Food?
So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
