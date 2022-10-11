Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas police: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley. It happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday. According to witnesses, surveillance video, and evidence at the scene police believe the motorcyclist was headed south on Eastern in the outside travel […]
news3lv.com
One dead after motorcycle crash near south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the south valley on Wednesday. Police reported to the scene near Eastern and Tropicana Avenue around 4 p.m. Investigators believe the collision occurred when a car failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist in a private driveway.
32-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at around 4:08 p.m. The officials stated that a 2009 Mercury Milan and a motorcycle were involved in the collision. According to the Police, the driver...
1 Person Killed 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the North Las Vegas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened near the intersection of North 5th Street and East Rome Boulevard. The officials stated that a motorcycle and a Hyundai Elantra were involved in the collision. According to the Police, the...
KTNV
North Las Vegas police report motorcyclist deceased after crash with Elantra
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said that a motorcyclist is deceased after a crash with a Hyundai Elantra Tuesday afternoon. Police said officers responded to a crash that occurred on 5th Street and Rome Boulevard. Preliminary investigation by officers revealed that the driver of...
Las Vegas police officer killed in shooting after responding to domestic disturbance call
A Las Vegas police officer is in the hospital after a shooting near UNLV Thursday morning.
Las Vegas murder suspect killed business partner, left body in trunk for months, police say
A man whose body was discovered decomposing in a car months after police believe he was killed was business partners with his suspected killer, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday said.
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards. The police chased the vehicle and located the vehicle on West Charleston Boulevard east of Cimarron Road with three suspects. The officials confirmed that...
Joint police VIPER Team cracking down on car theft rings across Las Vegas valley
The VIPER Team has recovered more than $2,500,000 worth of stolen vehicles in 2022 including a $400,000 bust in September that lead to eight arrests according to police.
North Las Vegas police provide update after man wearing Michael Myers mask killed in officer shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police provided an update Thursday on an officer-involved shooting on Monday, Oct. 10 in which an officer shot and killed a man who police said was wearing a Michael Myers-style mask, threatening people, and pointing a gun at them. Captain Adam Hyde said that police responded to reports of […]
8newsnow.com
Family of man shot and killed in North Las Vegas police shooting speaks out
Less than 24 hours ago another officer involved shooting this one in north las vegas. The family of the man shot and killed--speaking out.. He has been identified as 44- year old Christopher Earl Smith. Family of man shot and killed in North Las Vegas …. Less than 24 hours...
44-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metro Police reported a motorcycle crash on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Jones Boulevard between Harmon and Tropicana Avenues. The officials reported that a Honda Accord made a left turn in front of a motorcycle traveling south on Jones Boulevard. The officials confirmed...
Nevada leaders react to Las Vegas police officer’s killing
Nevada leaders are responding to the news that a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer lost his life early Thursday morning in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect from a domestic disturbance call.
VIDEO: Las Vegas woman accused of chasing, stabbing man before fight with police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is facing several battery charges after allegedly stabbing a man last week and being involved in a physical fight with police officers. On Oct. 4 around 9 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to a report of a woman hitting a man with a brick and wielding […]
OIS in North Las Vegas ends with man dead
A man was shot and killed by North Las Vegas Police on Monday after they were called to the scene of a man with a gun. Callers to 911 said that a man wearing a Michael Myers Halloween mask was walking around pointing a gun at people.
U.S. 95 overnight closure set to begin in Northwest Las Vegas
Drivers should be aware that an overnight closure along southbound U.S. 95 in Northwest Las Vegas begins Wednesday evening.
KTNV
Las Vegas police officer taken to hospital for precaution as they chased fleeing suspect
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that an officer was transported to the hospital as they were chasing a suspect with a stolen vehicle. The officer was taken to the hospital only as a precaution according to police. On Tuesday afternoon, LVMPD patrol units...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD turns to Facebook to find suspect in shooting near Las Vegas high school
The Henderson Police Department is investigating after officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Las Vegas moving companies seeing decline in appointments due to high interest rates. Updated: 9 hours ago. A worker at a Las Vegas moving company says high interest rates are having a negative impact on...
KTNV
Henderson Police and Fire close roads to investigate crash near St. Rose, Raiders Way
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police and Fire said they responded to a crash near the area of St. Rose Parkway and Raiders Way around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said that speed nor impairment are believed to be factors in the incident. One subject was transported to local area hospital...
Man transported to Las Vegas hospital after boats collide at Lake Havasu
A man was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of serious injuries after two boats collided on the Colorado River on Tuesday.
