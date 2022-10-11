ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley. It happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday. According to witnesses, surveillance video, and evidence at the scene police believe the motorcyclist was headed south on Eastern in the outside travel […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One dead after motorcycle crash near south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the south valley on Wednesday. Police reported to the scene near Eastern and Tropicana Avenue around 4 p.m. Investigators believe the collision occurred when a car failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist in a private driveway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
