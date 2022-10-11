Read full article on original website
Man killed by wood chipper in California
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A tree trimmer was killed after falling into a wood chipper on Tuesday in Menlo Park, located in Northern California. Menlo Park Police say they received a call around 12:53 p.m. and sent officers to the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where they found a man dead. He had been […]
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
Tree-trimmer killed in horrific Menlo Park wood chipper accident
MENLO PARK -- A worker on a tree-trimming crew in Menlo Park was killed Tuesday in an accident involving a wood-chipper.The incident happened on the 900 block of Peggy Lane near Bay Road just west of Flood Park. Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine.Menlo Park police said officers had responded to a report of a tree-trimmer who fell into a wood chipper. They arrived and found a male subject deceased from injuries sustained in the incident, police said.The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office also responded. The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death. Officials said the company doing the tree trimming is S.P. McLenanhan. Cal/OSHA has up to six month to determine if there was a safety issue at the work site and to issue any citations.The identity of the worker has not been released. Police said the portion of Peggy Lane was still closed as of shortly after 3 p.m. for the investigation.
Man who fell into Menlo Park wood chipper ID’d
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was killed when he fell into a wood chipping machine in Menlo Park was identified by a San Mateo County Sheriff’s coroner on Wednesday. Jesus Contreras Benitez, 47, of Redwood City, was working as a tree trimmer on Peggy Lane when he fell around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, according […]
Bay Area tree trimmer falls into wood chipper and dies
The Menlo Park Police Department said it responded to a report of the incident in the 900 block of Peggy Lane at 12:53 p.m.
NBC Bay Area
Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park
The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
Man killed by wood chipper after being ‘consumed’ by machine as mystery surrounds how he ended up inside
A MYSTERY has surounded the death of a man after he was “consumed” by a wood chipper on Tuesday, according to police. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health has begun an investigation to determine how the man fell into the machine in Menlo Park, California. Police...
NBC Bay Area
Tree Trimmer Dies After Falling Into Wood Chipper in Menlo Park
A tree trimmer died Tuesday after he fell into a wood chipper in Menlo Park, police said. Police said they were alerted at about 12:50 p.m. to a report of a tree trimmer falling into a wood chipper along the 900 block of Peggy Lane. When authorities arrived, the male victim was found dead.
