KTLA

Man killed by wood chipper in California

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A tree trimmer was killed after falling into a wood chipper on Tuesday in Menlo Park, located in Northern California. Menlo Park Police say they received a call around 12:53 p.m. and sent officers to the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where they found a man dead. He had been […]
CBS San Francisco

Tree-trimmer killed in horrific Menlo Park wood chipper accident

MENLO PARK -- A worker on a tree-trimming crew in Menlo Park was killed Tuesday in an accident involving a wood-chipper.The incident happened on the 900 block of Peggy Lane near Bay Road just west of Flood Park. Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine.Menlo Park police said officers had responded to a report of a tree-trimmer who fell into a wood chipper. They arrived and found a male subject deceased from injuries sustained in the incident, police said.The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office also responded. The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death. Officials said the company doing the tree trimming is S.P.  McLenanhan. Cal/OSHA has up to six month to determine if there was a safety issue at the work site and to issue any citations.The identity of the worker has not been released. Police said the portion of Peggy Lane was still closed as of shortly after 3 p.m. for the investigation.
KRON4 News

Man who fell into Menlo Park wood chipper ID’d

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was killed when he fell into a wood chipping machine in Menlo Park was identified by a San Mateo County Sheriff’s coroner on Wednesday. Jesus Contreras Benitez, 47, of Redwood City, was working as a tree trimmer on Peggy Lane when he fell around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, according […]
NBC Bay Area

Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park

The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
NBC Bay Area

Tree Trimmer Dies After Falling Into Wood Chipper in Menlo Park

A tree trimmer died Tuesday after he fell into a wood chipper in Menlo Park, police said. Police said they were alerted at about 12:50 p.m. to a report of a tree trimmer falling into a wood chipper along the 900 block of Peggy Lane. When authorities arrived, the male victim was found dead.
